‘Being a Mixed Race Person Here Is Not Easy’

00:00
this is what I’ve come up the hill and
00:05
down the hill too it’s too fucking
00:07
golliwogs
00:09
it’s not normal that is not me how’s
00:12
that I don’t really want to slag off
00:20
Devin income because I’ve spent most of
00:22
my life here now Bobby and it’s rays
00:26
puzzle here this isn’t easy I put my
00:30
heart and soul and supportin I had to be
00:34
strong to be here anyone fights anyone
00:44
who fights anyone been in the country a
00:47
trained boxer who trained to fight you
00:49
you fish the weapons really he’s come up
00:52
to me and he start on me so I’ve just
00:54
pinged him he went down that was my
00:59
offense now I’ve got another person to
01:07
fight for ten more
01:09
if boxing can give me a way to provide
01:12
for a family then it’s massively
01:14
important to me because that will be the
01:17
future
01:21
[Music]
01:27
this is a place where I chill I’m a
01:31
people might have a man cave where
01:33
they’d show might be a little bit
01:34
different this is how I chill these are
01:39
just some of the trophies just have them
01:41
for build motivation and most medals
01:44
trophies for national championships yeah
01:49
so this photos when I was obviously a
01:51
baby was my Nan’s house in high with
01:54
them my mum used to live across the road
01:56
so it was pretty a crack then she’s dead
02:00
now
02:00
they were tonnes she was she was amazing
02:03
and I loved it fits my early is revolved
02:07
around violence and drugs you see my mom
02:10
and him being up all time chef like
02:12
massive black eyes and stuff like that
02:15
some about five years old enough oh I’m
02:19
in Devon at this point first day of
02:21
school I walk past his kid called me
02:24
enigma I was like the fungus in knew not
02:27
my and then it clipped like you called
02:30
me a nigga turn around he was a year
02:33
above me and he said yeah I had to back
02:37
myself because if I didn’t that’s what
02:39
I’d have been called for the rest of my
02:41
school towns hmm I broke his nose I had
02:46
to call an ambulance
02:50
so my teens boxing was literally
02:53
everything I’m in the gym every day my
03:00
world was very chaotic and it was
03:04
somewhere to focus on something
03:07
important to me so I was about 16 people
03:11
would notice of me and I’ll set the Box
03:14
on the Olympic development squad
03:16
oh I didn’t realize was being a fire by
03:21
nature would cause problems outside the
03:24
room
03:28
[Music]
03:32
young man what if I want to be the top
03:35
boy maybe they want to bear respect
03:37
maybe they feel like they’ve got some in
03:40
the proof when you’re young you think
03:44
the words against you
03:46
maybe it’s your way of caring to bear
03:48
power to you income from over areas
03:55
okay goodnight to the drink down here
04:00
there’s any one folks anyone more fights
04:03
and you wrap it in the country I’ve been
04:05
to the say he’s no more dorm a lot more
04:09
cameras a lot more police in down here
04:12
it’s very cliquey everyone knows
04:15
everyone one fight from last weekend
04:18
goes through to next weekend because
04:20
there’s so few people here yeah if you
04:23
wanna fight you can go out Friday or
04:25
Saturday and you’ll find someone else
04:27
for watching
04:29
[Music]
04:43
this is where my life changed a little
04:46
bit so I was on the night our new key to
04:50
friends just turning in I was hanging
04:53
around with a pretty boisterous group of
04:55
friends
04:56
I was just splitting up fights
04:58
everywhere we was looking for car that
05:04
was picking us up and we ended up on
05:06
this street here and things yeah they
05:09
took a turn for the worse
05:13
[Music]
05:14
down the road there was no location
05:17
between my friends and two other guys
05:20
one of the guys with a bike and he
05:23
followed my friend and he followed him
05:26
and he could just kept going in by
05:29
runners foot with his bicycle around
05:32
here
05:33
my maze in the end he’s lost it and just
05:36
head bottoms off his bike they’ve ended
05:39
up over here and they just get into it
05:42
like just right I just like like just
05:45
going into it and his friend comes you
05:48
can down here I just got in front of
05:52
them he got aggressive towards me saying
05:54
the fuck he did I knew was on so I just
05:58
just give him just one shot and he went
06:02
down I just walked off on sight well
06:05
he’s done that was my offense everything
06:09
just went downhill
06:11
the car had a broken jaw say had to have
06:15
surgery on his jaw the result was I got
06:22
charged and then I got two years in
06:25
prison
06:32
ten more me and Joe should meet together
06:38
coming up to five years I think he’s a
06:41
different person now than he was when he
06:42
first went into boxing sometimes just
06:46
need one person don’t you just to be
06:47
like no matter what or where you are
06:49
that person’s always gonna be there
06:51
I don’t think he ever had that in a
06:59
couple of months I’m looking to get back
07:01
in there in a spa for the first time in
07:04
six years there’s a long Alliance for me
07:10
as a boxer you have to have that killer
07:13
instinct but I’m scared to see that side
07:17
of me that got me in trouble in the past
07:20
[Music]
07:26
it’s very hard to come back to bullshit
07:29
and there’s a thing called ring loss
07:32
when you’re going that ring you’ve got
07:34
the nerves more than ever before you’ve
07:37
got the pressure that I was this top
07:39
boxer
07:41
come on how good you are before you’ve
07:47
got a start again the only way you do it
07:50
is to put yourself in that situation
07:52
again to be a boxer
07:58
anywhere is big but especially around
08:01
ear stuff growing up very tough there’s
08:05
a lot of bullying in schools as the
08:07
youngster you are very limited to what
