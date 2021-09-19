Get Daily Email
Home / Bits & Pieces / Anna Weaver – We Plan For the Apocalypse Over Beers [Video]

Anna Weaver – We Plan For the Apocalypse Over Beers [Video]

"And it's true i would be mostly useless."

by Leave a Comment

 

By Button poetry

.


.

An Honorable Mention from the 2020 Button Poetry video contest.

 

Transcript provided by YouTube:

00:05
we plan for the apocalypse over beers
00:09
and it’s true i would be mostly useless
00:14
muscled enough for a woman my age but
00:16
still small
00:17
and knowing so little about fire and
00:20
engines
00:21
not much good spelling when there’s no
00:23
paper left to ride on
00:25
yeah sure i can name all your tools
00:29
but it’s you knows which wire to cut
00:33
still when you said i’d be dead without
00:36
a man i wanted to object
00:38
with a mouth like mine coarse and nimble
00:41
i’ve grown accustomed to being mistaken
00:43
for a survivor
00:46
so tell me more about how worlds end and
00:49
what passes for living in the aftermath
00:52
don’t forget i was a good shot once
00:55
for all we know i could be a gifted
00:58
dowser
00:59
or maybe i could survive on the strength
01:02
of years spent perfecting my go away
01:04
smile
01:06
of learning just when to cross the
01:07
street to an empty sidewalk so i
01:09
wouldn’t be there for some would-be
01:11
warlord to notice
01:13
you might be surprised what invisibility
01:15
can save you from
01:16
and don’t forget how much i’ve borne
01:19
already
01:20
tell me how many wailing things wet
01:23
with your blood have they cut from your
01:25
body and asked you to name
01:28
want the first order of business before
01:31
fixing all the broken motors
01:33
before we even notice the cold be to
01:36
recognize what’s gone
01:38
and decide what to call it

This post was previously published on YouTube.

***

