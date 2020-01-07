Get Daily Email
Home / A&E / A Young Princess Learns a Lesson in ‘Diana Princess of the Amazons’

A Young Princess Learns a Lesson in ‘Diana Princess of the Amazons’

Take a trip to Themyscira and see what life was like for this hero as a child

A hard lesson gets learned in ‘Diana Princess of the Amazons’

I have been lucky to read some amazing DC graphic novels recently. Many of them have focused on well known heroes taking on dastardly villains. Most of them I have had a hard time putting down. When I heard about Diana Princess of the Amazons I hoped I would get to read it. I was able to get a digital copy of this graphic novel and here is what I thought of it.

You can read the plot for Diana Princess of the Amazons here:

Eleven-year-old Diana has an almost perfect life on the island of Themyscira. But even though she has a loving mother and many “aunties,” she is an only child. The only child on the entire island, in fact. Every other person on the island is an adult who’s the best in their trade and mighty in body, while Diana is small, sometimes clumsy, and not particularly good at anything. She’s not Wonder Woman…yet.

What Diana needs is someone her own age whom to talk to. Taking matters into her own hands, she creates a playmate out of clay. It’s all fun and games for a while, until things get out of control and Diana has to decide whether she’s made a new friend…or a monster!

I had an absolute blast reading this graphic novel. You get a glimpse into the early days of this hero, and how tough things were for them. When they make a bold decision, it looks like their troubles are over. But in reality they may have just begun. Once something awful happens, she may be the only one who can stop it. If you are a fan of Wonder Woman then this is a graphic novel you should check out.

Diana Princess of the Amazons is available now. You can order this graphic novel on Amazon and at Barnes and Noble.

About Jay Snook

Jay is a simple man living in Sacramento,CA. You can usually find him attending movie screenings in his hometown, and many different conventions in LA and Anaheim. He can be found on Twitter at @movyseeker31

