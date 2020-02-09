‘Being a Mixed Race Person Here Is Not Easy’

00:00

this is what I’ve come up the hill and

down the hill too it’s too fucking

golliwogs

it’s not normal that is not me how’s

that I don’t really want to slag off

Devin income because I’ve spent most of

my life here now Bobby and it’s rays

puzzle here this isn’t easy I put my

heart and soul and supportin I had to be

strong to be here anyone fights anyone

who fights anyone been in the country a

trained boxer who trained to fight you

you fish the weapons really he’s come up

to me and he start on me so I’ve just

pinged him he went down that was my

offense now I’ve got another person to

fight for ten more

if boxing can give me a way to provide

for a family then it’s massively

important to me because that will be the

future

this is a place where I chill I’m a

people might have a man cave where

they’d show might be a little bit

different this is how I chill these are

just some of the trophies just have them

for build motivation and most medals

trophies for national championships yeah

so this photos when I was obviously a

baby was my Nan’s house in high with

them my mum used to live across the road

so it was pretty a crack then she’s dead

now

they were tonnes she was she was amazing

and I loved it fits my early is revolved

around violence and drugs you see my mom

and him being up all time chef like

massive black eyes and stuff like that

some about five years old enough oh I’m

in Devon at this point first day of

school I walk past his kid called me

enigma I was like the fungus in knew not

my and then it clipped like you called

me a nigga turn around he was a year

above me and he said yeah I had to back

myself because if I didn’t that’s what

I’d have been called for the rest of my

school towns hmm I broke his nose I had

02:46

to call an ambulance

so my teens boxing was literally

02:53

everything I’m in the gym every day my

world was very chaotic and it was

03:04

somewhere to focus on something

important to me so I was about 16 people

03:11

would notice of me and I’ll set the Box

03:14

on the Olympic development squad

03:16

oh I didn’t realize was being a fire by

03:21

nature would cause problems outside the

03:24

room

young man what if I want to be the top

03:35

boy maybe they want to bear respect

03:37

maybe they feel like they’ve got some in

03:40

the proof when you’re young you think

the words against you

maybe it’s your way of caring to bear

03:48

power to you income from over areas

03:55

okay goodnight to the drink down here

there’s any one folks anyone more fights

04:03

and you wrap it in the country I’ve been

04:05

to the say he’s no more dorm a lot more

04:09

cameras a lot more police in down here

04:12

it’s very cliquey everyone knows

04:15

everyone one fight from last weekend

04:18

goes through to next weekend because

04:20

there’s so few people here yeah if you

04:23

wanna fight you can go out Friday or

04:25

Saturday and you’ll find someone else

04:27

for watching

this is where my life changed a little

04:46

bit so I was on the night our new key to

04:50

friends just turning in I was hanging

04:53

around with a pretty boisterous group of

04:55

friends

I was just splitting up fights

04:58

everywhere we was looking for car that

05:04

was picking us up and we ended up on

05:06

this street here and things yeah they

05:09

took a turn for the worse

05:14

down the road there was no location

05:17

between my friends and two other guys

05:20

one of the guys with a bike and he

05:23

followed my friend and he followed him

05:26

and he could just kept going in by

05:29

runners foot with his bicycle around

05:32

here

05:33

my maze in the end he’s lost it and just

05:36

head bottoms off his bike they’ve ended

05:39

up over here and they just get into it

05:42

like just right I just like like just

05:45

going into it and his friend comes you

05:48

can down here I just got in front of

05:52

them he got aggressive towards me saying

05:54

the fuck he did I knew was on so I just

05:58

just give him just one shot and he went

06:02

down I just walked off on sight well

06:05

he’s done that was my offense everything

06:09

just went downhill

06:11

the car had a broken jaw say had to have

06:15

surgery on his jaw the result was I got

06:22

charged and then I got two years in

06:25

prison

ten more me and Joe should meet together

06:38

coming up to five years I think he’s a

06:41

different person now than he was when he

06:42

first went into boxing sometimes just

06:46

need one person don’t you just to be

06:47

like no matter what or where you are

06:49

that person’s always gonna be there

06:51

I don’t think he ever had that in a

couple of months I’m looking to get back

07:01

in there in a spa for the first time in

07:04

six years there’s a long Alliance for me

07:10

as a boxer you have to have that killer

07:13

instinct but I’m scared to see that side

07:17

of me that got me in trouble in the past

07:20

it’s very hard to come back to bullshit

07:29

and there’s a thing called ring loss

07:32

when you’re going that ring you’ve got

07:34

the nerves more than ever before you’ve

07:37

got the pressure that I was this top

07:39

boxer

07:41

come on how good you are before you’ve

07:47

got a start again the only way you do it

07:50

is to put yourself in that situation

07:52

again to be a boxer

anywhere is big but especially around

08:01

ear stuff growing up very tough there’s

08:05

a lot of bullying in schools as the

08:07

youngster you are very limited to what

08:09

you can do I don’t know I could play I

08:12

was training going yeah so I get it

08:15

