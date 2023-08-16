Two Friends Go on Some Fun Adventures Together in ‘Gnome and Rat’

Go on some fun adventures in ‘Gnome and Rat’

I have read a number of children’s fiction lately. Most of the time they have taken me on some amazing adventures. When I heard about Gnome and Rat I was looking forward to reading it. I was able to get a digital copy of this graphic novel and here is my thoughts on it.

You can read the plot for Gnome and Rat here:

Gnome and Rat are best friends who live together in a charming forest. Rat enjoys drinking tea and finishing crossword puzzles. And Gnome… well, Gnome likes to polish his pointy red hat and eat delicious sausages. Join these funny friends on their various adventures, whether it’s celebrating Hat Day, perfecting magic tricks, or tracking down a new signature hat for Gnome. Whatever their antic, these two know exactly how to have a good time: with each other.

This was a fun graphic novel to read. We get introduced to two best friends and saw them go on some fun adventures together. Each adventure was unique and a lot of fun to watch unfold. As this graphic novel comes to a close, you can see these adventures are far from over.

Gnome and Rat is available now. You can order this graphic novel on Amazon and at Barnes and Noble.