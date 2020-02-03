Get Daily Email
Home / A&E / Watch a Woman Take on Lots of Powerful Beings in ‘Gretel’

Watch a Woman Take on Lots of Powerful Beings in ‘Gretel’

This well known story takes a darker where someone takes on a lot of deadly monsters

A woman gains many amazing abilities in ‘Gretel’

The story of Hansel and Gretel has been told a number of different ways over the years. We saw these siblings hunting witches a number of years ago in an action packed film. Now one of them fights all kinds of powerful monsters in Gretel. I was able to read a digital copy of this graphic novel and here is what I thought of it.

You can read the plot for Gretel here:

Her story has been more nightmare than fairy tale ever since the tragic events of her childhood involving her brother and a maniacal witch. These events have left her cursed with a life that will span centuries. After consuming the heart of a psychic witch, they have been gifted the power of premonition. But when she has a psychic vision foretelling the end of the world, she must open old wounds if she wants to try and prevent it from coming true.

I had a great time reading this graphic novel. It begins with a tragic event, and changes someone’s life forever. They gain a new mentor, one who teaches them how to hone and develop their skills. While their story moves along, it ends up being a part of a sinister plan. They might be the only one capable of stopping it from coming true, and they must hurry before it is too late. If you are a fan of this story, then this is a graphic novel you will want to read.

Gretel comes out tomorrow. You can pre-order this graphic novel on Amazon, at Barnes and Noble and Indiebound.

 

About Jay Snook

Jay is a simple man living in Sacramento,CA. You can usually find him attending movie screenings in his hometown, and many different conventions in LA and Anaheim. He can be found on Twitter at @movyseeker31

Become a Member

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

