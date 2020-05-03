Get Daily Email
Home / Bits & Pieces / 3 Scary Things I Experienced in Syria (Extreme Travel Syria)

3 Scary Things I Experienced in Syria (Extreme Travel Syria)

That's something I didn't expect

Transcript provided by YouTube:

00:00
listen to those sounds in the distance
00:01
it’s it’s a machine gun sound dude I can
00:06
all see some smoke
00:20
some days ago uh published a video blog
00:22
my daily life in Syria we spent seven
00:24
days traveling all around the country
00:25
and I mean that was obviously one of the
00:28
most emotional travel experiences of my
00:29
life for sure and also during that time
00:32
three different really crazy and scary
00:36
things happened to me that were
00:38
completely unexpected I think most
00:40
tourists who have ever been there
00:42
probably weren’t in situations like this
00:44
and hopefully this video along with the
00:47
rest series will will will show people
00:49
that you shouldn’t be making wars we
00:53
should be making peace these are the
00:55
three craziest things that happened to
00:58
me in Syria okay so the first thing is
01:00
once again something I talked about in
01:02
the video and that is so I spent a
01:05
couple days exploring the masks and
01:07
Damascus actually didn’t really feel too
01:09
much affected by war which was very very
01:13
interesting for me because that’s
01:14
something I I didn’t expect I mean I
01:16
even went to like shopping malls and
01:18
these really beautiful mosques and these
01:20
old treats and I mean I I saw absolutely
01:24
nothing that was actually affected by
01:26
the war but the moment I left Damascus
01:29
with my guide and my driver in our car
01:32
everything changed you know because the
01:34
outskirts were demolished bombed down
01:35
and and we were going through you know
01:39
lots of different checkpoints literally
01:40
everywhere because obviously the
01:41
security there is very very tight and
01:43
because our first destination was the
01:45
city of Aleppo which was actually you
01:47
know the most affected by war and go
01:49
there we had to go through one of the
01:50
most dangerous roads in Syria and and
01:52
you know the security there was so
01:54
incredibly tight it was crazy I mean
01:57
there were so many checkpoints
01:58
everywhere and
01:59
and and those checkpoints had armed
02:01
guards would like machine guns and
02:03
everything it was it was very intense
02:05
you know
02:05
and so we easily went through you know
02:08
many different checkpoints and then
02:11
around halfway from Damascus to Aleppo
02:15
we stopped at checkpoints where they
02:17
said oh yeah the documents look good and
02:18
everything but can you please call the
02:21
driver to the office
02:23
so my God and I were just sitting in the
02:24
car waiting time keeps passing by but
02:27
the driver doesn’t believe you know 10
02:30
minutes 20 minutes 30 minutes 40 minutes
02:34
an hour he’s still in the site you know
02:37
and at that point I mean I’m actually
02:39
getting quite paradigm kiss I’m thinking
02:41
what’s what’s happening to him and then
02:43
after about an hour and a half they come
02:46
out and they say sorry your driver
02:47
cannot leave this place he cannot move
02:49
forward and we’re like what why and then
02:51
they said that his name is somehow
02:53
similar to some sort of a person that
02:54
they’re searching and they want to make
02:56
sure that they’re not related or it’s
02:58
not that person I was sitting in this
03:00
car and I see them you know taking my
03:03
driver out of the building like this you
03:07
know and then my guide takes all of his
03:09
possessions which we’re a lighter
03:11
cigarettes and his mobile phone brings
03:15
it to him and then they take him away
03:17
and so then my my dad came back and I’m
03:19
like hey so what’s happening so then I
03:21
hopped behind the wheel and continued
03:23
driving forward but I mean this was some
03:26
sort of a pretty intense situation
03:30
that I certainly didn’t expect that
03:34
would happen for me you know what I mean
03:36
the second thing once again I somehow
03:37
mentioned it very briefly in the video
03:40
but when we finally made our way to
03:43
Aleppo were walking around the city and
03:44
everything was okay and then eventually
03:46
we went inside the citadel of aleppo
03:48
which is you know the the most risky the
03:51
most popular place in in Aleppo
03:54
obviously UNESCO World Heritage Site one
03:56
of the oldest inhabited places in the
03:58
whole world that’s like I don’t know six
04:00
or seven thousand years old you know
04:01
like like really really beautiful places
04:03
and so we’re walking around there and
04:05
obviously the place is very much
04:06
affected by the war some of the some of
04:09
the buildings have been restored most of
04:10
them haven’t you know but but it’s still
04:12
very interesting to sort of see the
04:13
ruins and learn about the history and
04:15
interact with the local people and
04:17
everything and then we go up to the
04:18
highest point in the citadel which is
04:20
this viewpoint you know and then I’m
04:22
member you know filming and sort of
04:25
looking around everywhere and stuff and
04:27
all of a sudden I hear machine gun
04:29
sounds in the distance and I look to my
04:31
left and I see that in just a couple of
04:33
kilometers there’s this black smoke
04:35
going up you know and I’m thinking oh we
04:38
had that’s it’s like a terrorist attack
04:40
in the city or zone with this crazy you
04:42
know and then I looked to my kind and
04:44
said eh what’s happening he said dude I
04:47
told you because apparently she didn’t
04:48
really want to go tell everybody and
04:49
dangerous but I really did so we went
04:52
one thing I really want to see here is
04:53
that the craziest thing for me about
04:56
that situation was actually the fact
04:57
that when I was looking at the people
04:59
around me and the traffic around me and
05:01
everything
05:02
everything was completely normal you
05:05
know none of the people were running
05:06
none of the people were shouting none of
05:08
the cars were driving fast everything
05:10
