Zoey Gets a Visit From Two of Her Siblings in ‘Can’t Let You Go’

Zoey must deal with two of her siblings on ‘Can’t Let You Go’

Last time on Grown-ish, Aaron was given a wonderful opportunity. He was very excited about it until the university decided they didn’t like the message it delivered. This put Aaron in a tough spot and gave him a difficult choice to make. While this was going on Zoey and Luca had a lot of work to do to meet a deadline for a potential client. As this episode came to a close Aaron made a big decision. Now two of Zoey’s siblings have come to Cal U for a visit in ‘Can’t Let You Go’. I was able to watch a screener of this episode and here is my thoughts on it.

You can read the premise for ‘Can’t Let You Go’ here:

Jack and Diane visit Zoey on campus for a school project. Meanwhile, Zoey and Luca try to figure out their working relationship. Tensions rise between Kiela and Doug.

Two of Zoey’s siblings have come to Cal U for a school assignment at the start of this episode. One of them begins to get on her nerves pretty quickly. Meanwhile her brother is shocked to find out things with Zoey and Aaron are over. While this is going on Kiela comes to a surprise realization about Doug. After Zoey has a talk with someone it looks like things between them are going to be okay. As this episode comes to a close Zoey admits something to her sister.

Grown-ish 'Cant Let You Go' airs tonight at 10/9 c on Freeform.