Home / A&E / A Wild Story Gets Told in ‘Beavis and Butthead Do the Universe’

A Wild Story Gets Told in ‘Beavis and Butthead Do the Universe’

These two teenagers are back for another crazy adventure through time and space

Get taken on a journey through time and space in ‘Do the Universe’

Since I was a teen, I have been a Beavis and Butthead fan. I have watched almost all of the episodes and they always make me laugh. Beavis and Butthead Do America was a wonderful film that ended up being better than I expected it to be. When I heard about Beavis and Butthead Do the Universe I couldn’t wait to watch it. I was able to get a screener for this movie and here is what I thought of it.

(c) Paramount Plus

You can read the plot for Beavis and Butthead Do the Universe here:

The saga begins when Beavis and Butt-Head wind up at space camp through “creative sentencing” from a juvenile court judge in 1998. Mistaking a docking simulator for something else (huh huh), Beavis and Butt-Head excel at it and are asked to join the space shuttle mission in a PR move. After ruining the mission, they are left for dead in space and end up going through a black hole and reemerging back on Earth in 2022, only to discover a very different world – and find themselves considered Buttholes of Interest by the NSA, the governor of Texas, and a highly intelligent version of themselves from a parallel universe. Also they almost lose their virginity, but don’t.

(c) Paramount Plus

Beavis and Butthead Do the Universe gets 8.5/ 10. The plot is simple but a lot of fun to watch unfold. These simple teens have one goal in mind, but it ends up taking them to space and a wild trip through time. When they land an alternate version of themselves gives them a simple mission. Yet they ignore it and decide to do something else instead. When things get more dire it looks like they have a decision to make. Once the disaster is averted, Beavis tries to tell someone something important. As this film comes to a close, we see life for these two teens return pretty much back to normal.

(c) Paramount Plus

Beavis and Butthead Do the Universe is available now on Paramount Plus.

 

 

About Jay Snook

Jay is a simple man living in Sacramento,CA. You can usually find him attending movie screenings in his hometown, and many different conventions in LA and Anaheim. He can be found on Twitter at @movyseeker31

