15 Unexpected Places I Visited in North Iraq (Kurdistan)

I don’t know if you ever thought about

traveling to Iraq maybe not but I really

hope that this video will show you that

there’s one place where you definitely

can go without needing an visa with

being completely safe that place is this

autonomous region in the north of Iraq

called

Iraqi Kurdistan not too many people know

about that region yet but basically it’s

it’s a region in the north of Iraq where

it’s still the same country you know

people living there still have Iraqi

passports you know on Google Maps and

everywhere it’s still the same country

however they have quite a bit of

autonomy they have their own flag they

have their own government and they have

different rules there and one of those

rules is that people from from Europe or

the US or quite a few Asian countries as

well I think they get a visa free stay

of I think up to 30 days now going to

male in Iraq is very very hard it might

take you many months to get the visa

even then you might not get it but going

there it’s really easy trying get the

stamp travel go back home and that’s

where I just went on my recent trip to

Iraq I spent two weeks traveling all

around place saw so many gorgeous

gorgeous sights and you know places to

visit but I really want to share with

you one thing to know before the video

starts is that I will start with my

least favorite places that I visited in

Iraqi Kurdistan place number 15 14 13

and so on and then move on to the best

the coolest the most amazing places that

that I saw there so you don’t stick

around what’s the video for obviously as

long as you like but the longer you

watch the better is gonna get I promise

here are the top 15 coolest places that

I personally visited in Iraqi Kurdistan

and that I would highly recommend you to

explore on your own let’s

please visit in Iraqi Kurdistan number

15 is the largest market in the whole

region and that is the market of

sulemani soul ammonia is a beautiful

city it’s the third largest city in in

Iraqi Kurdistan and it’s it’s definitely

one of the most developed they have a

lot of you know fancy restaurants and

shops and shopping malls and hotels and

you know all that stuff and also by far

the largest market in the whole region

the market is completely insane it

stretches for many kilometers always I

mean you can go there and you can find

literally anything you like you know

from jewelry and foods and drinks and

hardware and clothing and I mean

literally anything you want even have

such crazy stuff is like code heads and

eyeballs and tongues and yeah literally

anything you like finding the

Suleymaniye market is very easy once

you’re inside the city because I mean

it’s everywhere it’s it’s like in the

city centre so probably your hotel or

hostel will be either in the market area

or somehow very very close to it but if

you just spend the day walking around

the city

you’ll definitely run into it many many

times so yes go explore see whether you

like it get some stuff see where life

takes you cool place to visit in Iraqi

Kurdistan number 14 is the on me Abdul

Rahman Park this park is the largest

public park in the capital of Iraqi

Kurdistan called Erbil and the park is

massive

the park is over 200 hectares hard to

beat it could basically be a separate

town I guess you know it’s huge and the

reason the park is so famous among the

local people is because back in the day

when Saddam was ruling Iraq his regime

had a very infamous detention center in

that area and also a military base and

obviously once a regime fell the local

people destroyed everything there and

they decided to build a huge Park where

you know families could relax and

children could run around and laugh and

you know somehow trying to forget that

you know Barca passed right so these

days the variks is a very beautiful

place they have two lakes you can rent

golf cards there they have children’s

playgrounds lots of greenery lots of

nature bushes you know trees everything

the park is not necessarily located in

the city center of Erbil just outside it

so I think if you take a taxi from the

city center it’s only gonna take you

maybe five seven eight minutes you know

max I decided to walk around the city

and go there on foot

and so that took me a bit longer maybe

thirty minutes or so but it’s definitely

definitely definitely worth their time

trust me

police visit number 13 is the old palace

of Saddam Hussein apparently during his

regime Saddam Hussein built over 100

palaces and villas and houses for

himself all throughout the country

because that was one of one of the ways

in which he would you know assert his

authority and actually visited one of

those palaces the palace is built on on

top of this hill is just one when I came

there weren’t really I’m allowed to go

in because apparently that the palace

had been turned into a military base a

few years ago and now they don’t allow

tourists to enter unless you go there

with a guide and I had no game

so they said sorry no way go back so I

didn’t get to go in but I’m sure that if

you do it’s gonna be a crazy cool

experience for sure the palace is

located not too far from the city of du

Hoc around 200 kilometers away from the

capital of Iraqi Kurdistan called or

build so I think the best way to go

there either have your own car that you

can of course rent or to take a taxi or

you know some sort of a guided tour

place to visit number 12 is the market

of Erbil this market is is pretty cool

even though it’s not as big as the one

in Sulaymaniyah

I found this to be a lot more beautiful

and interesting because it was built

hundreds of years ago I think during the

Ottoman rule so walking around that

place really does take you many years

back in time it’s it’s it’s it’s a

pretty cool experience plus everything

they sell there it’s very tasty very

cheap

kind no one’s trying to scan the inside

you know so it’s it’s definitely green

