Watch a Different Origin Story Unfold in ‘Superman: Red Son’

Watch this hero become a villain in ‘Superman: Red Son’

The elseworld stories have always fascinated me. They show a well known hero in a place out of their usual element. This can end up making for a really good story. Batman: Gotham by Gaslight threw this hero in a different era, and had them face someone truly evil. Batman Ninja had this vigilante and a bunch of his baddies end up in feudal Japan. Now we will see another elseworld story get told in Superman: Red Son. I was able to get a review copy and here is what I thought of it.

You can read the plot for Superman Red Son here:

This story takes place in an alternate reality where the spaceship bearing the last survivor of Krypton crash lands – not in rural Kansas, but in Stalinist Russia. Can this Cold War-era Earth survive the coming of a Soviet Superman?

I had a wonderful time watching this movie. Seeing Superman with a different purpose and goal was a bit of a shock at first. There was also a few shifts in how they wanted to achieve peace and order. Over time we see this hero turn into a powerful tyrant. Yet it takes them a good while to see this for themselves. As this tale comes to a close, they make a pretty important decision. ‘Cold Red War’ looked at this time period itself and how the writers and artists helped bring the original story to life. You also get a sneak peek at the next DC Animated film Justice League Dark: Apokolips War. There are also two Justice League cartoons. If you enjoyed the previous elseworlds films then you won’t want to miss this one.

Superman: Red Son is available now on 4K Ultra HD combo pack and Blu-Ray combo pack.