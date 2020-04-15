Get Daily Email
Home / A&E / This Unit Attends a Wedding in ‘Bellweather Season’

This Unit Attends a Wedding in ‘Bellweather Season’

It is here where Abigail sees an opportunity to make a good impression

by Leave a Comment

bellweather season, motherland fort salem, tv show, drama, season 1, review, freeform

An important wedding takes place in ‘Bellweather Season’

Last time on Motherland: Fort Salem, a necessary event moved forward. Raelle was reeling from her part in a terrible tragedy, which was giving her some odd visions. Tully gets closer to someone, and ends up having a wonderful time with them. Meanwhile Abigail must prove how strong she is getting to a rival of hers. As this episode comes to a close, it looks like there might be a spy on base. Now this unit attends a wedding in ‘Bellweather Season’. I was able to watch a screener of this episode and here is my thoughts on it.

(c) Freeform

You can read the premise for ‘Bellweather Season’ here:

The unit travels off base for the high society wedding of Abigail’s cousin. Raelle throws herself into her relationship with Scylla, who, unbeknownst to Raelle, faces an impossible choice. Abigail becomes disillusioned with her privilege while amongst the notable Bellweather line. And Tally gets hit with two life-altering revelations that change the very fabric of the unit.

(c) Freeform

This unit attends a high society wedding in ‘Bellweather Season’. Raelle decides to go all in with Scylla, and embrace a relationship with her. Scylla is there because she has been given a tough mission, and she isn’t sure if she can go through with it. Tully is happy someone is there, until she learns something about them. As this episode comes to a close, a huge attack is prevented, and Tully discovers something quite shocking. To learn more about Motherland: Fort Salem click on this website.

Motherland: Fort Salem ‘Bellweather Season’ airs tonight at 9pm on Freeform. You can follow this show on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About Jay Snook

Jay is a simple man living in Sacramento,CA. You can usually find him attending movie screenings in his hometown, and many different conventions in LA and Anaheim. He can be found on Twitter at @movyseeker31