please and the market is located in the

city center of Erbil just outside this

in really big square that you’ll

definitely visit if you go there so once

again reaching the market is there

easier you can enter we’re gonna walk

all around the place you can take a taxi

to there from your hotel but it’s

literally in the very city center very

easy to find you will never never miss a

cool place to visit in Iraqi Kurdistan

number eleven is this hill town of I’m a

deep I’m an easy very very interesting

place because apparently it’s existed

for literally thousands of years and

back in the day it was even the capital

of some you know big empires and

everything now it’s just a very small

hill station that has the altitude of

1400 meters which is cool and it’s

literally built on top of this mountain

or this huge cliff looks really really

really beautiful when you’re you know

approaching the town and stuff but it

was really cool to see the local life

you know I got this shot at football by

these two epic yeah young kids and then

the sense of was really beautiful then I

also made friends with some locals and

their bakeries in their shops and

everything so it was it was a great stop

also Gabriel and I we found this gas

station called Iraq oil and later on

during the trip we saw more of them but

this was the first time we saw it so we

thought that’s that’s pretty

this place is once again located around

the area of du Hoc around 200 kilometers

away from from the city of Erbil the

capital if you take some sort of a taxi

guided tour or your own car it’s gonna

be very easy to reach it the place to

visit number 10 the really really really

cool piece rocks so apparently in the

90s right after gaining autonomy from

you know the Iraqi government there was

a really cruel civil war in in Iraqi

Kurdistan so this really cool artists

Kurdish artists called kiss my yeah it’s

decided to somehow show the world and

you know we don’t need so much violence

and we don’t need so much fighting we’re

all friends we should all love each

other

so then he decided to paint this huge

inside in very beautiful bright colors

so he chose hundreds of huge rocks next

to this you know road and he simply

painted them whatever he felt like and

he also inscribed the words this place

is not for fighting it is for picnics

this place is not too far from the gala

town around 50 kilometers away from

Erbil on this road that’s called Collier

Road so if you just go from Erbil

towards the gala you’re definitely gonna

find that place and it’s gonna be so

beautiful stop there take some pictures

relax maybe have a picnic you know

really interesting place to visit in

Iraqi Kurdistan number nine is the town

of Halabja Halabja has a very very very

sad history because during the final

stages of the iran-iraq war and the

Kurdish guerrillas they captured the

city and they were sort of you know

holding it and fighting against the

Iraqi government then but but after a

while the Iraqi government couldn’t

really occupy that place so they decided

to do something else which was a very

sad thing and they dropped these huge

gas canisters on the town and it turned

out that it was a chemical attack

basically on their own population when

you go there right now they have this

very very famous you know how large a

monument where you know if you go inside

you can see the names of all the you

know people who passed away in scripted

there on the walls and it’s it’s once

again a very sad thing because you get

to see these you know fighter jets and

these tanks and these guns and

everything when I was there I felt

really sad that you know these things

happen in in and in our times I mean you

know and I feel like we should all love

each other and

and just be happy and live together and

stuff but you know sometimes things

happen and I guess really good to see a

place like this because then hopefully

you can try to prevent things like this

happening in the future you know in your

own community the town of collab juice

located only 80 kilometers away from

Suleymaniye and right next to the border

with Iran I think the border with Iran

has made me 20 kilometers aware so so

it’s very easy to reach if you have a

car once again takes you less than an

hour to drive there you can easily get a

taxi I’m sure there should be some you

know guided tours happening there as

well interesting place to visit number

eight is the Jalil kayat mosque even

though I’ve been to hundreds of mosques

from all around the world but this

mosque was definitely definitely one of

the one of the coolest ones I’ve ever

seen because it’s so big so beautiful so

peaceful so well preserved it’s crazy

and as a really interesting history so

apparently there was this guy called

genin ayat and he was trying to build a

mosque but he passed away a few years

before its completion and then his sons

in memory of their father completed the

mosque so you know it’s very famous very

well-known very well preserved

super super beautiful and also really

big is the biggest mosque in in Oliver

bill and I think one of the biggest ones

in the country as well because it’s

15,000 square meters large and holds

around 2,000 people imagine imagine

sighs so if you’re there definitely go

check it out it’s it’s gonna blow your

mind you know just relax pray meditate

do whatever you like but definitely go

visit the mosque is located not too far

from the city center of Erbil so once

you’re in the city you can either walk

there I think it’s maybe two kilometers

we’re gonna take you 25 30 minutes or so

oh you can obviously just take the taxi

if you tell anyone

jelly at mosque please everyone’s gonna

know where you want to go and they’ll

definitely take their epic place visit

in Iraqi Kurdistan number seven is one

of the craziest craziest Russians I’ve

seen in my entire life there’s this

freshened called

nudie for some reason it only opens at

11:00 p.m. and it works until 3:00 a.m.

