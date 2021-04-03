A Well Known Story Gets a Futuristic Twist in ‘Count’

A well known tale gets told a new way in ‘Count’

I have read The Count of Monte Cristo once of twice. Even saw a movie version of it once, actually did the story justice for the most part. So when I heard about Count I was looking forward to reading it. I was able to get a digital copy of this graphic novel and here is what I thought of it.

You can read the plot for Count here:

Framed for treason and wrongfully imprisoned at the hands of a jealous and corrupt magistrate, Redxan Samud escapes his breathtaking hover-prison with only one thing on his mind: revenge. Disguised as a Man of Status and with a newfound fortune and his Automaton Retainer Unit (Aru) by his side, Samud sets out to dismantle the lives of those who have wronged him. But when innocent lives begin to get caught in the middle of his quest for vengeance, Samud will have to decide between using his new fortune for the good of the people or to pursue the revenge he so desperately desires.

I had a great time reading this graphic novel. Seeing this story retold in this fashion was fun and exciting. The bare bones of this tale are the same, but they get many futuristic spins put on them. As this graphic novel came to a close, it looked like the people of this fair city are in for a bright future. Fans of The Count of Monte Cristo may want to check this graphic novel out.

Count is out now. You can order this graphic novel on Amazon, at Barnes and Noble and Indiebound.