was okay even though everyone heard
05:12
those sounds you know and that just once
05:14
again proved to me that you know for
05:15
those people that they’ve gone through
05:17
so much they’ve seen so much that I mean
05:20
something like this isn’t really even a
05:22
thing you know like it’s just almost a
05:24
daily occurrence you know it’s very sad
05:26
that you know suddenly this happened to
05:28
them because they certainly didn’t
05:30
deserve that and finally the third
05:32
situation that I actually didn’t talk
05:34
about in the video because I obviously
05:35
have no footage of that but this was
05:38
maybe the most intense out of the three
05:40
and that was when I was in the city of
05:42
promise which was once again very much
05:44
destroyed by war and and and and
05:46
everything and we’re rocking while the
05:47
city were meeting all these really
05:48
beautiful really kind wonderful people
05:50
that are actually rebuilding their city
05:52
and running their business stuff and you
05:53
know that was great
05:54
but then at one point my guide said
05:58
Jacob is it okay if I leave you for a
06:00
couple of minutes I’m gonna go to this
06:01
you know bakery to buy some sweets for
06:03
my family I said oh of course don’t you
06:05
worry you know so then my guide left
06:07
from the show three or four minutes and
06:09
then I was standing there taking some
06:11
photos taking some video she’s being a
06:13
tourist you know and this policeman
06:15
approached me it was like what are you
06:17
doing here and obviously he was talking
06:19
in Arabic so I hardly understood what he
06:21
was saying but obviously he’s like what
06:24
are doing here you know what’s what’s
06:26
your thing and everything and I said oh
06:27
sorry
06:28
um tourist Judas Judas he’s like
06:31
passport passport and my passport of you
06:33
made you know so said best portal with
06:36
my god guide passport is like what what
06:39
I saying bro I have no idea and I don’t
06:41
have any cell phone connection I don’t
06:44
have any I can translate anything I can
06:47
do nothing you know what I mean so I’m
06:50
just sitting there thinking what’s it
06:52
happening you know and then a few a few
06:54
bystanders they were obviously very much
06:56
interested in the situation you know and
06:58
so they were standing around me and you
07:01
know sometimes Arabic mandating
07:02
feel a little bit intimidating because
07:04
they were all which the other and bigger
07:06
than me and everything her like her you
07:08
know I have no idea what everyone’s
07:10
saying and so I’m thinking oh weekend
07:12
what do i do you know and then my guy
07:14
it’s not showing up you know so then
07:16
next to me I saw a bakery and I thought
07:19
oh okay well maybe my guy go in there so
07:22
I’m telling these guys hey guys sorry my
07:25
guide in this shop guide shop
07:28
here you know come with me come with me
07:31
so then we start walking towards the
07:33
bakery and I approached the bakery I
07:36
opened the door and guess what my god is
07:40
not there you know she went to another
07:42
bakery and then I look back at them and
07:46
they’re like so and I say oh no guys
07:48
sorry you know and at that point he
07:51
picked up the radio he was talking to
07:53
his colleagues probably about picking me
07:55
up and taking me to the police station
07:56
for further investigation or some of
07:58
this and I’m thinking oh my god I’m
08:00
definitely gonna end up in some sort of
08:02
a police station and then I’m just
08:03
adding there I have nothing to say
08:05
nothing to do what can I do you know and
08:08
then at the very last minute but my
08:10
guest shows up and she’s like oh hello
08:12
hello Bert ha ha
08:13
these are his documents this is passport
08:14
everything’s okay he’s a tourist and
08:16
stuff and then they said oh nice
08:17
wonderful shoot my hands hugged me and
08:21
went off with their thing but but yeah
08:24
that was a bit of a tricky tricky tricky
08:26
thing I really hope you know the video
08:29
that I made before in this video
08:30
hopefully will prove to you that we
08:34
really should be making peace and not or
08:37
it’s very important it’s very important
08:38
to spread love and not hate kindness and
08:42
not you know agitation and
08:44
and and and anger and stuff you know
08:47
because we’re all beautiful world kind
08:49
world and I swirl wonderful in our own
08:52
ways despite our religions genders you
08:56
know the colors of our hair the colors
08:58
of our skin none of that matters at all
09:00
you know and hopefully all of us can
09:02
prevent something like this from
09:03
happening again in the future and now
09:06
that you watch the video until the end I
09:07
want to tell you that throughout this
09:10
series I’m trying to raise as much money
09:11
as they possibly can for this nonprofit
09:14
organization called International Rescue
09:16
Committee that is actually helping the
09:20
millions of displaced Syrian families
09:22
around the world they’re helping them
09:23
with education finding shelter homes you
09:27
know getting jobs getting visas and and
09:29
everything and a really new thing that
09:31
all of us really need to do our part to
09:33
help those people because they did not
09:35
deserve this more than I did for example
09:37
you know what I mean like it just
09:38
happened to them so if you want to
09:40
donate to that organization I’m gonna
09:41
put the link in the description box down
09:43
below you can donate whatever amount you
09:45
want completely up to you no pressure at
09:47
all and hopefully together we can make
09:50
the world the better of a better place
09:53
powerfully thank you so much have a
09:55
wonderful day see you next
10:08
you

This post was previously published on YouTube.

***

Photo credit: Screenshot from video

About Jacob Laukaitis

Jacob Laukaitis is a 21 year old digital nomad, who’s already been to more than 30 countries in the last 2 years. He loves making videos of places he visits. My trips and videos are partly covered by Travel-Ticker.com thanks to whom I can fund my travels. You can follow my trips on my personal website JacobLaukaitis.com and on my Instagram profile where I post the best moments from my trips.

