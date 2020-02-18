Best Parts of Being a Man (FTM)

mr. Baker my beard yo what’s up you guys

00:10

welcome back to my channel my name is

00:11

Sam and I’m female-to-male transgender

00:13

for years on testosterone in three years

00:15

post-op post-op top surgery today I’m

00:18

going to be talking about the best parts

00:19

of being a moon did a video a couple

00:22

weeks ago about the worst parts of being

00:23

a man my least favorite parts and people

00:26

seem to really like it so I was like

00:28

well what better then to contrast it

00:30

with the direct opposite like that video

00:33

though I’m just gonna be doing the

00:35

light-hearted version obviously you

00:37

there are way more intense deeper more

00:39

complicated bigger issues to be focusing

00:42

on of like the best parts of being a man

00:44

where a lot of it boils down to

00:45

privilege I want you guys to know that

00:47

half of these things that I’m gonna list

00:49

off are just from now having privilege

00:52

and I recognize that and I can’t wait

00:56

til we’re at a point where it’s just we

00:58

have equality and men won’t only have

01:01

this privilege and these positive things

01:02

happen to them okay let’s get into it

01:04

now

01:05

first thing is being shirtless being

01:10

shirtless freaking rocks I love it

01:13

I go to sleep shirtless I go and run

01:16

shirtless I walk around my house

01:17

shirtless go to be shirtless

01:19

surprisingly anything and anytime I can

01:21

take off my shirt it will be off I’m

01:23

gonna like a little beach boy so I just

01:26

think it’s like the most freeing feeling

01:27

I’ve run really hot because of

01:29

testosterone spikes your body

01:30

temperature up so it’s just like a nice

01:33

feeling to just be shirtless and free

01:36

and it’s especially after being a female

01:38

and wanting that for so long very

01:40

specifically I will take off my shirt at

01:43

any point in time and be happy the next

01:45

thing is facial hair again this is

01:49

another thing of like I wanted it so bad

01:51

when I was young and I would like take

01:53

selfies on snapchat this is before

01:56

Instagram and draw on a beard and then

01:59

send it to someone and be like oh my

02:00

gosh look and then do that again again

02:02

for hours I would like the way it looked

02:04

I knew I’d feel more myself and

02:07

I have it on my face now from

02:10

testosterone good ol pal testosterone

02:12

and I like the way it looks I don’t know

02:14

it’s just great I like I like beards

02:16

okay next thing is no line at the

02:19

bathrooms okay I know I just said that

02:22

bathrooms were the worst like it was in

02:24

my worst parts of being a guy video but

02:28

if no one’s in a stall you can just go

02:31

up and then leave like think of concerts

02:34

the girls lines wrap around and they

02:36

take forever

02:37

I remember them I’ve been there I don’t

02:39

wish that on anyone I don’t miss them so

02:41

it’s pretty sweet that you can just like

02:43

walk in go to the bathroom and walk out

02:45

I do love that aspect of the guys

02:47

bathrooms everything else you can go

02:49

away it’s gross the next thing I love is

02:51

being called mr. Baker mr. Baker I don’t

02:54

know what it is but being called mr.

02:57

Baker because that’s my actual last name

02:59

so it’s it’s just like my fun to

03:00

entertain your name but for some reason

03:02

like it never gets old you know I’ve

03:03

gotten used to hearing him pronouns and

03:06

my name and that’s awesome I love that

03:09

but for some reason I never get used to

03:11

hearing mr. Baker it’s just another way

03:14

of just constantly like affirming that

03:16

you are a guy now and it’s just

03:17

internally just exciting and then also I

03:20

heard my dad being called mr. Baker my

03:23

entire childhood in my entire life

03:25

so to now be able to be the next mr.

