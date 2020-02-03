Watch a Woman Take on Lots of Powerful Beings in ‘Gretel’

A woman gains many amazing abilities in ‘Gretel’

The story of Hansel and Gretel has been told a number of different ways over the years. We saw these siblings hunting witches a number of years ago in an action packed film. Now one of them fights all kinds of powerful monsters in Gretel. I was able to read a digital copy of this graphic novel and here is what I thought of it.

You can read the plot for Gretel here:

Her story has been more nightmare than fairy tale ever since the tragic events of her childhood involving her brother and a maniacal witch. These events have left her cursed with a life that will span centuries. After consuming the heart of a psychic witch, they have been gifted the power of premonition. But when she has a psychic vision foretelling the end of the world, she must open old wounds if she wants to try and prevent it from coming true.

I had a great time reading this graphic novel. It begins with a tragic event, and changes someone’s life forever. They gain a new mentor, one who teaches them how to hone and develop their skills. While their story moves along, it ends up being a part of a sinister plan. They might be the only one capable of stopping it from coming true, and they must hurry before it is too late. If you are a fan of this story, then this is a graphic novel you will want to read.

Gretel comes out tomorrow. You can pre-order this graphic novel on Amazon, at Barnes and Noble and Indiebound.