Zoey is Confused by a Vague Text From Luca in ‘Thinkin Bout You’

Zoey gets a peculiar text from Luca in ‘Thinkin Bout You’

Last time on Grown-ish, Nomi asked a big favor of Zoey. She wanted Zoey to try to be friends with Luca. Although she had never done this before, she gave it a shot for Nomi. At first things were awkward between Luca and Zoey, and it seemed to be an impossible task. As this episode came to a close though, something unexpected happened. Now Zoey is reeling from a vague text in ‘Thinkin Bout You’. I was able to watch a screener of this episode and here is my thoughts on it.

You can read the premise for ‘Thinkin Bout You’ here:

Luca sends off a confusing text to Zoey that has both of them spinning. Meanwhile, Ana leads the girls around campus on a “dorm storm” voter registration drive. Aaron reels after learning about his massive student loan debt.

Zoey wonders about the meaning behind a vague text in ‘Thinkin Bout You’. A part of her wants to believe Luca and her might be getting back together, but another part wonders if that is a bad idea. Her friends try to help her through this, but in the end there is only one person who can really give her the answers she needs. Meanwhile Aaron starts freaking out when he learns about how much student debt he owes. As this episode comes to a close Zoey comes to a tough conclusion concerning her and Luca. If you want to learn more about Grown-ish click on this website.

Grown-ish ‘Thinkin Bout You’ airs tomorrow night at 8 pm on Freeform. You can follow this show on Facebook and Twitter.