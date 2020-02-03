15 Unexpected Places I Visited in North Iraq (Kurdistan)

00:00
I don’t know if you ever thought about
00:02
traveling to Iraq maybe not but I really
00:05
hope that this video will show you that
00:07
there’s one place where you definitely
00:09
can go without needing an visa with
00:11
being completely safe that place is this
00:14
autonomous region in the north of Iraq
00:15
called
00:16
Iraqi Kurdistan not too many people know
00:19
about that region yet but basically it’s
00:22
it’s a region in the north of Iraq where
00:24
it’s still the same country you know
00:26
people living there still have Iraqi
00:28
passports you know on Google Maps and
00:30
everywhere it’s still the same country
00:31
however they have quite a bit of
00:33
autonomy they have their own flag they
00:35
have their own government and they have
00:36
different rules there and one of those
00:39
rules is that people from from Europe or
00:41
the US or quite a few Asian countries as
00:43
well I think they get a visa free stay
00:46
of I think up to 30 days now going to
00:48
male in Iraq is very very hard it might
00:50
take you many months to get the visa
00:51
even then you might not get it but going
00:53
there it’s really easy trying get the
00:56
stamp travel go back home and that’s
00:58
where I just went on my recent trip to
01:00
Iraq I spent two weeks traveling all
01:02
around place saw so many gorgeous
01:05
gorgeous sights and you know places to
01:07
visit but I really want to share with
01:08
you one thing to know before the video
01:10
starts is that I will start with my
01:13
least favorite places that I visited in
01:15
Iraqi Kurdistan place number 15 14 13
01:17
and so on and then move on to the best
01:20
the coolest the most amazing places that
01:23
that I saw there so you don’t stick
01:25
around what’s the video for obviously as
01:27
long as you like but the longer you
01:28
watch the better is gonna get I promise
01:31
here are the top 15 coolest places that
01:34
I personally visited in Iraqi Kurdistan
01:36
and that I would highly recommend you to
01:39
explore on your own let’s
01:52
please visit in Iraqi Kurdistan number
01:55
15 is the largest market in the whole
01:58
region and that is the market of
02:01
sulemani soul ammonia is a beautiful
02:04
city it’s the third largest city in in
02:06
Iraqi Kurdistan and it’s it’s definitely
02:08
one of the most developed they have a
02:09
lot of you know fancy restaurants and
02:11
shops and shopping malls and hotels and
02:14
you know all that stuff and also by far
02:16
the largest market in the whole region
02:18
the market is completely insane it
02:21
stretches for many kilometers always I
02:24
mean you can go there and you can find
02:27
literally anything you like you know
02:29
from jewelry and foods and drinks and
02:32
hardware and clothing and I mean
02:34
literally anything you want even have
02:37
such crazy stuff is like code heads and
02:39
eyeballs and tongues and yeah literally
02:42
anything you like finding the
02:44
Suleymaniye market is very easy once
02:47
you’re inside the city because I mean
02:48
it’s everywhere it’s it’s like in the
02:50
city centre so probably your hotel or
02:52
hostel will be either in the market area
02:54
or somehow very very close to it but if
02:57
you just spend the day walking around
02:58
the city
02:59
you’ll definitely run into it many many
03:01
times so yes go explore see whether you
03:05
like it get some stuff see where life
03:08
takes you cool place to visit in Iraqi
03:09
Kurdistan number 14 is the on me Abdul
03:13
Rahman Park this park is the largest
03:16
public park in the capital of Iraqi
03:19
Kurdistan called Erbil and the park is
03:21
massive
03:22
the park is over 200 hectares hard to
03:26
beat it could basically be a separate
03:27
town I guess you know it’s huge and the
03:30
reason the park is so famous among the
03:32
local people is because back in the day
03:34
when Saddam was ruling Iraq his regime
03:36
had a very infamous detention center in
03:39
that area and also a military base and
03:41
obviously once a regime fell the local
03:43
people destroyed everything there and
03:44
they decided to build a huge Park where
03:46
you know families could relax and
03:48
children could run around and laugh and
03:50
you know somehow trying to forget that
03:53
you know Barca passed right so these
03:56
days the variks is a very beautiful
03:57
place they have two lakes you can rent
03:59
