3 Scary Things I Experienced in Syria (Extreme Travel Syria)

00:00

listen to those sounds in the distance

00:01

it’s it’s a machine gun sound dude I can

00:06

all see some smoke

00:20

some days ago uh published a video blog

00:22

my daily life in Syria we spent seven

00:24

days traveling all around the country

00:25

and I mean that was obviously one of the

00:28

most emotional travel experiences of my

00:29

life for sure and also during that time

00:32

three different really crazy and scary

00:36

things happened to me that were

00:38

completely unexpected I think most

00:40

tourists who have ever been there

00:42

probably weren’t in situations like this

00:44

and hopefully this video along with the

00:47

rest series will will will show people

00:49

that you shouldn’t be making wars we

00:53

should be making peace these are the

00:55

three craziest things that happened to

00:58

me in Syria okay so the first thing is

01:00

once again something I talked about in

01:02

the video and that is so I spent a

01:05

couple days exploring the masks and

01:07

Damascus actually didn’t really feel too

01:09

much affected by war which was very very

01:13

interesting for me because that’s

01:14

something I I didn’t expect I mean I

01:16

even went to like shopping malls and

01:18

these really beautiful mosques and these

01:20

old treats and I mean I I saw absolutely

01:24

nothing that was actually affected by

01:26

the war but the moment I left Damascus

01:29

with my guide and my driver in our car

01:32

everything changed you know because the

01:34

outskirts were demolished bombed down

01:35

and and we were going through you know

01:39

lots of different checkpoints literally

01:40

everywhere because obviously the

01:41

security there is very very tight and

01:43

because our first destination was the

01:45

city of Aleppo which was actually you

01:47

know the most affected by war and go

01:49

there we had to go through one of the

01:50

most dangerous roads in Syria and and

01:52

you know the security there was so

01:54

incredibly tight it was crazy I mean

01:57

there were so many checkpoints

01:58

everywhere and

01:59

and and those checkpoints had armed

02:01

guards would like machine guns and

02:03

everything it was it was very intense

02:05

you know

02:05

and so we easily went through you know

02:08

many different checkpoints and then

02:11

around halfway from Damascus to Aleppo

02:15

we stopped at checkpoints where they

02:17

said oh yeah the documents look good and

02:18

everything but can you please call the

02:21

driver to the office

02:23

so my God and I were just sitting in the

02:24

car waiting time keeps passing by but

02:27

the driver doesn’t believe you know 10

02:30

minutes 20 minutes 30 minutes 40 minutes

02:34

an hour he’s still in the site you know

02:37

and at that point I mean I’m actually

02:39

getting quite paradigm kiss I’m thinking

02:41

what’s what’s happening to him and then

02:43

after about an hour and a half they come

02:46

out and they say sorry your driver

02:47

cannot leave this place he cannot move

02:49

forward and we’re like what why and then

02:51

they said that his name is somehow

02:53

similar to some sort of a person that

02:54

they’re searching and they want to make

02:56

sure that they’re not related or it’s

02:58

not that person I was sitting in this

03:00

car and I see them you know taking my

03:03

driver out of the building like this you

03:07

know and then my guide takes all of his

03:09

possessions which we’re a lighter

03:11

cigarettes and his mobile phone brings

03:15

it to him and then they take him away

03:17

and so then my my dad came back and I’m

03:19

like hey so what’s happening so then I

03:21

hopped behind the wheel and continued

03:23

driving forward but I mean this was some

03:26

sort of a pretty intense situation

03:30

that I certainly didn’t expect that

03:34

would happen for me you know what I mean

03:36

the second thing once again I somehow

03:37

mentioned it very briefly in the video

03:40

but when we finally made our way to

03:43

Aleppo were walking around the city and

03:44

everything was okay and then eventually

03:46

we went inside the citadel of aleppo

03:48

which is you know the the most risky the

03:51

most popular place in in Aleppo

03:54

obviously UNESCO World Heritage Site one

03:56

of the oldest inhabited places in the

03:58

whole world that’s like I don’t know six

04:00

or seven thousand years old you know

04:01

like like really really beautiful places

04:03

and so we’re walking around there and

04:05

obviously the place is very much

04:06

affected by the war some of the some of

04:09

the buildings have been restored most of

04:10

them haven’t you know but but it’s still

04:12

very interesting to sort of see the

04:13

ruins and learn about the history and

04:15

interact with the local people and

04:17

everything and then we go up to the

04:18

highest point in the citadel which is

04:20

this viewpoint you know and then I’m

04:22

member you know filming and sort of

04:25

looking around everywhere and stuff and

04:27

all of a sudden I hear machine gun

04:29

sounds in the distance and I look to my

04:31

left and I see that in just a couple of

04:33

kilometers there’s this black smoke

04:35

going up you know and I’m thinking oh we

04:38

had that’s it’s like a terrorist attack

04:40

in the city or zone with this crazy you

04:42

know and then I looked to my kind and

04:44

said eh what’s happening he said dude I

04:47

told you because apparently she didn’t

04:48

really want to go tell everybody and

04:49

dangerous but I really did so we went

04:52

one thing I really want to see here is

04:53

that the craziest thing for me about

04:56

that situation was actually the fact

04:57

that when I was looking at the people

04:59

around me and the traffic around me and

05:01

everything

05:02

everything was completely normal you

05:05

know none of the people were running

