Werewolves Come to Seabrook in ‘Zombies 2’ out now on DVD

‘Zombies 2’ is available now on DVD

I thought Zombies was an alright movie. It put some new spins on these monsters, and the love story aspect was good. I was a little surprised when I heard a sequel was being made, and now it is available on DVD. I was able to get a review copy of Zombies 2 and here is my thoughts on it.

You can read the plot for Zombies 2 here:

A music- and dance-filled story that picks up as cheerleader Addison and zombie football player Zed are readying for Seabrook High's Prawn, the school's super-sized prom. However, when a group of mysterious teenage werewolves, led by Willa, Wyatt and Wynter, unexpectedly arrive in search of an ancient life source buried somewhere in Seabrook, a fearful city council reenacts Seabrook's anti-monster laws, making it impossible for Zed and Addison to attend prom together. Determined to keep their plan to be the first zombie/cheerleader couple to go to the prom, Zed runs for school president. Meanwhile, Addison is drawn into the werewolves' circle, causing a rift between her and Zed. Fearing he might lose Addison to the werewolf pack, Zed sabotages Addison's effort to find out if she really belongs amongst them. When his deception is revealed and Addison confronts the truth about her identity, zombies, cheerleaders and werewolves all discover the real meaning of community and acceptance.

This was an okay sequel. The story starts strong with a really good musical number, but loses some steam as the story moves along. A few of the songs weren’t that great, yet the choreography was much better than the first movie. The ending felt a little weak to me, but it did end on a happy note. If you liked the last film, then you are sure to enjoy this one. If you want to learn more about Zombies 2 click on this website.

Zombies 2 is available now on DVD. You can follow this movie on Facebook.