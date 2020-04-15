A Few Unexpected Gifts of Our Current Self-Isolation

For most of the country, a coronavirus self-isolation strategy is in full swing. Some states like mine, Nevada, have posed a mandatory 30-day stay-at-home policy unless you’re an essential worker. I’m not an “essential worker” in my career, nor am I all that essential in life in general, except maybe to my dog Buddy and possibly, sometimes, to my wife Amie, therefore I’m firmly planted in my home. Amie, who is a professional dating coach, works virtually anyway so she’s right at home with this near 24/7 home forced staycation. For me, on the other hand, it means that have a lot of free time on my hands.

Free time to think about life, about the lack of sports on TV, about how right now I wish I had a freezer full of Charleston Chew candy bars, and about that shitty little virus infecting and killing so many people around the world. Then my mind shifted, and I started to ask myself if there are any good things that could occur to society because of this virus? You know, some of the residual effects of so many people not being able to go to work, or see their friends or family, and being locked in their homes, apartments, and condos for days or weeks on end.

So, here is my list of some possible societal gifts we might expect to see once the coronavirus pandemic ends.

A baby boom 9-months after the last day of isolation – Some cooped up couples will have lots of sex during their forced time together, but no way do they want to get pregnant in this world of uncertainty. The day all this ends it will be like V-day after WWII and the condoms will come off.

Virtual weddings are in vogue – I’m thinking many engaged couples aren’t going to want to miss their June weddings so will plan to get married via group video on zoom.com. After the pandemic, this virtual wedding trend will continue when people realize they can save $20-40K and spend no real-time with their in-laws.

Tons of doctor/nurse hookups and marriages – These people are the rock stars of this pandemic and since it is really too dangerous for them to hang with any of us “non-essentials” for a while, they will gravitate towards each other … and then gravitate again … and again!

STD transmissions plummet – Less sex means fewer STDs. Take that you stupid herpes virus.

Amazing new art, music, books & TV shows – I expect some incredible art and other content will come from artists, writers, and musicians who now have so much time to focus on their craft. Even Pauley Shore is probably going to get a new Netflix special.

Cool new inventions – Same as above. Some guy in Ohio is in his garage right now inventing a doorbell that fires pepper spray at unwanted solicitors.

Globalization will slow down – I think the advent of technology forced globalization on us too fast and we did not think about all the consequences of it. After this, globalization will take a massive PR hit and slow… (Note: a short time later Nike and Apple will remember how much an American worker wants to be paid to make a shoe and a phone so Chinese children will be right back to work.)

Lives will be saved by this isolation – Fewer DUIs/car accidents, gang-related crimes, etc. except in my former hometown of Chicago … that place is like a war zone.

Iphonia, Netflixia and YouTuberia will be real diseases – People are already addicted to their TVs, phones, etc. so that won’t change, but at least science we will now have names for the addictions.

Working from home is more accepted – Most businesses used to frown on this work at home thing, but I feel our current forced situation forced a test-case that will change all that. The only exception will be the Trump Organization who will still want all their employees to come into their offices … at the Kremlin … Too soon J!

As you can see, I’ve given this a little bit of thought. It’s what you do when you’re self-isolating in your home as your wife works nearby somehow still able to find love for single people during a pandemic.

Hold on a second. I’m going to ask her something.

OK, I’m back. I asked her, “What do you think will happen to the world after this is all over? When the virus is licked, and we all go back to our lives?”

Here is Amie’s response, “I think there will be so much gratitude for the things we used to take for granted. There will be more of a sense of community for many people and for some a true sense of hate and fear. Overall, I feel like some of our innocence is lost, but that we will become more conscious about the choices we make in life, how we treat others, and how we treat ourselves.”

That’s more like it. Someone who sees the world in a somewhat balanced and unhinged way. That’s why I love her.

Anyway, my hope is that these coronaviruses disappear from our world very soon. When that does happen, there’s going to be economic, psychological, and societal transformations that will reach all corners of the globe. Some of these transformations will hurt us, but I hope some bring us unexpected gifts too. Whatever happens, I do know one thing for sure, that after this virus is back inside some bat or pangolin or wherever it came from; that I, you, we, and they will never be the same again.

Photo: iStock