and it’s completely packed into it in a

very long line of people to actually get

your food and what those guys do is they

take you know goats and they use

literally everything every part of the

good for their meals they use the

tongues use the brains they use the

hypothenuse all parts of their body for

meat they also use their testicles with

rice oh my god it’s crazy crazy crazy I

myself I’m a vegetarian so obviously

going to these places I don’t eat

anything but it’s just crazy to see

places like this is very very

interesting because that’s something I

could for example never find in Europe

right so it’s been quite a bit of time

filming literally every step of the

process and we actually published the

video of that cooking process on my

travel food channel called

world food adventures I’m gonna link to

the video in the description box down

below if you want to check it out but my

brother bodycon who actually took me

there enjoys their foods big-time he was

eating and laughing in his beard was oh

hammer did the foods and rice and goats

eyeballs doing it so even if you don’t

want eat food like that I would highly

recommend you to visit that place when

you’re surly Manya kiss is by far the

craziest food I’ve seen in all of the

Middle East 100% the restaurant itself

is located in once again the city of

sulamani and not too far from the city

centre not too far from the market so

it’s kind of easy to find however when I

was trying to google it I couldn’t find

anything but if you ask the locals or

you know the people working at your

hotel or a hostel they will

we know that place and you know some of

them can hopefully take you there cool

place to visit number six is the Citadel

of Erbil this is by far the most

beautiful citadel in all of Iraqi

Kurdistan because it’s really big really

well preserved and also it’s one of the

oldest human settlements in the whole

region because it’s around 7,000 years

old I think and I mean that’s just crazy

you know so when you go to the city

center of Erbil once again there’s gonna

be a big square than the market and you

will just see the citadel literally

standing there just in front of you the

cool thing about the Citadel is that as

opposed to being like like a touristy

spot where you need to pay for the

ticket and then go inside for a specific

amount of time you know it’s actually a

huge public space so literally anyone

can go there’s no gates no entrance fees

you can see there for as long as you

like it’s it’s a really nice place when

you go inside there’s so many local

people hanging out the view from there

is beautiful because you get to see the

whole you know all town of of Erbil and

it’s just such a nice place I would

highly recommend you to go there during

the census because then you’ll see the

Sun setting over the horizon you know

you get this beautiful view of the city

and everything it’s really really really

cool once again super easy to find in

the very very heart of Erbil so if you

go to the market or the square and the

citadel will literally just be standing

right there cool place to visit in Iraqi

Kurdistan number five is this really

beautiful place called La Leche before

going to Taraki Kurdistan I never I

never knew anything about this place but

it turns out that laddish is actually

the holiest place in the world for this

ancient religion called Yasin ISM and

Yasin ism is is apparently a very

interesting religion once again very old

and even though all the people who

practice yaz ISM they’re in the Middle

East but their religion is very

different from that because they believe

in reincarnation sort of similar to

you know the Buddhists but but obviously

the religion is different they believe

in seven how will the Angels that the

God created – I’m gonna look after the

world and everything it’s it’s it’s

pretty exciting but right now there’s

not you know too many people practicing

Yasim but they’re still you know

thousands of people and when I went to

laddish I ran into this wonderful group

of ezd people and they were sharing

foods with me and we’re trying to

somehow communicate even though they

didn’t speak English it was really

beautiful everyone was you know smiling

and laughing and hugging and you know it

it was it was beautiful and then the

temple itself is not really too big but

you can still go inside you can you know

see it it’s not very fancy because

obviously the people don’t have too much

money and everything but it’s quite well

preserved and you know there’s people

living there guarding the place and once

again this place is in the area of du

Hoc around 130 kilometres away from

Earth bill I don’t think you can get a

bus or a minivan there so once again get

your taxi or a guided tour or ideally

you know your own car cool place to

visit number four is the Quebec Mountain

Resort and Spa now this is a place I

definitely definitely never expected to

find in Iraq going there you know but