golf cards there they have children’s
04:01
playgrounds lots of greenery lots of
04:04
nature bushes you know trees everything
04:06
the park is not necessarily located in
04:08
the city center of Erbil just outside it
04:11
so I think if you take a taxi from the
04:13
city center it’s only gonna take you
04:15
maybe five seven eight minutes you know
04:17
max I decided to walk around the city
04:19
and go there on foot
04:21
and so that took me a bit longer maybe
04:23
thirty minutes or so but it’s definitely
04:25
definitely definitely worth their time
04:27
trust me
04:28
police visit number 13 is the old palace
04:32
of Saddam Hussein apparently during his
04:35
regime Saddam Hussein built over 100
04:38
palaces and villas and houses for
04:41
himself all throughout the country
04:42
because that was one of one of the ways
04:44
in which he would you know assert his
04:47
authority and actually visited one of
04:49
those palaces the palace is built on on
04:52
top of this hill is just one when I came
04:54
there weren’t really I’m allowed to go
04:56
in because apparently that the palace
04:58
had been turned into a military base a
04:59
few years ago and now they don’t allow
05:02
tourists to enter unless you go there
05:03
with a guide and I had no game
05:05
so they said sorry no way go back so I
05:08
didn’t get to go in but I’m sure that if
05:10
you do it’s gonna be a crazy cool
05:13
experience for sure the palace is
05:15
located not too far from the city of du
05:17
Hoc around 200 kilometers away from the
05:21
capital of Iraqi Kurdistan called or
05:23
build so I think the best way to go
05:25
there either have your own car that you
05:27
can of course rent or to take a taxi or
05:30
you know some sort of a guided tour
05:31
place to visit number 12 is the market
05:34
of Erbil this market is is pretty cool
05:37
even though it’s not as big as the one
05:39
in Sulaymaniyah
05:40
I found this to be a lot more beautiful
05:42
and interesting because it was built
05:44
hundreds of years ago I think during the
05:46
Ottoman rule so walking around that
05:48
place really does take you many years
05:51
back in time it’s it’s it’s it’s a
05:53
pretty cool experience plus everything
05:54
they sell there it’s very tasty very
05:56
cheap
05:57
kind no one’s trying to scan the inside
05:59
you know so it’s it’s definitely green
06:01
please and the market is located in the
06:03
city center of Erbil just outside this
06:05
in really big square that you’ll
06:07
definitely visit if you go there so once
06:09
again reaching the market is there
06:10
easier you can enter we’re gonna walk
06:12
all around the place you can take a taxi
06:13
to there from your hotel but it’s
06:15
literally in the very city center very
06:17
easy to find you will never never miss a
06:19
cool place to visit in Iraqi Kurdistan
06:21
number eleven is this hill town of I’m a
06:26
deep I’m an easy very very interesting
06:28
place because apparently it’s existed
06:30
for literally thousands of years and
06:33
back in the day it was even the capital
06:35
of some you know big empires and
06:37
everything now it’s just a very small
06:39
hill station that has the altitude of
06:41
1400 meters which is cool and it’s
06:43
literally built on top of this mountain
06:45
or this huge cliff looks really really
06:47
really beautiful when you’re you know
06:49
approaching the town and stuff but it
06:51
was really cool to see the local life
06:52
you know I got this shot at football by
06:54
these two epic yeah young kids and then
06:57
the sense of was really beautiful then I
06:58
also made friends with some locals and
07:00
their bakeries in their shops and
07:02
everything so it was it was a great stop
07:04
also Gabriel and I we found this gas
07:07
station called Iraq oil and later on
07:12
during the trip we saw more of them but
07:13
this was the first time we saw it so we
07:14
thought that’s that’s pretty
07:16
this place is once again located around
07:19
the area of du Hoc around 200 kilometers
07:22
away from from the city of Erbil the
07:24
capital if you take some sort of a taxi
07:26
guided tour or your own car it’s gonna
07:28
be very easy to reach it the place to
07:30
visit number 10 the really really really
07:34
cool piece rocks so apparently in the
07:37
90s right after gaining autonomy from
07:39
you know the Iraqi government there was
07:41
a really cruel civil war in in Iraqi
07:45
Kurdistan so this really cool artists
07:47
Kurdish artists called kiss my yeah it’s
07:50
decided to somehow show the world and
07:52
you know we don’t need so much violence
