Home / A&E / 'Wonder Woman 1984' is available now on Blu-Ray

‘Wonder Woman 1984’ is available now on Blu-Ray

You can now add this sequel to your collection loaded with hours of bonus content

wonder woman 1984, sequel, superhero, dc, gal gadot, chris pine, blu-ray, review, warner bros pictures

‘Wonder Woman 1984’ is out now on Blu-Ray

The live action DC movies have been hit or miss lately. Shazam was a lot of fun, and the first Wonder Woman ended up being really good. Meanwhile Suicide Squad and Justice League weren’t that great. When I heard Wonder Woman 1984 was coming out on Blu-Ray I hoped I might get to watch it. I was able to get a review copy of this sequel and here is what I thought of it.

You can read the plot for Wonder Woman 1984 here:

The fate of the world is once more on the line, and only Wonder Woman can save it. This new chapter of the Wonder Woman story finds Diana Prince (Gal Gadot) living quietly among mortals in the vibrant, sleek 1980s- an era of excess driven by the pursuit of having it all. Though she’s come into her full powers, she maintains a low profile, curating ancient artifacts and only performing her super-heroic acts incognito. But now, Diana will have to step directly into the spotlight and muster all her wisdom, strength and courage in order to save mankind from a world of its own making.

This was an okay sequel, but I didn’t love it. There were some good action sequences, and Chris Pine and Gal Gadot played well off of each other. Both of the villains in this movie were kind of weak, and in the end posed no super dire threats. The ending was also a tad weak, and the story drags on more than once. There is a pretty funny gag reel though that is sure to deliver some strong laughs.

Wonder Woman 1984 is available now on Blu-Ray, DVD and Digital. You can follow this movie on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About Jay Snook

Jay is a simple man living in Sacramento,CA. You can usually find him attending movie screenings in his hometown, and many different conventions in LA and Anaheim. He can be found on Twitter at @movyseeker31

