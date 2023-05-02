Two Magical Tales Get Told in ‘Pixies of the Sixties: You Really Got Me Now’

Some great tales get told in ‘You Really Got Me Now’

I have always enjoyed reading fantasy stories. They can take readers of all ages on some amazing adventures. When I heard about Pixies of the Sixties: You Really Got Me Now it sounded like a fun read. I was able to get a digital copy of this graphic novel and here is my thoughts on it.

You can read the plot for Pixies of the Sixties You Really Got Me Now here:

First, we meet Annan, a young faerie drawn by the lights of Swinging London, who leaves the forest to pursue her dreams of stardom! She encounters the beautiful Stella and immediately falls in love. But her happiness is cut short when her lover disappears, revealing the truth beneath the glamour — Rejection may be only a small part of what awaits her… When she arrives in London to investigate a strange rite that’s linked to people going missing, Ailith is happy to accept help from a childhood friend, Elliott, who is a police officer with some serious hate for faeries. Her investigation will lead her to the heart of the forest, where she’ll question everything she knows about faeries and make discoveries that will change her life!

I really enjoyed reading this graphic novel. Each story was full of mystery, thrills and some stunning magical beings. In each tale, there was a case to solve and the main character was happy to help any way they could. Once each tale comes to a close, life for the main character will never be the same. Some people will have a great time reading this graphic novel.

Pixies of the Sixties: You Really Got Me Now is out now. You can order this graphic novel on Amazon, at Barnes and Noble and on Bookshop.