07:53
and we don’t need so much fighting we’re
07:55
all friends we should all love each
07:57
other
07:57
so then he decided to paint this huge
08:00
inside in very beautiful bright colors
08:03
so he chose hundreds of huge rocks next
08:07
to this you know road and he simply
08:09
painted them whatever he felt like and
08:11
he also inscribed the words this place
08:14
is not for fighting it is for picnics
08:17
this place is not too far from the gala
08:20
town around 50 kilometers away from
08:22
Erbil on this road that’s called Collier
08:24
Road so if you just go from Erbil
08:26
towards the gala you’re definitely gonna
08:28
find that place and it’s gonna be so
08:30
beautiful stop there take some pictures
08:34
relax maybe have a picnic you know
08:36
really interesting place to visit in
08:37
Iraqi Kurdistan number nine is the town
08:41
of Halabja Halabja has a very very very
08:45
sad history because during the final
08:48
stages of the iran-iraq war and the
08:51
Kurdish guerrillas they captured the
08:52
city and they were sort of you know
08:55
holding it and fighting against the
08:58
Iraqi government then but but after a
09:00
while the Iraqi government couldn’t
09:02
really occupy that place so they decided
09:05
to do something else which was a very
09:07
sad thing and they dropped these huge
09:09
gas canisters on the town and it turned
09:12
out that it was a chemical attack
09:14
basically on their own population when
09:16
you go there right now they have this
09:17
very very famous you know how large a
09:19
monument where you know if you go inside
09:21
you can see the names of all the you
09:24
know people who passed away in scripted
09:26
there on the walls and it’s it’s once
09:28
again a very sad thing because you get
09:29
to see these you know fighter jets and
09:32
these tanks and these guns and
09:35
everything when I was there I felt
09:36
really sad that you know these things
09:37
happen in in and in our times I mean you
09:41
know and I feel like we should all love
09:43
each other and
09:44
and just be happy and live together and
09:47
stuff but you know sometimes things
09:49
happen and I guess really good to see a
09:51
place like this because then hopefully
09:52
you can try to prevent things like this
09:54
happening in the future you know in your
09:56
own community the town of collab juice
09:58
located only 80 kilometers away from
10:00
Suleymaniye and right next to the border
10:03
with Iran I think the border with Iran
10:04
has made me 20 kilometers aware so so
10:06
it’s very easy to reach if you have a
10:09
car once again takes you less than an
10:10
hour to drive there you can easily get a
10:12
taxi I’m sure there should be some you
10:15
know guided tours happening there as
10:16
well interesting place to visit number
10:18
eight is the Jalil kayat mosque even
10:22
though I’ve been to hundreds of mosques
10:23
from all around the world but this
10:25
mosque was definitely definitely one of
10:28
the one of the coolest ones I’ve ever
10:31
seen because it’s so big so beautiful so
10:36
peaceful so well preserved it’s crazy
10:39
and as a really interesting history so
10:41
apparently there was this guy called
10:42
genin ayat and he was trying to build a
10:44
mosque but he passed away a few years
10:46
before its completion and then his sons
10:48
in memory of their father completed the
10:51
mosque so you know it’s very famous very
10:53
well-known very well preserved
10:55
super super beautiful and also really
10:57
big is the biggest mosque in in Oliver
11:00
bill and I think one of the biggest ones
11:01
in the country as well because it’s
11:03
15,000 square meters large and holds
11:07
around 2,000 people imagine imagine
11:09
sighs so if you’re there definitely go
11:12
check it out it’s it’s gonna blow your
11:14
mind you know just relax pray meditate
11:17
do whatever you like but definitely go
11:20
visit the mosque is located not too far
11:21
from the city center of Erbil so once
11:24
you’re in the city you can either walk
11:25
there I think it’s maybe two kilometers
11:27
we’re gonna take you 25 30 minutes or so
11:29
oh you can obviously just take the taxi
11:30
if you tell anyone
11:32
jelly at mosque please everyone’s gonna
11:35
know where you want to go and they’ll
11:37
definitely take their epic place visit
11:40
in Iraqi Kurdistan number seven is one
11:43
of the craziest craziest Russians I’ve
11:48
seen in my entire life there’s this
11:50
freshened called
11:51
nudie for some reason it only opens at
11:53
11:00 p.m. and it works until 3:00 a.m.