every day again stronger

08:16

I’ve got you registered of England

08:17

boxing so you got medical guest

08:19

championship September with it so yeah

08:22

you’ve nice busy season was a lot come

08:25

in and they got terrible situation

08:28

faster you too faster wherever they’ve

08:30

been on the drugs they drink some have

08:33

nothing

we don’t judge none of it Hey Dude

08:37

believe in yourself

08:39

to start with Aiden was a very nervy kid

08:45

nice tight guard even being broke down

08:49

with confidence and we gradually boot

08:51

him up good Chad nice and long I think

08:55

you had six fights and 106 going on to

08:58

win a national title and really nice to

09:04

see the transformation in him as a

09:06

person

that’s good just pace yourself don’t

09:12

need to worry about no one else but the

09:14

reality is the ones that actually

09:16

achieve it and become champions of

09:18

professional books then probably 1

09:20

percent of all food at all

09:22

stability is massive if they haven’t got

09:27

the parents at home they haven’t got

09:30

money they haven’t got work and things

09:34

can go wrong you’re a powerful person

09:37

and you can become a dangerous person

Tyson doesn’t matter

09:47

before I met Josh I heard a lot of stuff

09:49

he starts on people that he’s a monster

09:52

people told me like he went to prison

09:54

for beating somebody up did bother me to

09:58

be honest half my family’s been in

10:01

prison doesn’t matter we basically just

10:05

met in a problem light out be honest

10:08

life and we’re still together and we

10:16

engage your boy if I look back now from

10:21

when I first met him till now

10:23

completely different he’s like soft

10:26

who’s gonna have a bath when you get the

10:28

thing he’s loving he’s happy not he’s

10:32

really happy now she’s filled a gap that

10:37

I didn’t realize those missing when you

10:40

meet someone that you love you don’t

10:42

need to go throwing hands of people and

10:45

risking yourself and every time that I

10:48

get into some kind of predicament I see

10:50

her face

10:54

step back in that ring she’s gonna meet

10:59

a welcome in to be honest over these

11:02

years it’s nothing more I’ve been

11:04

thinking about

now I thought I never found him to fight

11:09

for I’m just getting ready to do a

11:14

triple shift just 15 hours I work in the

11:18

Falcon hotel imbues I’m a waitress

11:22

April’s working really hard right now so

11:24

we can move into the new house in the

11:29

long run the best way I can provide for

11:31

April and our future family is being a

11:34

pro boxer set this house on fire the

11:39

other day well the bread don’t know how

11:42

but me and Josh to support each other

11:47

financially I’m making more than minute

11:50

but once box and kicks off hopefully

11:52

he’s gonna be bringing in more for our

11:58

future within the next two years I think

12:00

we’ll get married we want a nice little

12:04

home have kids hopefully open a gym

12:07

together

just be happy tomorrow’s gonna be Josh’s

12:14

first time back in the rain sparring and

12:17

I think he’s a lot bit nervous is he

12:19

gonna be as good as he used to be

12:28

this day is pretty special

all of the old things yes tonight

12:37

Stephanie herbs means I can do again I

12:41

can achieve something in the sport okay

12:45

I’ve been doing it since I was a little

12:47

kid so don’t waste it would just be

12:50

stupid

12:56

it’s Josh’s first sparring session so

13:00

I’m gonna cook him a meal for either a

13:02

celebration meal if it goes well or just

13:06

saying to cheer him up if it doesn’t go

13:10

too well I’m so proud of him going back

13:14

now because he’s been pushed back so

13:17

much the last few years and now he’s

13:19

just gonna throw himself in there and is

13:22

a bit it’s a big thing

it’s the ring but anything can happen

13:29

13:30

no standing soda so don’t come out

13:32

swimming yep

13:34

yeah exactly

13:38

okay boys on the bow

13:41

13:48

13:53

sit back boxing is the best and worst

13:56

thing in Josh’s life

13:59

we went to prison and perfected it

14:02

massively

14:04

14:05

the best thing is eating the ring makes

14:08

him feel on top the world really the

14:12

only place that maybe hasn’t let him

14:13

down

14:16

14:22

I thought mr. at the moment so I thought

14:44

maybe I don’t induce for anymore but

14:46

that’s definitely reinforced that with a

14:49

lot of training and a lot of hard work I

14:51

can get back to where I was if he’s

15:00

really ungrateful when he walks through

15:02

those doors of what I’ve done I’ll box

15:03

him up

15:05

15:10

that’s amazing so Han inspiring though

15:22

it was a massive step for me huge step

15:26

for me just to get into the zone that

15:32

zone of okay I can do this now we got

15:37

the ball roll in now just keep it wrong

15:40

with the income that could come from Don

15:43

Pro it could it could just completely

15:46

ice stabilize us that’s the important

15:50

thing and moving forward to having a

15:52

child that’s the future plans this is

15:56

what I’ve been waiting for wipe down the

16:01

pictures I expect everything totally

16:05

clear

16:07

no the best boxes of role models outside

16:10

of the gym you want to impress them you

16:15

don’t want to land down I can help these

16:17

kids

16:18

we eternities life skills in here then

16:22

benefit them massively in the future

16:27

he’s looking good rocky looking ready

16:30

for the debut he’s gonna box next season

16:34

we’ll guide up I think you keep on the

16:38

straight and narrow and now yeah they’ll

16:40

turn out good kids wherever they have

16:42

careers in boxing

16:46

you