when my friend Gabriel and I were

planning our road trip in the east side

of rocky Kurdistan he found this

Mountain Resort & Spa

once again we took our car went to the

mountains took a cable car that took us

I think maybe 30 minutes one-way or so

because it’s it’s it’s quite far from

the place we’re taking the cable car and

arrived to this huge crazy resort that

has I think 200 buildings or so it’s

very fast and you have a very fancy

restroom you have a spa they have you

know some ski slopes they have different

places for foods and they have their own

drivers that take care of them out

then you know you can you can hike

everywhere I mean it’s it’s insane and

it almost felt like being in Europe and

the views around it were so beautiful it

was so peaceful you know definitely not

the kind of place I mean anyone would

expect to find in Iraq really you know

what I mean the mountain resort is

located only a hundred kilometres away

from Earth bill not too far from the

city of Saddam so once again very easy

to find if you have maps you just enter

it easily find it just make sure not to

try to drive up to the to the resort

yourself because there’s no road you

need to drive to the cable car point and

then take the cable car so you parked

the car there take the cable car come

back the next morning drive whatever you

would like Oh things are getting hot in

the studio I don’t know if you can feel

it but they’re definitely not welcome to

the three coolest coolest coolest places

you can visit in Iraqi Kurdistan I enjoy

them big time and I’m sure that if you

go there yourself you will like them to

the moon and back as well let’s go

coolest place to visit number three is

the Asthma mountain view point in

Suleymaniye so this view point was

definitely the most beautiful view point

I’ve seen in the whole region and it’s

very very close to the city of suleimani

so apparently when you go to the city

all around the city you’ll get to see

these huge mountains everywhere

everywhere around the city and there’s

this place in the Asthma mountain and

that you can actually drive up with the

car or actually take a cable car that’s

very affordable and stuff and when you

go there there’s many many benches and

people selling foods and everything and

it’s such a beautiful beautiful view

point from where you can see literally

the whole city I went there with my

friend bodycon when the Sun was just

setting and it was incredible we were

there we saw everything where we’re

sitting on this bench laughing and

talking about everything and I mean it

was just so so so beautiful there Wow

as I mentioned and the viewpoint is

definitely not too far from the city

center very very you know easy access

you can either go to the place where you

can take the cable car or you can simply

take your car or a taxi to the viewpoint

everyone knows that they are very

affordable very easy to find very close

to the city centre and incredibly

incredibly beautiful coolest place to

visit in Iraqi Kurdistan number two is

the old intelligence headquarters of

Saddam’s regime this place is not too

far from central Suleymaniye as well and

it’s a very important place to the local

people because during the national

uprising in Iraq in 1991 this was the

first place that the local people took

down instantly money these days has been

turning into a very insightful very

interesting and also you know a bit of a

sad Museum you know for the crimes that

were committed during those times I mean

it’s kind of hard to take some of those

things because they’re so real and so

recent but once again very important to

see them my favorite part of the music

was obviously this Hall of Mirrors it’s

called so there’s this Lane that you

enter and they have thousands of shards

of mirrors that represents you know the

thousands of people that were killed

during you know Saddam’s regime and and

I mean walking there you also see

yourself in those shards and you’re all

like broken up into pieces you know and

it’s just so so symbolic so strong so

once again so sad but I guess so

necessary and also just outside the

headquarters they have a lot of the

tanks that were used by the regime to do

those things and those things obviously

abandoned and stuff and so what I did I

was walking all around those tanks and

just thinking how sad how sad it is that

we still have these things in the 21st

century where in my mind there should be

no words now you know we’ve all learned

so much well seen so much and you know

experienced so much harm as a society

and and

and you know having these deadly

machines it’s just crazy the museum is

located not too far from the city center

of off Suleymaniye once again very easy

to find if you tell it to any taxi

driver they will easily take you there

very easy to find very accessible and

very available and very very very strong

and finally the the best the most

interesting and the craziest place I

visited in Iraqi Kurdistan and that is

