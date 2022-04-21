Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / A&E / Two Sides of a Story Gets Told in ‘Encounter Upon the Razor’s Edge’

Two Sides of a Story Gets Told in ‘Encounter Upon the Razor’s Edge’

Two people tell their side of an important story that reveals their true intentions

by Leave a Comment

encounter upon the razor's edge, phantoms, young justice, tv show, animated, action, drama, season 4, review, warner bros animation, hbo max

Two sides of a story gets told in ‘Encounter Upon the Razor’s Edge’

Last time on Young Justice: Phantoms, Rocket and a small team went to New Genesis for an important conference. Things started off a bit rocky and got worse once someone stole a mysterious artifact. Rocket wanted to assist them in finding it and someone reluctantly let them help. The search got interesting once it was revealed who ended up stealing it. Just when this mission seemed over something unexpected happened to someone. As this episode came to a close we found out where Superboy had actually ended up. Now two sides of a story gets told in ‘Encounter Upon the Razor’s Edge’. I was able to watch a screener of this episode and here is what I thought of it.

encounter upon the razor's edge, phantoms, young justice, tv show, animated, action, drama, season 4, review, warner bros animation, hbo max

(c) HBO Max

You can read the premise for ‘Encounter Upon the Razor’s Edge’ here:

Rocket misses one conference… while another goes poorly.

encounter upon the razor's edge, phantoms, young justice, tv show, animated, action, drama, season 4, review, warner bros animation, hbo max

(c) HBO Max

The conference seems to be continuing at the start of this episode. Things don’t seem to be going that great to Rocket though. While two Green Lanterns are heading to New Genesis they bump into an old friend. Killowog rushes to them and can tell this person could be doing better. Meanwhile two different people are telling their side of the same story. Next we see someone make a risky move and it creates a ton of damage on New Genesis. Yet as this episode comes to a close someone comes to a shocking realization about themselves.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free
encounter upon the razor's edge, phantoms, young justice, tv show, animated, action, drama, season 4, review, warner bros animation, hbo max

(c) HBO Max

Young Justice: Phantoms ‘Encounter Upon the Razor’s Edge’ is available now on HBO Max.

 

About Jay Snook

Jay is a simple man living in Sacramento,CA. You can usually find him attending movie screenings in his hometown, and many different conventions in LA and Anaheim. He can be found on Twitter at @movyseeker31

guest
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x