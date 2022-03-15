‘West Side Story’ Is Available Now on Digital

‘West Side Story’ is out now on Digital

As a teen I was lucky to see some great musicals with my family. 1776 put a comedic spin on the creation and signing of the Declaration of Independence. Cats blew me away with its stunning scenery and beautiful songs. When I heard a new version of West Side Story was being made I hoped it would be good. I was able to get a digital copy of this musical and here is what I thought of it.

You can read the plot for West Side Story here:

A musical that tells the classic tale of fierce rivalries and young love in 1957 New York City.

West Side Story gets 7/10. This was overall a good musical with some wonderful songs. A few of the songs weren’t as strong and the story dragged on a few times. The choreography was top notch and all of the sets looked amazing. The cast can all sing and dance great and help bring this touching tale to life. This might not be a film for everyone but most people will enjoy it.

West Side Story is available now on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-Ray, DVD and Digital. You can follow this movie on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.