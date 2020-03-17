Get Daily Email
Home / A&E / Watch a Different Origin Story Unfold in ‘Superman: Red Son’

Watch a Different Origin Story Unfold in ‘Superman: Red Son’

Watch what happens when this amazing being crash lands in an entirely different place

by

superman red son, animated, adaptation, jason isaacs, blu-ray, review, dc entertainment, warner bros home entertainment

Watch this hero become a villain in ‘Superman: Red Son’

The elseworld stories have always fascinated me. They show a well known hero in a place out of their usual element. This can end up making for a really good story. Batman: Gotham by Gaslight threw this hero in a different era, and had them face someone truly evil. Batman Ninja had this vigilante and a bunch of his baddies end up in feudal Japan. Now we will see another elseworld story get told in Superman: Red Son. I was able to get a review copy and here is what I thought of it.

superman red son, animated, adaptation, jason isaacs, blu-ray, review, dc entertainment, warner bros home entertainment

(c) Warner Bros Home Entertainment

You can read the plot for Superman Red Son here:

This story takes place in an alternate reality where the spaceship bearing the last survivor of Krypton crash lands – not in rural Kansas, but in Stalinist Russia. Can this Cold War-era Earth survive the coming of a Soviet Superman?

superman red son, animated, adaptation, jason isaacs, blu-ray, review, dc entertainment, warner bros home entertainment

(c) Warner Bros Home Entertainment

I had a wonderful time watching this movie. Seeing Superman with a different purpose and goal was a bit of a shock at first. There was also a few shifts in how they wanted to achieve peace and order. Over time we see this hero turn into a powerful tyrant. Yet it takes them a good while to see this for themselves. As this tale comes to a close, they make a pretty important decision. ‘Cold Red War’ looked at this time period itself and how the writers and artists helped bring the original story to life. You also get a sneak peek at the next DC Animated film Justice League Dark: Apokolips War. There are also two Justice League cartoons. If you enjoyed the previous elseworlds films then you won’t want to miss this one.

superman red son, animated, adaptation, jason isaacs, blu-ray, review, dc entertainment, warner bros home entertainment

(c) Warner Bros Home Entertainment

Superman: Red Son is available now on 4K Ultra HD combo pack and Blu-Ray combo pack.

About Jay Snook

Jay is a simple man living in Sacramento,CA. You can usually find him attending movie screenings in his hometown, and many different conventions in LA and Anaheim. He can be found on Twitter at @movyseeker31