05:06

none of the people were shouting none of

05:08

the cars were driving fast everything

05:10

was okay even though everyone heard

05:12

those sounds you know and that just once

05:14

again proved to me that you know for

05:15

those people that they’ve gone through

05:17

so much they’ve seen so much that I mean

05:20

something like this isn’t really even a

05:22

thing you know like it’s just almost a

05:24

daily occurrence you know it’s very sad

05:26

that you know suddenly this happened to

05:28

them because they certainly didn’t

05:30

deserve that and finally the third

05:32

situation that I actually didn’t talk

05:34

about in the video because I obviously

05:35

have no footage of that but this was

05:38

maybe the most intense out of the three

05:40

and that was when I was in the city of

05:42

promise which was once again very much

05:44

destroyed by war and and and and

05:46

everything and we’re rocking while the

05:47

city were meeting all these really

05:48

beautiful really kind wonderful people

05:50

that are actually rebuilding their city

05:52

and running their business stuff and you

05:53

know that was great

05:54

but then at one point my guide said

05:58

Jacob is it okay if I leave you for a

06:00

couple of minutes I’m gonna go to this

06:01

you know bakery to buy some sweets for

06:03

my family I said oh of course don’t you

06:05

worry you know so then my guide left

06:07

from the show three or four minutes and

06:09

then I was standing there taking some

06:11

photos taking some video she’s being a

06:13

tourist you know and this policeman

06:15

approached me it was like what are you

06:17

doing here and obviously he was talking

06:19

in Arabic so I hardly understood what he

06:21

was saying but obviously he’s like what

06:24

are doing here you know what’s what’s

06:26

your thing and everything and I said oh

06:27

sorry

06:28

um tourist Judas Judas he’s like

06:31

passport passport and my passport of you

06:33

made you know so said best portal with

06:36

my god guide passport is like what what

06:39

I saying bro I have no idea and I don’t

06:41

have any cell phone connection I don’t

06:44

have any I can translate anything I can

06:47

do nothing you know what I mean so I’m

06:50

just sitting there thinking what’s it

06:52

happening you know and then a few a few

06:54

bystanders they were obviously very much

06:56

interested in the situation you know and

06:58

so they were standing around me and you

07:01

know sometimes Arabic mandating

07:02

feel a little bit intimidating because

07:04

they were all which the other and bigger

07:06

than me and everything her like her you

07:08

know I have no idea what everyone’s

07:10

saying and so I’m thinking oh weekend

07:12

what do i do you know and then my guy

07:14

it’s not showing up you know so then

07:16

next to me I saw a bakery and I thought

07:19

oh okay well maybe my guy go in there so

07:22

I’m telling these guys hey guys sorry my

07:25

guide in this shop guide shop

07:28

here you know come with me come with me

07:31

so then we start walking towards the

07:33

bakery and I approached the bakery I

07:36

opened the door and guess what my god is

07:40

not there you know she went to another

07:42

bakery and then I look back at them and

07:46

they’re like so and I say oh no guys

07:48

sorry you know and at that point he

07:51

picked up the radio he was talking to

07:53

his colleagues probably about picking me

07:55

up and taking me to the police station

07:56

for further investigation or some of

07:58

this and I’m thinking oh my god I’m

08:00

definitely gonna end up in some sort of

08:02

a police station and then I’m just

08:03

adding there I have nothing to say

08:05

nothing to do what can I do you know and

08:08

then at the very last minute but my

08:10

guest shows up and she’s like oh hello

08:12

hello Bert ha ha

08:13

these are his documents this is passport

08:14

everything’s okay he’s a tourist and

08:16

stuff and then they said oh nice

08:17

wonderful shoot my hands hugged me and

08:21

went off with their thing but but yeah

08:24

that was a bit of a tricky tricky tricky

08:26

thing I really hope you know the video

08:29

that I made before in this video

08:30

hopefully will prove to you that we

08:34

really should be making peace and not or

08:37

it’s very important it’s very important

08:38

to spread love and not hate kindness and

08:42

not you know agitation and

08:44

and and and anger and stuff you know

08:47

because we’re all beautiful world kind

08:49

world and I swirl wonderful in our own

08:52

ways despite our religions genders you

08:56

know the colors of our hair the colors

08:58

of our skin none of that matters at all

09:00

you know and hopefully all of us can

09:02

prevent something like this from

09:03

happening again in the future and now

09:06

that you watch the video until the end I

09:07

want to tell you that throughout this

09:10

series I’m trying to raise as much money

09:11

as they possibly can for this nonprofit

09:14

organization called International Rescue

09:16

Committee that is actually helping the

09:20

millions of displaced Syrian families

09:22

around the world they’re helping them

09:23

with education finding shelter homes you

09:27

know getting jobs getting visas and and

09:29

everything and a really new thing that

09:31

all of us really need to do our part to

09:33

help those people because they did not

09:35

deserve this more than I did for example

09:37

you know what I mean like it just

09:38

happened to them so if you want to

09:40

donate to that organization I’m gonna

09:41

put the link in the description box down

09:43

below you can donate whatever amount you

09:45

want completely up to you no pressure at

09:47

all and hopefully together we can make

09:50

the world the better of a better place

09:53

powerfully thank you so much have a

09:55

wonderful day see you next

10:08

you

