A Wonderful Friendship Begins in ‘Birtle and the Purple Turtles’

A touching tale gets told in ‘Birtle and the Purple Turtles’

I enjoy reading children’s fiction. No two books are alike and most of them have taken me on some amazing adventures. When I heard about Birtle and the Purple Turtles I was looking forward to reading it. I was able to get a digital copy of this book and here is my thoughts on it.

You can read the plot for Birtle and the Purple Turtles here:

Everyone is a turtle in Turtletown. So Teeny thinks she must be a turtle, too. But when Teeny sprouts feathers, she begins to wonder . . . is there a teeny possibility she’s a . . . BIRTLE? Tootie loves tag, but the other turtles in Turtletown don’t like to play. That is, until Tootie meets Teeny. Teeny LOVES tag. They have tons in common! Except one BIG thing . . . Teeny may not be a turtle at all. This adorable graphic novel is about being true to yourself, friendship, and most of all, celebrating differences.

I had a great time reading this book. We see two different people meet and become fast friends. Things go great at first, until one of them starts going through changes. One of them tries to make them feel better and for a while it works. Yet as this story comes to a close, one of them comes to a shocking realization.

Birtle and the Purple Turtles is out now. You can order this book on Amazon, at Barnes and Noble and on Bookshop.