Watch Robots Fight Deadly Monsters in ‘Super Giant Robot Brothers’ Season 1

See lots of deadly monsters in ‘Super Giant Robot Brothers’ season 1

I have been lucky to watch a good amount of animated shows lately. When done right, these shows can be a lot of fun to watch. When I heard about Super Giant Robot Brothers I couldn’t wait to check it out. I was able to get screeners for season 1 of this show and here is my thoughts on them.

You can read the plot for Super Giant Robot Brothers season 1 here:

Once the squabbling stops, the battling begins! Robot siblings Shiny and Thunder and their whiz inventor must defend Earth when space monsters attack.

I had a great time watching season 1 of this animated show. At the start we see Shiny take on a simple Kaiju, and then enter a mysterious looking wormhole. They return in what felt like minutes, but it has actually been ten years. Much has changed in that time including the EDF having a new robot guardian. At first Shiny doesn’t see a need for them but this changes once they see how powerful the Kaijus are now. As the season moves along these robots must find some way to work together. As this season nears its end these robots face their greatest threat yet and someone makes a tough decision.

Super Giant Robot Brothers season 1 is available now on Netflix.