08:09
you can do I don’t know I could play I
08:12
was training going yeah so I get it
08:15
every day again stronger
08:16
I’ve got you registered of England
08:17
boxing so you got medical guest
08:19
championship September with it so yeah
08:22
you’ve nice busy season was a lot come
08:25
in and they got terrible situation
08:28
faster you too faster wherever they’ve
08:30
been on the drugs they drink some have
08:33
nothing
08:34
we don’t judge none of it Hey Dude
08:37
believe in yourself
08:39
to start with Aiden was a very nervy kid
08:45
nice tight guard even being broke down
08:49
with confidence and we gradually boot
08:51
him up good Chad nice and long I think
08:55
you had six fights and 106 going on to
08:58
win a national title and really nice to
09:04
see the transformation in him as a
09:06
person
09:08
that’s good just pace yourself don’t
09:12
need to worry about no one else but the
09:14
reality is the ones that actually
09:16
achieve it and become champions of
09:18
professional books then probably 1
09:20
percent of all food at all
09:22
stability is massive if they haven’t got
09:27
the parents at home they haven’t got
09:30
money they haven’t got work and things
09:34
can go wrong you’re a powerful person
09:37
and you can become a dangerous person
09:43
Tyson doesn’t matter
09:47
before I met Josh I heard a lot of stuff
09:49
he starts on people that he’s a monster
09:52
people told me like he went to prison
09:54
for beating somebody up did bother me to
09:58
be honest half my family’s been in
10:01
prison doesn’t matter we basically just
10:05
met in a problem light out be honest
10:08
life and we’re still together and we
10:16
engage your boy if I look back now from
10:21
when I first met him till now
10:23
completely different he’s like soft
10:26
who’s gonna have a bath when you get the
10:28
thing he’s loving he’s happy not he’s
10:32
really happy now she’s filled a gap that
10:37
I didn’t realize those missing when you
10:40
meet someone that you love you don’t
10:42
need to go throwing hands of people and
10:45
risking yourself and every time that I
10:48
get into some kind of predicament I see
10:50
her face
10:52
[Music]
10:54
step back in that ring she’s gonna meet
10:59
a welcome in to be honest over these
11:02
years it’s nothing more I’ve been
11:04
thinking about
11:06
now I thought I never found him to fight
11:09
for I’m just getting ready to do a
11:14
triple shift just 15 hours I work in the
11:18
Falcon hotel imbues I’m a waitress
11:22
April’s working really hard right now so
11:24
we can move into the new house in the
11:29
long run the best way I can provide for
11:31
April and our future family is being a
11:34
pro boxer set this house on fire the
11:39
other day well the bread don’t know how
11:42
but me and Josh to support each other
11:47
financially I’m making more than minute
11:50
but once box and kicks off hopefully
11:52
he’s gonna be bringing in more for our
11:58
future within the next two years I think
12:00
we’ll get married we want a nice little
12:04
home have kids hopefully open a gym
12:07
together
12:09
just be happy tomorrow’s gonna be Josh’s
12:14
first time back in the rain sparring and
12:17
I think he’s a lot bit nervous is he
12:19
gonna be as good as he used to be
12:26
[Music]
12:28
this day is pretty special
12:30
[Music]
12:34
all of the old things yes tonight
12:37
Stephanie herbs means I can do again I
12:41
can achieve something in the sport okay
12:45
I’ve been doing it since I was a little
12:47
kid so don’t waste it would just be
12:50
stupid
12:54
[Music]
12:56
it’s Josh’s first sparring session so
13:00
I’m gonna cook him a meal for either a
13:02
celebration meal if it goes well or just
13:06
saying to cheer him up if it doesn’t go
13:10
too well I’m so proud of him going back
13:14
now because he’s been pushed back so
13:17
much the last few years and now he’s
13:19
just gonna throw himself in there and is
13:22
a bit it’s a big thing
13:26
it’s the ring but anything can happen
13:29
[Music]
13:30
no standing soda so don’t come out
13:32
swimming yep
13:34
yeah exactly
13:38
okay boys on the bow
13:41
[Music]
13:48
[Music]
13:53
sit back boxing is the best and worst
13:56
thing in Josh’s life
13:59
we went to prison and perfected it
14:02
massively
14:04
[Music]
14:05
the best thing is eating the ring makes
14:08
him feel on top the world really the
14:12
only place that maybe hasn’t let him
14:13
down
14:16
[Music]
14:22
I thought mr. at the moment so I thought
14:44
maybe I don’t induce for anymore but
14:46
that’s definitely reinforced that with a
14:49
lot of training and a lot of hard work I
14:51
can get back to where I was if he’s
15:00
really ungrateful when he walks through
15:02
those doors of what I’ve done I’ll box
15:03
him up
15:05
[Music]
15:10
that’s amazing so Han inspiring though
15:22
it was a massive step for me huge step
15:26
for me just to get into the zone that
15:32
zone of okay I can do this now we got
15:37
the ball roll in now just keep it wrong
15:40
with the income that could come from Don
15:43
Pro it could it could just completely
15:46
ice stabilize us that’s the important
15:50
thing and moving forward to having a
15:52
child that’s the future plans this is
15:56
what I’ve been waiting for wipe down the
16:01
pictures I expect everything totally
16:05
clear
16:07
no the best boxes of role models outside
16:10
of the gym you want to impress them you
16:15
don’t want to land down I can help these
16:17
kids
16:18
we eternities life skills in here then
16:22
benefit them massively in the future
16:27
he’s looking good rocky looking ready
16:30
for the debut he’s gonna box next season
16:34
we’ll guide up I think you keep on the
16:38
straight and narrow and now yeah they’ll
16:40
turn out good kids wherever they have
16:42
careers in boxing
16:46
you
