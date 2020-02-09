Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Bits & Pieces / ‘Being a Mixed Race Person Here Is Not Easy’

‘Being a Mixed Race Person Here Is Not Easy’

There’s a deep-rooted fighting culture in some parts of Devon and Cornwall, both in and out of the boxing ring. We follow Joshua who is turning his life around and returning to boxing, now that he has something more in his life to fight for.

by Leave a Comment

00:00
this is what I’ve come up the hill and
00:05
down the hill too it’s too fucking
00:07
golliwogs
00:09
it’s not normal that is not me how’s
00:12
that I don’t really want to slag off
00:20
Devin income because I’ve spent most of
00:22
my life here now Bobby and it’s rays
00:26
puzzle here this isn’t easy I put my
00:30
heart and soul and supportin I had to be
00:34
strong to be here anyone fights anyone
00:44
who fights anyone been in the country a
00:47
trained boxer who trained to fight you
00:49
you fish the weapons really he’s come up
00:52
to me and he start on me so I’ve just
00:54
pinged him he went down that was my
00:59
offense now I’ve got another person to
01:07
fight for ten more
01:09
if boxing can give me a way to provide
01:12
for a family then it’s massively
01:14
important to me because that will be the
01:17
future
01:21
[Music]
01:27
this is a place where I chill I’m a
01:31
people might have a man cave where
01:33
they’d show might be a little bit
01:34
different this is how I chill these are
01:39
just some of the trophies just have them
01:41
for build motivation and most medals
01:44
trophies for national championships yeah
01:49
so this photos when I was obviously a
01:51
baby was my Nan’s house in high with
01:54
them my mum used to live across the road
01:56
so it was pretty a crack then she’s dead
02:00
now
02:00
they were tonnes she was she was amazing
02:03
and I loved it fits my early is revolved
02:07
around violence and drugs you see my mom
02:10
and him being up all time chef like
02:12
massive black eyes and stuff like that
02:15
some about five years old enough oh I’m
02:19
in Devon at this point first day of
02:21
school I walk past his kid called me
02:24
enigma I was like the fungus in knew not
02:27
my and then it clipped like you called
02:30
me a nigga turn around he was a year
02:33
above me and he said yeah I had to back
02:37
myself because if I didn’t that’s what
02:39
I’d have been called for the rest of my
02:41
school towns hmm I broke his nose I had
02:46
to call an ambulance
02:50
so my teens boxing was literally
02:53
everything I’m in the gym every day my
03:00
world was very chaotic and it was
03:04
somewhere to focus on something
03:07
important to me so I was about 16 people
03:11
would notice of me and I’ll set the Box
03:14
on the Olympic development squad
03:16
oh I didn’t realize was being a fire by
03:21
nature would cause problems outside the
03:24
room
03:28
[Music]
03:32
young man what if I want to be the top
03:35
boy maybe they want to bear respect
03:37
maybe they feel like they’ve got some in
03:40
the proof when you’re young you think
03:44
the words against you
03:46
maybe it’s your way of caring to bear
03:48
power to you income from over areas
03:55
okay goodnight to the drink down here
04:00
there’s any one folks anyone more fights
04:03
and you wrap it in the country I’ve been
04:05
to the say he’s no more dorm a lot more
04:09
cameras a lot more police in down here
04:12
it’s very cliquey everyone knows
04:15
everyone one fight from last weekend
04:18
goes through to next weekend because
04:20
there’s so few people here yeah if you
04:23
wanna fight you can go out Friday or
04:25
Saturday and you’ll find someone else
04:27
for watching
04:29
[Music]
04:43
this is where my life changed a little
04:46
bit so I was on the night our new key to
04:50
friends just turning in I was hanging
04:53
around with a pretty boisterous group of
04:55
friends
04:56
I was just splitting up fights
04:58
everywhere we was looking for car that
05:04
was picking us up and we ended up on
05:06
this street here and things yeah they
05:09
took a turn for the worse
05:13
[Music]
05:14
down the road there was no location
05:17
between my friends and two other guys
05:20
one of the guys with a bike and he
05:23
followed my friend and he followed him
05:26
and he could just kept going in by
05:29
runners foot with his bicycle around
05:32
here
