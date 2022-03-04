Get Daily Email
Home / A&E / Witness the Early Days of the Judges in ‘Dreadnoughts: Breaking Ground’

Witness the Early Days of the Judges in ‘Dreadnoughts: Breaking Ground’

Hear about the early days of a new form of justice and see what many people thought about it

dreadnoughts, breaking ground, comic, graphic novel, michael carroll, net galley, review, rebellion publishing

Recently I read my first Judge Dredd graphic novel. It told a bit about the early days of a new form of justice and revealed a dark secret. Along the way we saw Dredd and some fellow judges take on many deadly foes. Now get taken on a trip further into the past in Dreadnoughts: Breaking Ground. I was able to get a digital copy of this graphic novel and here is my thoughts on it.

You can read the plot for Dreadnoughts Breaking Ground here:

The year is 2035 and American society is crumbling, the police force become judge and jury, dispensing justice on the streets. Police brutality in response to public protests sparks even greater restrictions on what American citizens are free to do. This is the horror story of a descent into fascism and the beginnings of the world of Judge Dredd.

I had a hard time putting this graphic novel down. We see the beginnings of a new form of justice taking hold, and many people aren’t happy about it. When a boy gets kidnapped we see the judges take on this case and try to find out who is behind it. As this graphic novel comes to a close it is clear these judges aren’t going anywhere.

Dreadnoughts: Breaking Ground is available now. You can order this graphic novel on Amazon, at Barnes and Noble and Indiebound.

 

About Jay Snook

Jay is a simple man living in Sacramento,CA. You can usually find him attending movie screenings in his hometown, and many different conventions in LA and Anaheim. He can be found on Twitter at @movyseeker31

