Best Parts of Being a Man (FTM)

mr. Baker my beard yo what’s up you guys
welcome back to my channel my name is
Sam and I’m female-to-male transgender
for years on testosterone in three years
post-op post-op top surgery today I’m
going to be talking about the best parts
of being a moon did a video a couple
weeks ago about the worst parts of being
a man my least favorite parts and people
seem to really like it so I was like
well what better then to contrast it
with the direct opposite like that video
though I’m just gonna be doing the
light-hearted version obviously you
there are way more intense deeper more
complicated bigger issues to be focusing
on of like the best parts of being a man
where a lot of it boils down to
privilege I want you guys to know that
half of these things that I’m gonna list
off are just from now having privilege
and I recognize that and I can’t wait
til we’re at a point where it’s just we
have equality and men won’t only have
this privilege and these positive things
happen to them okay let’s get into it
now
first thing is being shirtless being
shirtless freaking rocks I love it
I go to sleep shirtless I go and run
shirtless I walk around my house
shirtless go to be shirtless
surprisingly anything and anytime I can
take off my shirt it will be off I’m
gonna like a little beach boy so I just
think it’s like the most freeing feeling
I’ve run really hot because of
testosterone spikes your body
temperature up so it’s just like a nice
feeling to just be shirtless and free
and it’s especially after being a female
and wanting that for so long very
specifically I will take off my shirt at
any point in time and be happy the next
thing is facial hair again this is
another thing of like I wanted it so bad
when I was young and I would like take
selfies on snapchat this is before
Instagram and draw on a beard and then
send it to someone and be like oh my
gosh look and then do that again again
for hours I would like the way it looked
I knew I’d feel more myself and
I have it on my face now from
testosterone good ol pal testosterone
and I like the way it looks I don’t know
it’s just great I like I like beards
okay next thing is no line at the
bathrooms okay I know I just said that
bathrooms were the worst like it was in
my worst parts of being a guy video but
if no one’s in a stall you can just go
up and then leave like think of concerts
the girls lines wrap around and they
take forever
I remember them I’ve been there I don’t
wish that on anyone I don’t miss them so
it’s pretty sweet that you can just like
walk in go to the bathroom and walk out
I do love that aspect of the guys
bathrooms everything else you can go
away it’s gross the next thing I love is
being called mr. Baker mr. Baker I don’t
know what it is but being called mr.
Baker because that’s my actual last name
so it’s it’s just like my fun to
entertain your name but for some reason
like it never gets old you know I’ve
gotten used to hearing him pronouns and
my name and that’s awesome I love that
but for some reason I never get used to
hearing mr. Baker it’s just another way
of just constantly like affirming that
you are a guy now and it’s just
internally just exciting and then also I
heard my dad being called mr. Baker my
entire childhood in my entire life
so to now be able to be the next mr.
Baker because I don’t have any brothers
there’s something like cool about having
that little connection between me and my
dad cuz I love my dad and respect the
crap out of him it just makes me smile
every time I’m like woo
tell me more the next thing that I think
is hilarious and makes me giggle all the
time is how much dudes say dude bro
brother
it’s like constant it’s in casual
conversation DMS text doesn’t matter
comments it doesn’t matter where it is
it’s hilarious guys will be like so bro
yeah I saw you do that the other day
dude you are you rock man or how to see
your brother and you’re like every other
word is some sort of like cute little
endearment it gets overwhelming at some
points I’m like okay we can take a chill
pill oh I’m like saying like dude bro
sup dawg but I think if there’s
something so like sweet about it it’s
like it’s like a weird dude thing of
showing affection so that’s one of my
favorite things because it makes me
giggle and it’s also just adorable
another thing that is definitely like
more of a silver lining on a very
unfortunate situation but that would be
because I was born a female I don’t have
the proper equipment downstairs that’s
the unfortunate situation but the silver
lining on that is I really don’t have to
worry about getting people pregnant I
don’t have that stress I don’t even have
that thought in my head and the person
I’m with also doesn’t have that stress
or worry what does suck now is like if I
wanted to get someone pregnant I can’t
but that’s for like the future and I’ll
figure that out that’s a more
unfortunate situation the next thing is
people assuming I’m strong I know this
is something where like people shouldn’t
just assume I’m strong because I’m a boy
like there’s plenty of my girlfriend’s
that are just as strong if not stronger
than me
however I do love that people assume
that I’m strong because I go to the gym
a lot and I work out hard and I work out
a lot so that I’m fit healthy and strong
so the fact that that assumption is
placed on me and people that ask me for
help I’m like why yes I can
it’s just like something to express and
support like something I’ve worked
really hard in achieving is my strength
I don’t like the assumption you know
that girls aren’t strong but I do love
the assumption that I am strong because
I work hard for it and I love that the
next thing is being a gentleman
it is horrifically surprising how many
people are not gentlemen
and again this boils down to like just a
kind consider a human being type of
thing but now that I’m a guy there’s
like this expectation of oh you’re gonna
be a gentleman
and I love that because I like opening
up doors for people or holding the door
as they’re walking through or you know
helping someone up and walking down
stairs or giving up my seat so that they
can sit down I don’t know I guess that
just boils down to me as a human I just
like to make people’s day a little bit
brighter if I can but I also like being
called a gentleman because there’s
something like elegant that goes with
that and I enjoy fulfilling that
expectation because it’s something I
genuinely want to do as a best part of
being a guy aspect being called a
gentleman and being a gentleman is
awesome I love it all right so that’s it
that’s the best parts of being a man in
my opinion from what I’ve experienced
I’m being on testosterone for four years
of course once again there’s a lot of it
comes from privilege that we need to
keep working on so that is a privilege
amongst all humans and everyone and
everything but with that being said I
hope you guys enjoyed this video I hope
you could relate to some of it you have
any other favorite parts of you being a
man now or something you look forward to
in your transition comment um down below
I’d love to read them and see what you
guys have to say I’ll be back next week
with another video I hope you guys are
enjoying your holiday season and having
a fun time shopping and celebrating
whatever you celebrate I love you guys
thanks so much for watching
adios love you guys bye