05:33
my maze in the end he’s lost it and just
05:36
head bottoms off his bike they’ve ended
05:39
up over here and they just get into it
05:42
like just right I just like like just
05:45
going into it and his friend comes you
05:48
can down here I just got in front of
05:52
them he got aggressive towards me saying
05:54
the fuck he did I knew was on so I just
05:58
just give him just one shot and he went
06:02
down I just walked off on sight well
06:05
he’s done that was my offense everything
06:09
just went downhill
06:11
the car had a broken jaw say had to have
06:15
surgery on his jaw the result was I got
06:22
charged and then I got two years in
06:25
prison
06:32
ten more me and Joe should meet together
06:38
coming up to five years I think he’s a
06:41
different person now than he was when he
06:42
first went into boxing sometimes just
06:46
need one person don’t you just to be
06:47
like no matter what or where you are
06:49
that person’s always gonna be there
06:51
I don’t think he ever had that in a
06:59
couple of months I’m looking to get back
07:01
in there in a spa for the first time in
07:04
six years there’s a long Alliance for me
07:10
as a boxer you have to have that killer
07:13
instinct but I’m scared to see that side
07:17
of me that got me in trouble in the past
07:20
[Music]
07:26
it’s very hard to come back to bullshit
07:29
and there’s a thing called ring loss
07:32
when you’re going that ring you’ve got
07:34
the nerves more than ever before you’ve
07:37
got the pressure that I was this top
07:39
boxer
07:41
come on how good you are before you’ve
07:47
got a start again the only way you do it
07:50
is to put yourself in that situation
07:52
again to be a boxer
07:58
anywhere is big but especially around
08:01
ear stuff growing up very tough there’s
08:05
a lot of bullying in schools as the
08:07
youngster you are very limited to what
08:09
you can do I don’t know I could play I
08:12
was training going yeah so I get it
08:15
every day again stronger
08:16
I’ve got you registered of England
08:17
boxing so you got medical guest
08:19
championship September with it so yeah
08:22
you’ve nice busy season was a lot come
08:25
in and they got terrible situation
08:28
faster you too faster wherever they’ve
08:30
been on the drugs they drink some have
08:33
nothing
08:34
we don’t judge none of it Hey Dude
08:37
believe in yourself
08:39
to start with Aiden was a very nervy kid
08:45
nice tight guard even being broke down
08:49
with confidence and we gradually boot
08:51
him up good Chad nice and long I think
08:55
you had six fights and 106 going on to
08:58
win a national title and really nice to
09:04
see the transformation in him as a
09:06
person
09:08
that’s good just pace yourself don’t
09:12
need to worry about no one else but the
09:14
reality is the ones that actually
09:16
achieve it and become champions of
09:18
professional books then probably 1
09:20
percent of all food at all
09:22
stability is massive if they haven’t got
09:27
the parents at home they haven’t got
09:30
money they haven’t got work and things
09:34
can go wrong you’re a powerful person
09:37
and you can become a dangerous person
09:43
Tyson doesn’t matter
09:47
before I met Josh I heard a lot of stuff
09:49
he starts on people that he’s a monster
09:52
people told me like he went to prison
09:54
for beating somebody up did bother me to
09:58
be honest half my family’s been in
10:01
prison doesn’t matter we basically just
10:05
met in a problem light out be honest
10:08
life and we’re still together and we
10:16
engage your boy if I look back now from
10:21
when I first met him till now
10:23
completely different he’s like soft
10:26
who’s gonna have a bath when you get the
10:28
thing he’s loving he’s happy not he’s
10:32
really happy now she’s filled a gap that
10:37
I didn’t realize those missing when you
10:40
meet someone that you love you don’t
10:42
need to go throwing hands of people and
10:45
risking yourself and every time that I
10:48
get into some kind of predicament I see
10:50
her face
10:52
[Music]
10:54
step back in that ring she’s gonna meet
10:59
a welcome in to be honest over these
11:02
years it’s nothing more I’ve been
11:04
thinking about
11:06
now I thought I never found him to fight
11:09
for I’m just getting ready to do a
11:14
triple shift just 15 hours I work in the
11:18
Falcon hotel imbues I’m a waitress
11:22
April’s working really hard right now so
11:24
we can move into the new house in the