11:55
and it’s completely packed into it in a
11:59
very long line of people to actually get
12:01
your food and what those guys do is they
12:03
take you know goats and they use
12:06
literally everything every part of the
12:10
good for their meals they use the
12:12
tongues use the brains they use the
12:14
hypothenuse all parts of their body for
12:16
meat they also use their testicles with
12:20
rice oh my god it’s crazy crazy crazy I
12:23
myself I’m a vegetarian so obviously
12:25
going to these places I don’t eat
12:27
anything but it’s just crazy to see
12:31
places like this is very very
12:32
interesting because that’s something I
12:34
could for example never find in Europe
12:36
right so it’s been quite a bit of time
12:37
filming literally every step of the
12:39
process and we actually published the
12:42
video of that cooking process on my
12:44
travel food channel called
12:46
world food adventures I’m gonna link to
12:48
the video in the description box down
12:49
below if you want to check it out but my
12:51
brother bodycon who actually took me
12:54
there enjoys their foods big-time he was
12:57
eating and laughing in his beard was oh
13:00
hammer did the foods and rice and goats
13:04
eyeballs doing it so even if you don’t
13:08
want eat food like that I would highly
13:10
recommend you to visit that place when
13:13
you’re surly Manya kiss is by far the
13:15
craziest food I’ve seen in all of the
13:17
Middle East 100% the restaurant itself
13:21
is located in once again the city of
13:22
sulamani and not too far from the city
13:24
centre not too far from the market so
13:26
it’s kind of easy to find however when I
13:28
was trying to google it I couldn’t find
13:30
anything but if you ask the locals or
13:32
you know the people working at your
13:33
hotel or a hostel they will
13:35
we know that place and you know some of
13:37
them can hopefully take you there cool
13:39
place to visit number six is the Citadel
13:42
of Erbil this is by far the most
13:44
beautiful citadel in all of Iraqi
13:46
Kurdistan because it’s really big really
13:50
well preserved and also it’s one of the
13:53
oldest human settlements in the whole
13:55
region because it’s around 7,000 years
13:58
old I think and I mean that’s just crazy
14:01
you know so when you go to the city
14:03
center of Erbil once again there’s gonna
14:04
be a big square than the market and you
14:08
will just see the citadel literally
14:10
standing there just in front of you the
14:13
cool thing about the Citadel is that as
14:15
opposed to being like like a touristy
14:17
spot where you need to pay for the
14:18
ticket and then go inside for a specific
14:19
amount of time you know it’s actually a
14:22
huge public space so literally anyone
14:24
can go there’s no gates no entrance fees
14:27
you can see there for as long as you
14:29
like it’s it’s a really nice place when
14:31
you go inside there’s so many local
14:33
people hanging out the view from there
14:35
is beautiful because you get to see the
14:37
whole you know all town of of Erbil and
14:39
it’s just such a nice place I would
14:41
highly recommend you to go there during
14:43
the census because then you’ll see the
14:44
Sun setting over the horizon you know
14:46
you get this beautiful view of the city
14:48
and everything it’s really really really
14:51
cool once again super easy to find in
14:53
the very very heart of Erbil so if you
14:56
go to the market or the square and the
14:58
citadel will literally just be standing
15:00
right there cool place to visit in Iraqi
15:02
Kurdistan number five is this really
15:05
beautiful place called La Leche before
15:08
going to Taraki Kurdistan I never I
15:11
never knew anything about this place but
15:14
it turns out that laddish is actually
15:17
the holiest place in the world for this
15:20
ancient religion called Yasin ISM and
15:22
Yasin ism is is apparently a very
15:24
interesting religion once again very old
15:26
and even though all the people who
15:29
practice yaz ISM they’re in the Middle
