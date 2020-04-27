A Few Entries into the Coronavirus Pandemic Dictionary

If you’re like me, you’ve been more or less locked in your home for weeks on end, and with little hope that this concludes any time soon. As I continue to read news sites and watch the TV broadcasts about the virus, I am learning that there’s a whole new coronavirus lexicon that I knew nothing about — words and terms used to describe all things virus.

For example, did you know that “Community spread” is the spread of a disease where the infection source is unknown? Or that “Flatten the curve” means slowing the spread of an epidemic disease so that the capacity of the healthcare system doesn’t become overwhelmed. Or “Zoonotic” refers to any disease that comes from animals and communicable to humans.

So, as I had all this extra time on my hands I decided to see if I may be able to help Merriam-Webster and Wikipedia get ahead of the curve by coming up with my own coronavirus and pandemic related vocabulary.

Self-isolationship – This is what you have when you break up with your live in-partner on the day the government’s self-isolation policy hits, making your ex your new roommate.

Terra-sing – When a quarantined neighbors sing a song together on their condo or apartment terraces.

Poltergeisting – A cousin of the dating trend “Ghosting”, this happens when you’re Zooming or Facetiming with a new potential partner and things are going very well. Then suddenly the person just stops communicating with you for no reason. They disappear into the cam universe like that little blond girl disappeared into her TV in the movie Poltergeist.

Zorgy – A virtual orgy on Zoom.com.

Quarantinis – 1/2 oz. (1 part) Dry vermouth, 3 oz. (6 parts) Vodka. Shake or stir for 30 seconds. Cry alone on your couch for 60 minutes.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Trumpeteering – When you tell your friends and family that what President Trump says about Coronavirus is all completely true and that the leading doctors in the world are full of crap.

Gadotobekidding Me – After Wonder Woman herself, Gal Gadot’s poorly received video of her and her famous friends singing John Lennon’s “Imagine” goes viral for all the wrong reasons, people start using this term for whenever they hear a person do something utterly clueless and stupid to try to help society feel better during a pandemic.

Costcophobia – The fear of going to Costco that develops because the last time you went to the superstore a little old lady hit you over the head with her purse after you tried to take the last rolls of Charmin Ultra Soft Jumbo toilet paper.

Unlicensed Medicinal Transportationist – A cocaine or heroin dealer who delivers directly to your front door.

Doomsday Preppie – A young professional person who has no food or drinks in their fridge or cupboards during a pandemic, rather sustains their life by continually ordering from Uber Eats and Amazon Prime.

Social (Un)distancing – A yet to be released track on Kanye West’s next album.

Covidiot – The term used to describe Florida’s youth who go to music festivals and play beach volleyball during a global pandemic.

OK, maybe not all of the above are going to be caught up in the zeitgeist of the coronavirus pandemic, but during a crisis like this societies do change, and people change, and our thoughts and moods change too. When that happens, a new vocabulary for us is not far behind.

So I invite you to sit down on your computer or your smartphone and start coming up with your own list. If nothing else, it will keep your mind distracted and your body active (FYI a Harvard study says typing on a computer burns 41 calories per half hour for a 125-pound person, so I feel healthier already).

Besides, in a few months or years when the day comes that this crappy little virus and his brothers and sisters are gone from our lives, I promise, there will be one word I just made up that will be used… Hallefriggenlujah!

If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project, please join us as a Premium Member, today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

A $50 annual membership gives you an all-access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class, and community.

A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group, and our online communities.

A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community.

Register New Account

Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Annual Platinum - $50.00 - 1 Year

Annual Gold - $25.00 - 1 Year

Annual Bronze - $12.00 - 1 Year Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.



Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

◊♦◊

Get the best stories from The Good Men Project delivered straight to your inbox, here.

Photo: iStock