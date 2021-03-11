Zoey Ends up Doing Something Drastic in ‘All in Love is Fair’

An evening takes an unforeseen turn in ‘All in Love is Fair’

Last time on Grown-ish, Nomi is facing a bit of a tough decision. Phil wants to see her and has no idea she has a daughter. Ana tries to give her some advice, but it doesn’t help Nomi out much. Meanwhile Zoey has a fun night with Joey Badass, and it creates a nasty rumor at work. Meanwhile Doug plans a house party to help cheer Jazz and Sky on for their upcoming Olympic qualifying race. As this episode comes to a close Nomi tells Phil some big news and Zoey returns to Cal U. Now a night takes a surprise turn in ‘All in Love is Fair’. I was able to watch a screener of this episode and here is what I thought of it.

You can read the premise for ‘All in Love is Fair’ here:

Zoey wrestles with the status of her relationship with Aaron. Sky and Jazz return from the Olympic trials and struggle to say goodbye.

A night takes a surprise turn for Aaron and Zoey in ‘All in Love is Fair’. Neither regrets it at first, until Aaron gets a text from someone. After they part ways, Zoey has an idea how things will go from here. Not surprisingly, events take another turn instead. Once she gets a text from Aaron’s girlfriend, she is trying to prepare for something bad to happen to her. Yet things end up not going the way she expected. Meanwhile Jazz tries to get the truth out of Sky about how she is feeling. As this episode comes to a close everyone wishes Jazz good luck on her upcoming adventure. To learn more about Grown-ish click on this website.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Grown-ish ‘All in Love is Fair’ airs tonight at 8pm on Freeform. You can follow this show on Facebook and Twitter.