15:31
East but their religion is very
15:32
different from that because they believe
15:34
in reincarnation sort of similar to
15:36
you know the Buddhists but but obviously
15:39
the religion is different they believe
15:40
in seven how will the Angels that the
15:42
God created – I’m gonna look after the
15:44
world and everything it’s it’s it’s
15:45
pretty exciting but right now there’s
15:47
not you know too many people practicing
15:49
Yasim but they’re still you know
15:50
thousands of people and when I went to
15:52
laddish I ran into this wonderful group
15:55
of ezd people and they were sharing
15:58
foods with me and we’re trying to
16:00
somehow communicate even though they
16:02
didn’t speak English it was really
16:03
beautiful everyone was you know smiling
16:06
and laughing and hugging and you know it
16:08
it was it was beautiful and then the
16:11
temple itself is not really too big but
16:14
you can still go inside you can you know
16:16
see it it’s not very fancy because
16:18
obviously the people don’t have too much
16:20
money and everything but it’s quite well
16:21
preserved and you know there’s people
16:23
living there guarding the place and once
16:25
again this place is in the area of du
16:28
Hoc around 130 kilometres away from
16:31
Earth bill I don’t think you can get a
16:34
bus or a minivan there so once again get
16:36
your taxi or a guided tour or ideally
16:40
you know your own car cool place to
16:42
visit number four is the Quebec Mountain
16:46
Resort and Spa now this is a place I
16:49
definitely definitely never expected to
16:52
find in Iraq going there you know but
16:55
when my friend Gabriel and I were
16:57
planning our road trip in the east side
16:59
of rocky Kurdistan he found this
17:02
Mountain Resort & Spa
17:04
once again we took our car went to the
17:06
mountains took a cable car that took us
17:09
I think maybe 30 minutes one-way or so
17:11
because it’s it’s it’s quite far from
17:13
the place we’re taking the cable car and
17:15
arrived to this huge crazy resort that
17:18
has I think 200 buildings or so it’s
17:21
very fast and you have a very fancy
17:23
restroom you have a spa they have you
17:25
know some ski slopes they have different
17:28
places for foods and they have their own
17:30
drivers that take care of them out
17:31
then you know you can you can hike
17:33
everywhere I mean it’s it’s insane and
17:35
it almost felt like being in Europe and
17:37
the views around it were so beautiful it
17:40
was so peaceful you know definitely not
17:42
the kind of place I mean anyone would
17:44
expect to find in Iraq really you know
17:47
what I mean the mountain resort is
17:48
located only a hundred kilometres away
17:50
from Earth bill not too far from the
17:52
city of Saddam so once again very easy
17:53
to find if you have maps you just enter
17:55
it easily find it just make sure not to
17:59
try to drive up to the to the resort
18:01
yourself because there’s no road you
18:04
need to drive to the cable car point and
18:06
then take the cable car so you parked
18:08
the car there take the cable car come
18:10
back the next morning drive whatever you
18:13
would like Oh things are getting hot in
18:16
the studio I don’t know if you can feel
18:18
it but they’re definitely not welcome to
18:20
the three coolest coolest coolest places
18:23
you can visit in Iraqi Kurdistan I enjoy
18:26
them big time and I’m sure that if you
18:28
go there yourself you will like them to
18:31
the moon and back as well let’s go
18:34
coolest place to visit number three is
18:36
the Asthma mountain view point in
18:39
Suleymaniye so this view point was
18:41
definitely the most beautiful view point
18:43
I’ve seen in the whole region and it’s
18:46
very very close to the city of suleimani
18:47
so apparently when you go to the city
18:49
all around the city you’ll get to see
18:51
these huge mountains everywhere
18:54
everywhere around the city and there’s
18:56
this place in the Asthma mountain and
18:58
that you can actually drive up with the
