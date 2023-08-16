Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / A&E / Two Friends Go on Some Fun Adventures Together in ‘Gnome and Rat’

Two Friends Go on Some Fun Adventures Together in ‘Gnome and Rat’

Join two dear friends as they go on some exciting adventures together

by Leave a Comment

gnome and rat, children's fiction, comic, graphic novel, Lauren Stohler, net galley, review, random house children's

Go on some fun adventures in ‘Gnome and Rat’

I have read a number of children’s fiction lately. Most of the time they have taken me on some amazing adventures. When I heard about Gnome and Rat I was looking forward to reading it. I was able to get a digital copy of this graphic novel and here is my thoughts on it.

You can read the plot for Gnome and Rat here:

Gnome and Rat are best friends who live together in a charming forest. Rat enjoys drinking tea and finishing crossword puzzles. And Gnome… well, Gnome likes to polish his pointy red hat and eat delicious sausages.

Join these funny friends on their various adventures, whether it’s celebrating Hat Day, perfecting magic tricks, or tracking down a new signature hat for Gnome. Whatever their antic, these two know exactly how to have a good time: with each other.

This was a fun graphic novel to read. We get introduced to two best friends and saw them go on some fun adventures together. Each adventure was unique and a lot of fun to watch unfold. As this graphic novel comes to a close, you can see these adventures are far from over.

Gnome and Rat is available now. You can order this graphic novel on Amazon and at Barnes and Noble.

 

About Jay Snook

Jay is a simple man living in Sacramento,CA. You can usually find him attending movie screenings in his hometown, and many different conventions in LA and Anaheim. He can be found on Twitter at @movyseeker31

guest

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x