3 Scary Things I Experienced in Syria (Extreme Travel Syria)

listen to those sounds in the distance
it’s it’s a machine gun sound dude I can
all see some smoke
some days ago uh published a video blog
my daily life in Syria we spent seven
days traveling all around the country
and I mean that was obviously one of the
most emotional travel experiences of my
life for sure and also during that time
three different really crazy and scary
things happened to me that were
completely unexpected I think most
tourists who have ever been there
probably weren’t in situations like this
and hopefully this video along with the
rest series will will will show people
that you shouldn’t be making wars we
should be making peace these are the
three craziest things that happened to
me in Syria okay so the first thing is
once again something I talked about in
the video and that is so I spent a
couple days exploring the masks and
Damascus actually didn’t really feel too
much affected by war which was very very
interesting for me because that’s
something I I didn’t expect I mean I
even went to like shopping malls and
these really beautiful mosques and these
old treats and I mean I I saw absolutely
nothing that was actually affected by
the war but the moment I left Damascus
with my guide and my driver in our car
everything changed you know because the
outskirts were demolished bombed down
and and we were going through you know
lots of different checkpoints literally
everywhere because obviously the
security there is very very tight and
because our first destination was the
city of Aleppo which was actually you
know the most affected by war and go
there we had to go through one of the
most dangerous roads in Syria and and
you know the security there was so
incredibly tight it was crazy I mean
there were so many checkpoints
everywhere and
and and those checkpoints had armed
guards would like machine guns and
everything it was it was very intense
you know
and so we easily went through you know
many different checkpoints and then
around halfway from Damascus to Aleppo
we stopped at checkpoints where they
said oh yeah the documents look good and
everything but can you please call the
driver to the office
so my God and I were just sitting in the
car waiting time keeps passing by but
the driver doesn’t believe you know 10
minutes 20 minutes 30 minutes 40 minutes
an hour he’s still in the site you know
and at that point I mean I’m actually
getting quite paradigm kiss I’m thinking
what’s what’s happening to him and then
after about an hour and a half they come
out and they say sorry your driver
cannot leave this place he cannot move
forward and we’re like what why and then
they said that his name is somehow
similar to some sort of a person that
they’re searching and they want to make
sure that they’re not related or it’s
not that person I was sitting in this
car and I see them you know taking my
driver out of the building like this you
know and then my guide takes all of his
possessions which we’re a lighter
cigarettes and his mobile phone brings
it to him and then they take him away
and so then my my dad came back and I’m
like hey so what’s happening so then I
hopped behind the wheel and continued
driving forward but I mean this was some
sort of a pretty intense situation
that I certainly didn’t expect that
would happen for me you know what I mean
the second thing once again I somehow
mentioned it very briefly in the video
but when we finally made our way to
Aleppo were walking around the city and
everything was okay and then eventually
we went inside the citadel of aleppo
which is you know the the most risky the
most popular place in in Aleppo
obviously UNESCO World Heritage Site one
of the oldest inhabited places in the
whole world that’s like I don’t know six
or seven thousand years old you know
like like really really beautiful places
and so we’re walking around there and
obviously the place is very much
affected by the war some of the some of
the buildings have been restored most of
them haven’t you know but but it’s still
very interesting to sort of see the
ruins and learn about the history and
interact with the local people and
everything and then we go up to the
highest point in the citadel which is
this viewpoint you know and then I’m
member you know filming and sort of
looking around everywhere and stuff and
all of a sudden I hear machine gun
sounds in the distance and I look to my
left and I see that in just a couple of
kilometers there’s this black smoke
going up you know and I’m thinking oh we
had that’s it’s like a terrorist attack
in the city or zone with this crazy you
know and then I looked to my kind and
said eh what’s happening he said dude I
told you because apparently she didn’t
really want to go tell everybody and
dangerous but I really did so we went
one thing I really want to see here is
that the craziest thing for me about
that situation was actually the fact
that when I was looking at the people
around me and the traffic around me and
everything
everything was completely normal you
know none of the people were running