19:00
car or actually take a cable car that’s
19:03
very affordable and stuff and when you
19:05
go there there’s many many benches and
19:07
people selling foods and everything and
19:09
it’s such a beautiful beautiful view
19:12
point from where you can see literally
19:13
the whole city I went there with my
19:15
friend bodycon when the Sun was just
19:18
setting and it was incredible we were
19:21
there we saw everything where we’re
19:24
sitting on this bench laughing and
19:26
talking about everything and I mean it
19:27
was just so so so beautiful there Wow
19:31
as I mentioned and the viewpoint is
19:33
definitely not too far from the city
19:34
center very very you know easy access
19:37
you can either go to the place where you
19:39
can take the cable car or you can simply
19:41
take your car or a taxi to the viewpoint
19:44
everyone knows that they are very
19:46
affordable very easy to find very close
19:49
to the city centre and incredibly
19:51
incredibly beautiful coolest place to
19:53
visit in Iraqi Kurdistan number two is
19:56
the old intelligence headquarters of
19:58
Saddam’s regime this place is not too
20:02
far from central Suleymaniye as well and
20:04
it’s a very important place to the local
20:06
people because during the national
20:07
uprising in Iraq in 1991 this was the
20:10
first place that the local people took
20:12
down instantly money these days has been
20:14
turning into a very insightful very
20:17
interesting and also you know a bit of a
20:19
sad Museum you know for the crimes that
20:22
were committed during those times I mean
20:24
it’s kind of hard to take some of those
20:26
things because they’re so real and so
20:28
recent but once again very important to
20:30
see them my favorite part of the music
20:32
was obviously this Hall of Mirrors it’s
20:35
called so there’s this Lane that you
20:38
enter and they have thousands of shards
20:40
of mirrors that represents you know the
20:45
thousands of people that were killed
20:47
during you know Saddam’s regime and and
20:50
I mean walking there you also see
20:53
yourself in those shards and you’re all
20:55
like broken up into pieces you know and
20:57
it’s just so so symbolic so strong so
21:00
once again so sad but I guess so
21:03
necessary and also just outside the
21:05
headquarters they have a lot of the
21:07
tanks that were used by the regime to do
21:09
those things and those things obviously
21:11
abandoned and stuff and so what I did I
21:13
was walking all around those tanks and
21:15
just thinking how sad how sad it is that
21:20
we still have these things in the 21st
21:22
century where in my mind there should be
21:24
no words now you know we’ve all learned
21:26
so much well seen so much and you know
21:30
experienced so much harm as a society
21:33
and and
21:35
and you know having these deadly
21:36
machines it’s just crazy the museum is
21:39
located not too far from the city center
21:41
of off Suleymaniye once again very easy
21:44
to find if you tell it to any taxi
21:49
driver they will easily take you there
21:50
very easy to find very accessible and
21:53
very available and very very very strong
21:58
and finally the the best the most
22:01
interesting and the craziest place I
22:04
visited in Iraqi Kurdistan and that is
22:06
the Sagara cave
22:08
so when I was traveling around the place
22:11
with my with my brother bodycon and one
22:15
day he told me ok bro today we’re gonna
22:17
go have a picnic with my friends and
22:20
we’re gonna do some hiking and stuff I
22:22
said oh that’s that’s amazing let’s go
22:23
so he took me to these mountains and
22:25
we’re just hiking and then we were
22:27
playing chess and having a picnic and I
22:29
mean it was beautiful we’re all you know
22:31
making friends and having a great laugh
22:33
and everything and then when the Sun set
22:35
he said ok I didn’t tell you this before
22:38
but now get ready for the coolest place
22:41
ever and then he took me to this really
22:44
really really narrow narrow narrow key
