Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / A&E / Two Friends Go on Fun Adventures Together in ‘Otis and Peanut’

Two Friends Go on Fun Adventures Together in ‘Otis and Peanut’

Join these two friends as they go on some exciting adventures together

by Leave a Comment

otis and peanut, children's fiction, comic, graphic novel, Naseem Hrab, net galley, review, owlkids books

‘Otis and Peanut’ is available now

I have been lucky to read a good amount of children’s fiction lately. Most of the time they take readers on some amazing adventures. When I heard about Otis and Peanut I thought it might be a fun book to read. I was able to get a digital copy of this book and here is what I thought of it.

You can read the plot for Otis and Peanut here:

In three stories told in graphic-novel form, Otis and Peanut explore themes of loss, fear of change, and cooperation, while demonstrating what it means to be a supportive and caring friend. In “The Haircut,” Otis worries about getting a haircut because he’s afraid he’ll look so different that he’ll no longer be himself. In “The Swing,” Peanut helps Otis come to terms with missing a beloved friend. And in “The House,” Otis struggles to make his house a home but succeeds with Peanut’s help.

This was a fun book to read. In each short story, we saw these two friends help each other through a problem. Along the way they usually ended up learning a good lesson. Most people will have a great time reading this book.

Otis and Peanut is out now. You can order this book on Amazon, at Barnes and Noble and at Bookshop.

 

About Jay Snook

Jay is a simple man living in Sacramento,CA. You can usually find him attending movie screenings in his hometown, and many different conventions in LA and Anaheim. He can be found on Twitter at @movyseeker31

guest

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
PinShares31

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x