We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Zack Snyder's Justice League is Out Now on Blu-Ray

Zack Snyder’s Justice League is Out Now on Blu-Ray

The version that fans waited years to see is available now on Blu-Ray

by

zack snyder's justice league, superhero, drama, dceu, blu-ray, review, hbo max, warner bros home entertainment

Zack Snyder’s Justice League is out now on Blu-Ray

Wonder Woman was a great film that took viewers on an amazing ride. Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice told a dark story real well and set the stage for many future DCEU movies. After this sadly we got a version of Justice League that wasn’t what fans were hoping for. For years after there was rumor of a Snyder Cut out there, and earlier this year fans finally got to see it. Now Zack Snyder’s Justice League is coming out on Blu-Ray. I was able to get a review copy of this film and here is what I thought of it.

zack snyder's justice league, superhero, drama, dceu, blu-ray, review, hbo max, warner bros home entertainment

(c) Warner Bros Home Entertainment

You can read the plot for Zack Snyder’s Justice League here:

Determined to ensure Superman’s ultimate sacrifice was not in vain, Bruce Wayne aligns forces with Diana Prince with plans to recruit a team of meta-humans to protect the world from an approaching threat of catastrophic proportions.

The task proves more difficult than Bruce imagined, as each of the recruits must face the demons of their own pasts to transcend that which has held them back, allowing them to come together, finally forming an unprecedented league of heroes. Now united, Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Cyborg and The Flash may be too late to save the planet from Steppenwolf, DeSaad and Darkseid and their dreadful intentions.

zack snyder's justice league, superhero, drama, dceu, blu-ray, review, hbo max, warner bros home entertainment

(c) Warner Bros Home Entertainment

I had a blast watching this movie again. Although it runs a tad long it rarely felt like it. The story is a great one and shows news sides of these heroes and villains. Darkseid looks amazing and I hope one day we will get to see more of them in future DC films. There is a lot of action, drama and many times the odds don’t seem to be in this teams favor. Yet they refuse to give up and in the end find a way to save the planet. As this film comes to a close both sides prepare for whatever may be coming next.

zack snyder's justice league, superhero, drama, dceu, blu-ray, review, hbo max, warner bros home entertainment

(c) Warner Bros Home Entertainment

Zack Snyder’s Justice League is out now on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-Ray and DVD.

 

 

About Jay Snook

Jay is a simple man living in Sacramento,CA. You can usually find him attending movie screenings in his hometown, and many different conventions in LA and Anaheim. He can be found on Twitter at @movyseeker31