the Sagara cave

so when I was traveling around the place

with my with my brother bodycon and one

day he told me ok bro today we’re gonna

go have a picnic with my friends and

we’re gonna do some hiking and stuff I

said oh that’s that’s amazing let’s go

so he took me to these mountains and

we’re just hiking and then we were

playing chess and having a picnic and I

mean it was beautiful we’re all you know

making friends and having a great laugh

and everything and then when the Sun set

he said ok I didn’t tell you this before

but now get ready for the coolest place

ever and then he took me to this really

really really narrow narrow narrow key

where you basically go like this you

know like you’re always touching these

rocks and you need to like clean and and

and and then crouched and all that stuff

and and obviously they’re still like

bats and every everything giving you a I

mean it’s crazy you know and then after

maybe five or seven minutes of that we

went to this huge huge cave I don’t know

10 meters high 15 meters I suddenly this

it smashed and so it turns out that

during Saddam’s regime and there were

thousands of guerrilla soldiers that

we’re living in those caves for you know

many years and fighting everyone because

that that mouth in this region is you

know very hard tax is very hard to

occupy and all that stuff you know there

and that’s why the caves are so big so

from the entrance of that cave that we

visited to the to the end it’s 2

kilometers imagine the size of it it’s

just massive you know so what we went in

we’ll walk from the very entrance to the

very end

checked out the end and walked all the

way back and popped out when it was

completely dark no so at the very end

exiting the kid was quite hard because

for some reason at that point there were

23:51

so many bands just flying through us and

23:53

so I saw so many a time hitting me and

23:55

hitting my friends alright so yes if if

23:59

you’re afraid of small spaces or if

24:01

you’re afraid of bats might not be the

24:02

best place for you but if if you’re ok

24:05

with that

24:05

oh my god you’re gonna have yourself

24:08

teeth blast you bloody legend I can

24:11

assure you if you try to find the cave

24:14

on Google Maps you won’t find it because

24:16

for some reason it’s not filling mark

24:17

there but it’s not too far from this

24:19

tiny town called cha medicine and I

24:22

don’t really think you can go there

24:24

yourself because it’s very hard to find

24:26

that place so I would highly recommend

24:28

you either getting a guide or finding

24:30

some sort of a local friend who could

24:31

actually take you there but if you have

24:33

the time and if you like those kind of

24:34

places oh my god

24:36

you’ll definitely definitely let me and

24:39

I guess that’s pretty much it definitely

24:42

check out those place let me know what

24:43

you what you think about this place in

24:45

the comment section down below

24:46

one thing before I am the video I really

24:48

wanted to say that very recently we

24:50

finally finally finally lounged you know

24:54

my merch I guess you know the Explorer

24:57

merch this day curious merchant stuff

24:59

and so I’ve been travelling with these

25:02

clothes for a very long time right now

25:03

maybe 9 months or so and for the longest

25:05

of time it was never possible to really

25:07

purchase them but right now it is you

25:10

can click the link in the description

25:12

box down below the story is called

25:13

explore yo calm you can find all these

25:17

you know beautiful designs that we have

25:19

the explore your shirt the stick your

25:21

shirt

25:21

caps and beanies and sweatshirts and

25:24

pins and you know whatever you want the

25:26

quality is great at this point I can’t

25:28

really travel without these clothes in

25:30

the market

25:31

I’m just so used to them I’m so happy

25:32

with them they dry fast wash easy I mean

25:36

they’re the perfect clothes to take to

25:39

Iraq if you know what I mean so you’re

25:40

going to Iraq definitely get at least a

25:42

shirt or so send me a picture on

25:45

instagram at jacob locus i’d be more

25:47

than happy to feature it on my stories

25:49

and stuff and yeah join the explore your

25:53

tribe village hey thank you so much for

25:56

watching the whole video i hope you

25:57

enjoyed it hope it was educational never

25:59

stop exploring the world never stop

26:01

doing the things that make you happy and

26:03

you know always remember to stay curious

26:07

of course

26:08

[Music]

—

Have you read the original anthology that was the catalyst for The Good Men Project? Buy here: The Good Men Project: Real Stories from the Front Lines of Modern Manhood

◊♦◊

If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project and want to join our calls, please join us as a Premium Member, today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—