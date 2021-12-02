Get Daily Email
The Good Men Project

Zatanna and her Team Face a Powerful Foe in 'Odnu'

Zatanna and her Team Face a Powerful Foe in ‘Odnu’

Someone has come to Earth and all they seem to want to do is cause chaos

odnu, phantoms, young justice, tv show, animated, action, drama, season 4, review, warner bros animation, hbo max

A powerful threat comes to Earth on ‘Odnu’

Last time on Young Justice: Phantoms, Artemis and her team were in a bad spot. She wanted to rescue someone but the mission went south pretty quickly. Just when things were looking hopeless an unexpected ally helped them all get out of there in one piece. Yet just when freedom seemed guaranteed someone was forced to take on a deadly foe. As this episode came to a close it looked like the healing could begin for more than one person. Now a powerful magical threat has arrived on Earth in ‘Odnu’. I was able to get a screener for this episode and here is my thoughts on it.

(c) HBO Max

You can read the premise for Odnu here:

Zatanna and her protégés find themselves on the brink of war.
(c) HBO Max

Zatanna is training her team at the start of this episode. They seem to be doing alright but each one still has a few things to learn. Just when their training comes to an end a powerful magical entity arrives on Earth. Zatanna isn’t sure what it is but takes her team along to find out. While this is going on we learn more about Vandal Savage’s past and a meeting he had with another agent of chaos many years ago. As this episode comes to a close it looks like a war might be coming.

(c) HBO Max

Young Justice: Phantoms ‘Odnu’ is available now on HBO Max.

 

About Jay Snook

Jay is a simple man living in Sacramento,CA. You can usually find him attending movie screenings in his hometown, and many different conventions in LA and Anaheim. He can be found on Twitter at @movyseeker31

