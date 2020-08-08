Get Daily Email
Home / A&E / Some Wild Players Take These Courses on in ‘It’s Applesauce Time’

Some Wild Players Take These Courses on in ‘It’s Applesauce Time’

Each one will give it their all to become the next champion of the season

it's applesauce time, holey moley, tv show, sports, competition, season 2, review, abc

Some enthusiastic players take this game on in ‘It’s Applesauce Time’

Last time on Holey Moley, we saw a new set of players take this game on. For some, it proved to be harder than they ever could have imagined. Yet others rose up to the challenge and did better than I would have expected them to. As this episode came to a close, one person won and became the newest champion of the season. Now some wild players take these courses on in ‘It’s Applesauce Time’. I was able to watch a screener of this episode and here is what I thought of it.

(c) ABC

(c) ABC

You can read the premise for ‘It’s Applesauce Time’ here:

This week’s all-new episode of “Holey Moley” features the “president of mini-golf,” a competitor who holds a blue belt in Brazilian jiujitsu and one who loves applesauce. On Buns & Wieners, one contestant uses a never-before-seen strategy to get across the rotating dogs; and later on Dragons Breath, one “superhero” finds out if his superpowers include being fireproof. Guest judges Greg Louganis, Steve Guttenberg and “Holey Moley” mascot Sir Goph join in the fun for the last Diving Range of the season. The final round on fan-favorite Hole Number Two is a face-off between East coast and West coast, where the two compete for a spot in the season finale and the chance to win the ultimate $250,000 grand prize.

(c) ABC

(c) ABC

Some pretty interesting players take this game on in ‘It’s Applesauce Time’. One is a superhero who takes a new tact with Buns and Wieners, but it ends up paying off. We also see a guy take a course on who really likes applesauce, but a personal mantra seems to help them move on to round two. On the final Diving Range of the season, one player returns for their final shot, and the judges rip them apart. On the final hole, two players give it their all, but only one can be crowned champion. To learn more about Holey Moley click on this website.

(c) ABC

(c) ABC

Holey Moley airs Thursdays at 8/7 c on ABC. You can follow this show on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About Jay Snook

Jay is a simple man living in Sacramento,CA. You can usually find him attending movie screenings in his hometown, and many different conventions in LA and Anaheim. He can be found on Twitter at @movyseeker31

