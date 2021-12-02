Zatanna and her Team Face a Powerful Foe in ‘Odnu’

A powerful threat comes to Earth on ‘Odnu’

Last time on Young Justice: Phantoms, Artemis and her team were in a bad spot. She wanted to rescue someone but the mission went south pretty quickly. Just when things were looking hopeless an unexpected ally helped them all get out of there in one piece. Yet just when freedom seemed guaranteed someone was forced to take on a deadly foe. As this episode came to a close it looked like the healing could begin for more than one person. Now a powerful magical threat has arrived on Earth in ‘Odnu’. I was able to get a screener for this episode and here is my thoughts on it.

Odnu

Zatanna and her protégés find themselves on the brink of war.