22:47
where you basically go like this you
22:49
know like you’re always touching these
22:51
rocks and you need to like clean and and
22:53
and and then crouched and all that stuff
22:55
and and obviously they’re still like
22:57
bats and every everything giving you a I
22:59
mean it’s crazy you know and then after
23:01
maybe five or seven minutes of that we
23:03
went to this huge huge cave I don’t know
23:06
10 meters high 15 meters I suddenly this
23:09
it smashed and so it turns out that
23:11
during Saddam’s regime and there were
23:13
thousands of guerrilla soldiers that
23:15
we’re living in those caves for you know
23:17
many years and fighting everyone because
23:19
that that mouth in this region is you
23:22
know very hard tax is very hard to
23:23
occupy and all that stuff you know there
23:25
and that’s why the caves are so big so
23:28
from the entrance of that cave that we
23:30
visited to the to the end it’s 2
23:32
kilometers imagine the size of it it’s
23:35
just massive you know so what we went in
23:38
we’ll walk from the very entrance to the
23:40
very end
23:41
checked out the end and walked all the
23:42
way back and popped out when it was
23:44
completely dark no so at the very end
23:47
exiting the kid was quite hard because
23:49
for some reason at that point there were
23:51
so many bands just flying through us and
23:53
so I saw so many a time hitting me and
23:55
hitting my friends alright so yes if if
23:59
you’re afraid of small spaces or if
24:01
you’re afraid of bats might not be the
24:02
best place for you but if if you’re ok
24:05
with that
24:05
oh my god you’re gonna have yourself
24:08
teeth blast you bloody legend I can
24:11
assure you if you try to find the cave
24:14
on Google Maps you won’t find it because
24:16
for some reason it’s not filling mark
24:17
there but it’s not too far from this
24:19
tiny town called cha medicine and I
24:22
don’t really think you can go there
24:24
yourself because it’s very hard to find
24:26
that place so I would highly recommend
24:28
you either getting a guide or finding
24:30
some sort of a local friend who could
24:31
actually take you there but if you have
24:33
the time and if you like those kind of
24:34
places oh my god
24:36
you’ll definitely definitely let me and
24:39
I guess that’s pretty much it definitely
24:42
check out those place let me know what
24:43
you what you think about this place in
24:45
the comment section down below
24:46
one thing before I am the video I really
24:48
wanted to say that very recently we
24:50
finally finally finally lounged you know
24:54
my merch I guess you know the Explorer
24:57
merch this day curious merchant stuff
24:59
and so I’ve been travelling with these
25:02
clothes for a very long time right now
25:03
maybe 9 months or so and for the longest
25:05
of time it was never possible to really
25:07
purchase them but right now it is you
25:10
can click the link in the description
25:12
box down below the story is called
25:13
explore yo calm you can find all these
25:17
you know beautiful designs that we have
25:19
the explore your shirt the stick your
25:21
shirt
25:21
caps and beanies and sweatshirts and
25:24
pins and you know whatever you want the
25:26
quality is great at this point I can’t
25:28
really travel without these clothes in
25:30
the market
25:31
I’m just so used to them I’m so happy
25:32
with them they dry fast wash easy I mean
25:36
they’re the perfect clothes to take to
25:39
Iraq if you know what I mean so you’re
25:40
going to Iraq definitely get at least a
25:42
shirt or so send me a picture on
25:45
instagram at jacob locus i’d be more
25:47
than happy to feature it on my stories
25:49
and stuff and yeah join the explore your
25:53
tribe village hey thank you so much for
25:56
watching the whole video i hope you
25:57
enjoyed it hope it was educational never
25:59
stop exploring the world never stop
26:01
doing the things that make you happy and
26:03
you know always remember to stay curious
26:07
of course
26:08
[Music]