11:29
long run the best way I can provide for
11:31
April and our future family is being a
11:34
pro boxer set this house on fire the
11:39
other day well the bread don’t know how
11:42
but me and Josh to support each other
11:47
financially I’m making more than minute
11:50
but once box and kicks off hopefully
11:52
he’s gonna be bringing in more for our
11:58
future within the next two years I think
12:00
we’ll get married we want a nice little
12:04
home have kids hopefully open a gym
12:07
together
12:09
just be happy tomorrow’s gonna be Josh’s
12:14
first time back in the rain sparring and
12:17
I think he’s a lot bit nervous is he
12:19
gonna be as good as he used to be
12:26
[Music]
12:28
this day is pretty special
12:30
[Music]
12:34
all of the old things yes tonight
12:37
Stephanie herbs means I can do again I
12:41
can achieve something in the sport okay
12:45
I’ve been doing it since I was a little
12:47
kid so don’t waste it would just be
12:50
stupid
12:54
[Music]
12:56
it’s Josh’s first sparring session so
13:00
I’m gonna cook him a meal for either a
13:02
celebration meal if it goes well or just
13:06
saying to cheer him up if it doesn’t go
13:10
too well I’m so proud of him going back
13:14
now because he’s been pushed back so
13:17
much the last few years and now he’s
13:19
just gonna throw himself in there and is
13:22
a bit it’s a big thing
13:26
it’s the ring but anything can happen
13:29
[Music]
13:30
no standing soda so don’t come out
13:32
swimming yep
13:34
yeah exactly
13:38
okay boys on the bow
13:41
[Music]
13:48
[Music]
13:53
sit back boxing is the best and worst
13:56
thing in Josh’s life
13:59
we went to prison and perfected it
14:02
massively
14:04
[Music]
14:05
the best thing is eating the ring makes
14:08
him feel on top the world really the
14:12
only place that maybe hasn’t let him
14:13
down
14:16
[Music]
14:22
I thought mr. at the moment so I thought
14:44
maybe I don’t induce for anymore but
14:46
that’s definitely reinforced that with a
14:49
lot of training and a lot of hard work I
14:51
can get back to where I was if he’s
15:00
really ungrateful when he walks through
15:02
those doors of what I’ve done I’ll box
15:03
him up
15:05
[Music]
15:10
that’s amazing so Han inspiring though
15:22
it was a massive step for me huge step
15:26
for me just to get into the zone that
15:32
zone of okay I can do this now we got
15:37
the ball roll in now just keep it wrong
15:40
with the income that could come from Don
15:43
Pro it could it could just completely
15:46
ice stabilize us that’s the important
15:50
thing and moving forward to having a
15:52
child that’s the future plans this is
15:56
what I’ve been waiting for wipe down the
16:01
pictures I expect everything totally
16:05
clear
16:07
no the best boxes of role models outside
16:10
of the gym you want to impress them you
16:15
don’t want to land down I can help these
16:17
kids
16:18
we eternities life skills in here then
16:22
benefit them massively in the future
16:27
he’s looking good rocky looking ready
16:30
for the debut he’s gonna box next season
16:34
we’ll guide up I think you keep on the
16:38
straight and narrow and now yeah they’ll
16:40
turn out good kids wherever they have
16:42
careers in boxing
16:46
you

Have you read the original anthology that was the catalyst for The Good Men Project? Buy here: The Good Men Project: Real Stories from the Front Lines of Modern Manhood

◊♦◊

If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project and want to join our calls, please join us as a Premium Member, today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

About BBC Three

We've all been faced with stereotypes depending on our appearance, background, beliefs or conditions. Avoid being that person by watching our videos.
***
We engage with the issues that matter to you, bringing you stories so fresh you can practically splash your face with them.

From videos about love, sex and relationships to investigations about crime and drugs.

Our channel is here to make you think, laugh and give you a voice.

Best of BBC Three: www.bbc.co.uk/bbcthree
iPlayer: http://www.bbc.co.uk/tv/bbcthree
Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/bbcthree
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/bbcthree
Instagram: http://instagram.com/bbcthree
Tumblr: http://bbcthree.tumblr.com

Leave a Reply

Please Login to comment
Login
Become a Member

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.