03:28

Baker because I don’t have any brothers

03:29

there’s something like cool about having

03:31

that little connection between me and my

03:33

dad cuz I love my dad and respect the

03:35

crap out of him it just makes me smile

03:37

every time I’m like woo

03:38

tell me more the next thing that I think

03:41

is hilarious and makes me giggle all the

03:44

time is how much dudes say dude bro

03:47

brother

03:48

it’s like constant it’s in casual

03:51

conversation DMS text doesn’t matter

03:54

comments it doesn’t matter where it is

03:56

it’s hilarious guys will be like so bro

03:58

yeah I saw you do that the other day

04:00

dude you are you rock man or how to see

04:01

your brother and you’re like every other

04:03

word is some sort of like cute little

04:05

endearment it gets overwhelming at some

04:08

points I’m like okay we can take a chill

04:09

pill oh I’m like saying like dude bro

04:11

sup dawg but I think if there’s

04:14

something so like sweet about it it’s

04:17

like it’s like a weird dude thing of

04:19

showing affection so that’s one of my

04:21

favorite things because it makes me

04:23

giggle and it’s also just adorable

04:24

another thing that is definitely like

04:26

more of a silver lining on a very

04:28

unfortunate situation but that would be

04:31

because I was born a female I don’t have

04:34

the proper equipment downstairs that’s

04:36

the unfortunate situation but the silver

04:38

lining on that is I really don’t have to

04:41

worry about getting people pregnant I

04:42

don’t have that stress I don’t even have

04:44

that thought in my head and the person

04:46

I’m with also doesn’t have that stress

04:49

or worry what does suck now is like if I

04:51

wanted to get someone pregnant I can’t

04:53

but that’s for like the future and I’ll

04:56

figure that out that’s a more

04:57

unfortunate situation the next thing is

04:59

people assuming I’m strong I know this

05:02

is something where like people shouldn’t

05:03

just assume I’m strong because I’m a boy

05:05

like there’s plenty of my girlfriend’s

05:08

that are just as strong if not stronger

05:10

than me

05:10

however I do love that people assume

05:13

that I’m strong because I go to the gym

05:15

a lot and I work out hard and I work out

05:17

a lot so that I’m fit healthy and strong

05:20

so the fact that that assumption is

05:21

placed on me and people that ask me for

05:23

help I’m like why yes I can

05:25

it’s just like something to express and

05:28

support like something I’ve worked

05:30

really hard in achieving is my strength

05:32

I don’t like the assumption you know

05:33

that girls aren’t strong but I do love

05:35

the assumption that I am strong because

05:37

I work hard for it and I love that the

05:39

next thing is being a gentleman

05:41

it is horrifically surprising how many

05:44

people are not gentlemen

05:45

and again this boils down to like just a

05:47

kind consider a human being type of

05:49

thing but now that I’m a guy there’s

05:51

like this expectation of oh you’re gonna

05:53

be a gentleman

05:54

and I love that because I like opening

05:58

up doors for people or holding the door

05:59

as they’re walking through or you know

06:01

helping someone up and walking down

06:03

stairs or giving up my seat so that they

06:06

can sit down I don’t know I guess that

06:08

just boils down to me as a human I just

06:11

like to make people’s day a little bit

06:13

brighter if I can but I also like being

06:15

called a gentleman because there’s

06:18

something like elegant that goes with

06:19

that and I enjoy fulfilling that

06:21

expectation because it’s something I

06:23

genuinely want to do as a best part of

06:25

being a guy aspect being called a

06:28

gentleman and being a gentleman is

06:30

awesome I love it all right so that’s it

06:33

that’s the best parts of being a man in

06:35

my opinion from what I’ve experienced

06:36

I’m being on testosterone for four years

06:38

of course once again there’s a lot of it

06:41

comes from privilege that we need to

06:42

keep working on so that is a privilege

06:44

amongst all humans and everyone and

06:46

everything but with that being said I

06:48

hope you guys enjoyed this video I hope

06:50

you could relate to some of it you have

06:51

any other favorite parts of you being a

06:54

man now or something you look forward to

06:56

in your transition comment um down below

06:57

I’d love to read them and see what you

06:59

guys have to say I’ll be back next week

07:01

with another video I hope you guys are

07:02

enjoying your holiday season and having

07:04

a fun time shopping and celebrating

07:06

whatever you celebrate I love you guys

07:08

thanks so much for watching

07:09

adios love you guys bye

—

