Two Friends Go on Fun Adventures Together in ‘Otis and Peanut’

‘Otis and Peanut’ is available now

I have been lucky to read a good amount of children’s fiction lately. Most of the time they take readers on some amazing adventures. When I heard about Otis and Peanut I thought it might be a fun book to read. I was able to get a digital copy of this book and here is what I thought of it.

You can read the plot for Otis and Peanut here:

In three stories told in graphic-novel form, Otis and Peanut explore themes of loss, fear of change, and cooperation, while demonstrating what it means to be a supportive and caring friend. In “The Haircut,” Otis worries about getting a haircut because he’s afraid he’ll look so different that he’ll no longer be himself. In “The Swing,” Peanut helps Otis come to terms with missing a beloved friend. And in “The House,” Otis struggles to make his house a home but succeeds with Peanut’s help.

This was a fun book to read. In each short story, we saw these two friends help each other through a problem. Along the way they usually ended up learning a good lesson. Most people will have a great time reading this book.

Otis and Peanut is out now. You can order this book on Amazon, at Barnes and Noble and at Bookshop.