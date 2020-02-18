Visiting a Truly Fascinating World in ‘Mermaid School’

Get introduced to an amazing place in ‘Mermaid School’

Mermaids have always fascinated people. There have been tons of stories told about them, as well as some good films and TV shows. Now prepare to explore a really cool place in Mermaid School. I was able to read a digital copy of this story and here is what I thought about it.

You can read the plot for Mermaid School here:

It’s Marnie Blue’s first day at Lady Sealia Foam’s Mermaid School, and she’s terrified. What if she can’t make friends? What if she has to ride a seahorse? And what if the teachers assume she’s just like her Aunt Christabel, a famous singer who was a troublemaker growing up. Even though Marnie is sweet and tries her best to fit in, a mermaid named Orla seems intent on getting her in trouble. But when Orla finds herself in danger, Marnie has to swim to the rescue!

I had a great time reading this book. We meet a girl as she prepares for her first day of school, and learn some things about her family. She is a bit scared at first, but seems to make friends right away. She also makes an enemy or two. Yet when someone needs her help , she is glad to do all she can to save them from a dangerous situation. Fans of mermaids will have a lot of fun reading this book.

Mermaid School comes out tomorrow. You can pre-order this book on Amazon, at Barnes and Noble and at Indiebound.