none of the people were shouting none of
the cars were driving fast everything
was okay even though everyone heard
those sounds you know and that just once
again proved to me that you know for
those people that they’ve gone through
so much they’ve seen so much that I mean
something like this isn’t really even a
thing you know like it’s just almost a
daily occurrence you know it’s very sad
that you know suddenly this happened to
them because they certainly didn’t
deserve that and finally the third
situation that I actually didn’t talk
about in the video because I obviously
have no footage of that but this was
maybe the most intense out of the three
and that was when I was in the city of
promise which was once again very much
destroyed by war and and and and
everything and we’re rocking while the
city were meeting all these really
beautiful really kind wonderful people
that are actually rebuilding their city
and running their business stuff and you
know that was great
but then at one point my guide said
Jacob is it okay if I leave you for a
couple of minutes I’m gonna go to this
you know bakery to buy some sweets for
my family I said oh of course don’t you
worry you know so then my guide left
from the show three or four minutes and
then I was standing there taking some
photos taking some video she’s being a
tourist you know and this policeman
approached me it was like what are you
doing here and obviously he was talking
in Arabic so I hardly understood what he
was saying but obviously he’s like what
are doing here you know what’s what’s
your thing and everything and I said oh
sorry
um tourist Judas Judas he’s like
passport passport and my passport of you
made you know so said best portal with
my god guide passport is like what what
I saying bro I have no idea and I don’t
have any cell phone connection I don’t
have any I can translate anything I can
do nothing you know what I mean so I’m
just sitting there thinking what’s it
happening you know and then a few a few
bystanders they were obviously very much
interested in the situation you know and
so they were standing around me and you
know sometimes Arabic mandating
feel a little bit intimidating because
they were all which the other and bigger
than me and everything her like her you
know I have no idea what everyone’s
saying and so I’m thinking oh weekend
what do i do you know and then my guy
it’s not showing up you know so then
next to me I saw a bakery and I thought
oh okay well maybe my guy go in there so
I’m telling these guys hey guys sorry my
guide in this shop guide shop
here you know come with me come with me
so then we start walking towards the
bakery and I approached the bakery I
opened the door and guess what my god is
not there you know she went to another
bakery and then I look back at them and
they’re like so and I say oh no guys
sorry you know and at that point he
picked up the radio he was talking to
his colleagues probably about picking me
up and taking me to the police station
for further investigation or some of
this and I’m thinking oh my god I’m
definitely gonna end up in some sort of
a police station and then I’m just
adding there I have nothing to say
nothing to do what can I do you know and
then at the very last minute but my
guest shows up and she’s like oh hello
hello Bert ha ha
these are his documents this is passport
everything’s okay he’s a tourist and
stuff and then they said oh nice
wonderful shoot my hands hugged me and
went off with their thing but but yeah
that was a bit of a tricky tricky tricky
thing I really hope you know the video
that I made before in this video
hopefully will prove to you that we
really should be making peace and not or
it’s very important it’s very important
to spread love and not hate kindness and
not you know agitation and
and and and anger and stuff you know
because we’re all beautiful world kind
world and I swirl wonderful in our own
ways despite our religions genders you
know the colors of our hair the colors
of our skin none of that matters at all
you know and hopefully all of us can
prevent something like this from
happening again in the future and now
that you watch the video until the end I
want to tell you that throughout this
series I’m trying to raise as much money
as they possibly can for this nonprofit
organization called International Rescue
Committee that is actually helping the
millions of displaced Syrian families
around the world they’re helping them
with education finding shelter homes you
know getting jobs getting visas and and
everything and a really new thing that
all of us really need to do our part to
help those people because they did not
deserve this more than I did for example
you know what I mean like it just
happened to them so if you want to
donate to that organization I’m gonna
put the link in the description box down
below you can donate whatever amount you
want completely up to you no pressure at
all and hopefully together we can make
the world the better of a better place
powerfully thank you so much have a
wonderful day see you next
you
