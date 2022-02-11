War Has Come to Tatooine on ‘In The Name of Honor’

War is here on ‘In The Name of Honor’

Last time on The Book of Boba Fett, someone tried to visit an old friend. Instead they got to talk to someone else about how things were going for them. Once they left the planet, training could finally continue for someone. While this is going on war looms closer to Tatooine. As this episode came to a close, someone decided to do something drastic. Now war is here on ‘In The Name of Honor’. I was able to watch this episode and here is my thoughts on it.

You can read the premise for ‘In The Name of Honor’ here:

Boba Fett and Fennec Shand face an escalating conflict.

Boba and their allies prepare for war at the start of this episode. It looks like things are handled until something unexpected happens. When things take a bad turn the odds don’t seem to be in their favor anymore. While this is going on Boba has a chat with a dangerous bounty hunter. When someone makes a surprise trip to Tatooine someone else is very happy to see them again. After Boba decides to do something drastic, everything ends up working out okay. As this episode comes to a close it looks peace has been restored, at least for now.

The Book of Boba Fett ‘In The Name of Honor’ is available now on Disney Plus. You can follow this show on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.