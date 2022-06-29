Watch A Unique Robot Help New People Out in ‘Baymax!’ Season 1

Return to an amazing city in ‘Baymax!’ season 1

I really liked Big Hero 6. It told a wonderful story and introduced us to a beloved character. Big Hero 6 The Series told new chapters of this tale. When I heard about Baymax! I couldn’t wait to check it out. I was able to get screeners for these shorts and here is what I thought of them.

You can read the plot for Baymax! here:

Return to the fantastical city of San Fransokyo where the affable, inflatable, inimitable healthcare companion, Baymax, sets out to do what he was programmed to do: help others. The six-episode series of healthcare capers introduces extraordinary characters who need Baymax’s signature approach to healing in more ways than they realize.

I had a great time watching each of these shorts. In each one Baymax stumbles upon a new patient who needs their help. At first the patient isn’t always happy to see them nor do they want their help right away. In time though they accept it and whatever medical issue they are facing ends up getting better. When Baymax turns up missing these new patients join together to find them. As the last short comes to a close life for these people will never be the same.

Baymax! is available now on Disney Plus.