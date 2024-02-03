A ‘Universal Classic Monsters Limited Edition Collection’ Is Coming to 4K Ultra HD

This amazing limited edition collection is coming out on 4K Ultra HD

I am a fan of horror movies. When done right, they can take viewers of all ages on a pretty amazing journey. Since the first time I saw some of the Universal Classic Monsters films, I have to say they were better than I expected them to be. Each one told a wonderful story and was a true joy to watch unfold before your eyes. Now these films are coming out in a limited edition collection on 4K Ultra HD and here is my thoughts on this set.

From the era of silent movies through present day, Universal Pictures has been regarded as the home of the monsters and this collection showcases 8 of the most iconic monsters in motion picture history including Dracula, Frankenstein,The Mummy,The Invisible Man,The Bride of Frankenstein,The Wolf Man, Phantom of the Opera and Creature from the Black Lagoon. Exclusive to Amazon, this limited collection consists of book-style packaging with rare photos, bios, trivia, and original cover art by renowned artist Tristan Eaton. With eight classic films exploring the origins of the beloved Universal Monsters, each film has been digitally restored from high resolution film elements for the ultimate classic monster experience all in one exclusive collectible book. Starring Bela Lugosi, Boris Karloff, Lon Chaney, Jr., Claude Rains and Elsa Lanchester in the roles that they made famous, these original films set the standard for a new horror genre with revolutionary makeup, mood-altering cinematography, and groundbreaking special effects. The collection features over 12 hours of revealing bonus features including behind-the-scenes featurettes, production photographs, and insightful feature commentaries. Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

This really is an amazing limited edition collection. The booklet comes with tons of beautiful artwork and each disk contains hours of behind the scenes content. If you are a fan of these classic movies, then this is a set you will want to add to your collection.

This Universal Classic Monsters Limited Edition Collection comes out February 13th on 4K Ultra HD and Digital.