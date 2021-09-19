Anna Weaver – We Plan For the Apocalypse Over Beers [Video]

By Button poetry

An Honorable Mention from the 2020 Button Poetry video contest.

we plan for the apocalypse over beers

and it’s true i would be mostly useless

muscled enough for a woman my age but

and knowing so little about fire and

not much good spelling when there’s no

yeah sure i can name all your tools

but it’s you knows which wire to cut

still when you said i’d be dead without

so tell me more about how worlds end and

what passes for living in the aftermath

for all we know i could be a gifted

or maybe i could survive on the strength

of years spent perfecting my go away

of learning just when to cross the

wouldn’t be there for some would-be

you might be surprised what invisibility

tell me how many wailing things wet

with your blood have they cut from your

body and asked you to name

want the first order of business before

before we even notice the cold be to

and decide what to call it

This post was previously published on YouTube.

