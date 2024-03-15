Two Best Friends Visit Some Wild Places in ‘Mickey’s Craziest Adventures’

An action packed tale gets told in ‘Mickey’s Craziest Adventures’

Since I was a kid, I have been a fan of Mickey Mouse. It was always a blast watching his old cartoons, and all the zany adventures he went on. In my adult years, I still love watching pretty much everything Mickey Mouse is in. When I heard about Mickey’s Craziest Adventures, I was looking forward to reading it. I was able to get a digital copy of this graphic novel and here is what I thought of it.

You can read the plot for this graphic novel here:

When Peg Leg Pete and the Beagle Boys shrink and steal Scrooge McDuck’s Money Bin, Mickey and Donald must track them down… across lost cities, ancient lands, under the sea, in the air, and…into space?!? In a hilarious satire that will entertain all ages, Mickey’s Craziest Adventures introduces its epic tale as if it were a rare 1965 Disney classic, deemed too wild for publication and saved only in fragments — but in fact, modern comics masters Lewis Trondheim and Nicolas Keramidas have created an exciting all-new album-length stand-alone Disney thriller, drawn in a kinetic indie-comics style and presented like a classic vintage work, hiding the fact that it’s actually shamelessly spoofing Silver Age comics clichés!

I had a blast reading this graphic novel. The story starts simple enough, but gets wilder as it moves forward. We see Mickey and Donald find themselves in tons of stunning places that puts them in all kinds of danger. When all hope seems lost, some dear friends help them catch up to a group of bad guys. Fans of Mickey Mouse will definitely want to check this graphic novel out.

Mickey’s Craziest Adventures is out now. You can order this graphic novel on Amazon, at Barnes and Noble and on Bookshop.