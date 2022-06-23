A Wild Story Gets Told in ‘Beavis and Butthead Do the Universe’

Get taken on a journey through time and space in ‘Do the Universe’

Since I was a teen, I have been a Beavis and Butthead fan. I have watched almost all of the episodes and they always make me laugh. Beavis and Butthead Do America was a wonderful film that ended up being better than I expected it to be. When I heard about Beavis and Butthead Do the Universe I couldn’t wait to watch it. I was able to get a screener for this movie and here is what I thought of it.

You can read the plot for Beavis and Butthead Do the Universe here:

The saga begins when Beavis and Butt-Head wind up at space camp through “creative sentencing” from a juvenile court judge in 1998. Mistaking a docking simulator for something else (huh huh), Beavis and Butt-Head excel at it and are asked to join the space shuttle mission in a PR move. After ruining the mission, they are left for dead in space and end up going through a black hole and reemerging back on Earth in 2022, only to discover a very different world – and find themselves considered Buttholes of Interest by the NSA, the governor of Texas, and a highly intelligent version of themselves from a parallel universe. Also they almost lose their virginity, but don’t.

Beavis and Butthead Do the Universe gets 8.5/ 10. The plot is simple but a lot of fun to watch unfold. These simple teens have one goal in mind, but it ends up taking them to space and a wild trip through time. When they land an alternate version of themselves gives them a simple mission. Yet they ignore it and decide to do something else instead. When things get more dire it looks like they have a decision to make. Once the disaster is averted, Beavis tries to tell someone something important. As this film comes to a close, we see life for these two teens return pretty much back to normal.

Beavis and Butthead Do the Universe is available now on Paramount Plus.