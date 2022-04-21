Two sides of a story gets told in ‘Encounter Upon the Razor’s Edge’

Last time on Young Justice: Phantoms, Rocket and a small team went to New Genesis for an important conference. Things started off a bit rocky and got worse once someone stole a mysterious artifact. Rocket wanted to assist them in finding it and someone reluctantly let them help. The search got interesting once it was revealed who ended up stealing it. Just when this mission seemed over something unexpected happened to someone. As this episode came to a close we found out where Superboy had actually ended up. Now two sides of a story gets told in ‘Encounter Upon the Razor’s Edge’. I was able to watch a screener of this episode and here is what I thought of it.

You can read the premise for ‘Encounter Upon the Razor’s Edge’ here:

Rocket misses one conference… while another goes poorly.

The conference seems to be continuing at the start of this episode. Things don’t seem to be going that great to Rocket though. While two Green Lanterns are heading to New Genesis they bump into an old friend. Killowog rushes to them and can tell this person could be doing better. Meanwhile two different people are telling their side of the same story. Next we see someone make a risky move and it creates a ton of damage on New Genesis. Yet as this episode comes to a close someone comes to a shocking realization about themselves.

Young Justice: Phantoms ‘Encounter Upon the Razor’s Edge’ is available now on HBO Max.