Conversations about Top Chef (after Desireé Dallagiacomo)

so they take these 15 cooks and they put
them together in one kitchen and they
tell them to make an eight-course meal
out of vending machine snacks and then
the judges say ridiculous shit like I
wonder if perhaps the bugles would have
made for a better taste contrast than
the Doritos and then everyone cooks
scallops like all of the time they are
always cooking scallops and then
everyone says I am NOT a pastry chef and
then they have to make a wedding cake
out of taco shells and one time when my
brother Matthew was four years old he
went into our front yard and he planted
a packet of taco seed seasoning there
and waited for the taco shells to grow
and my mom told him buddy
there are some things that just don’t
grow here but the next morning she woke
up at 5:00 a.m. and went to her front
lawn and pushed six taco shells into the
soft dirt there and when he saw them he
said I knew and we did not have a
funeral just a barbecue just five jumbo
bags of Doritos and what was left of our
family and we did not bury his body but
if we had I know nothing would have
grown there you would not believe the
amount of salt that most things need
would not believe how hot you have to
get a pan to get a good sear on the week
after he died we found my brother’s Top
Chef audition tape and it was terrible
he’s holding a blood orange in his left
hand as he cuts it with his right and we
all watched breathless not knowing where
that knife would end up and I will never
again not know the sound of my mother
breaking so I chew on tinfoil and I call
it a meal I chew on the gristle of the
last time we talked on the phone and I
do not think I will ever be ready to
swallow it tell me again about the part
where grief is not my name I will tell
you my parents have not kissed on the
lips since the 90s
I will tell you there’s so much I did
not say out of respect for the living
I will tell you the first rule of
working in a kitchen is you never try to
catch a falling knife but lord if we
didn’t try anyhow Lord if we aren’t a
family of good intentions and cut off
hands
[Applause]
