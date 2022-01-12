Contribute to Our Medium Publications: The Good Men Project

We have a total of 8 publications on Medium.

From The Good Men Project:

Hello Love (Relationships) — Love changes us. Love makes us human.

Change Becomes You (Advice) — Life advice that will (actually) improve your life.

Equality Includes You (Social Justice) — Speaking up for humanity through intersectional social justice. Open to all.

A Parent is Born (Parenting) — Because the moment a child is born, a parent is born too.

Greener Together (Environmentalism) — Because the earth needs us. Pronto.

From Agents of Change:

Shelter Me (Wellness) — A refuge for mind, body, and spirit.

Modern Identities (Gender, etc.) — Celebrating our relationships with self and others.

Co-Existence (Peace) — Social Justice, Ethics and Environmental Justice.

We invite Medium authors to submit their relevant, non-fiction stories (no poetry, please) to one of publications on Medium. We accept both new drafts and previously published stories. Note that Medium’s rules do not allow a story to be simultaneously published in multiple publications.

IMPORTANT: If your post runs on our Medium publication, we will also syndicate your posts on our main website, The Good Men Project. Please do not submit to our publications if you do not want your work to be syndicated to our main website. Our audience is over 1 million visitors a month. Among the many benefits are: gaining new readers and fans, promotion of your Medium posts in our large and engaged social media networks, increased SEO to your Medium posts and work as an author, the ability to network with people who want to support your work.

Before you submit, please read our Editorial Guidelines and then have a look at the stories we’ve published so far to get an idea of what we are interested in sharing with our readership. On the Medium story you intend to submit to us, please be sure to use relevant tags.

Please follow the instructions below to sign up as a contributor and/or to get notifications from the publication(s) of your choice.

Why submit to a Good Men Project publication?

Contributors to one of the GMP publications on Medium will benefit from the strong platform we have built over the last 10+ years at our primary site GoodMenProject.com. We are taking all that we have learned in those 10 years and applying it to our author account and publications here on Medium. In the short time we have been publishing to Medium, we have quickly established The Good Men Project as a top contributor on subjects of Race, Equality, Relationships, Parenting, and more. We anticipate similar growth and ranking with our publications.

The following publications on Medium are curated and managed by The Good Project.

TO SUBMIT TO ONE OF OUR PUBLICATIONS:

Fill out the form below and ask to be added to a many publications as you want. This is a one-time step.

When you have a final draft you’re ready to submit, add the story draft to your own Medium account, but don’t publish it. We also accept previously published posts, but if you submit a post as a draft it will go on the front page of our publication. Previously published posts keep the date they were first published.

How to submit once you have been added as an Author and have a post ready to go:

– Go to the post you want to submit

– Use the gear icon at the top of the post to select “Edit story”

– Click on the 3 dots that appear at the top right

– Click on “Add to Publication”

– Choose the publication name and submit to that publication

– You will be notified by Medium if it is accepted.

We look forward to reading and sharing your stories! ❤

