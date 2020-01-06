Get Daily Email
Home / Bits & Pieces / Conversations about Top Chef (after Desireé Dallagiacomo)

Conversations about Top Chef (after Desireé Dallagiacomo)

“I chew on the gristle of the last time we talked on the phone & I do not think I will ever be ready to swallow it.”

by

00:01
so they take these 15 cooks and they put
00:04
them together in one kitchen and they
00:06
tell them to make an eight-course meal
00:07
out of vending machine snacks and then
00:10
the judges say ridiculous shit like I
00:13
wonder if perhaps the bugles would have
00:16
made for a better taste contrast than
00:18
the Doritos and then everyone cooks
00:21
scallops like all of the time they are
00:24
always cooking scallops and then
00:27
everyone says I am NOT a pastry chef and
00:31
then they have to make a wedding cake
00:33
out of taco shells and one time when my
00:36
brother Matthew was four years old he
00:39
went into our front yard and he planted
00:41
a packet of taco seed seasoning there
00:43
and waited for the taco shells to grow
00:45
and my mom told him buddy
00:48
there are some things that just don’t
00:50
grow here but the next morning she woke
00:51
up at 5:00 a.m. and went to her front
00:54
lawn and pushed six taco shells into the
00:57
soft dirt there and when he saw them he
00:58
said I knew and we did not have a
01:05
funeral just a barbecue just five jumbo
01:09
bags of Doritos and what was left of our
01:12
family and we did not bury his body but
01:15
if we had I know nothing would have
01:18
grown there you would not believe the
01:21
amount of salt that most things need
01:23
would not believe how hot you have to
01:25
get a pan to get a good sear on the week
01:27
after he died we found my brother’s Top
01:30
Chef audition tape and it was terrible
01:34
he’s holding a blood orange in his left
01:37
hand as he cuts it with his right and we
01:39
all watched breathless not knowing where
01:43
that knife would end up and I will never
01:46
again not know the sound of my mother
01:48
breaking so I chew on tinfoil and I call
01:52
it a meal I chew on the gristle of the
01:55
last time we talked on the phone and I
01:57
do not think I will ever be ready to
01:59
swallow it tell me again about the part
02:02
where grief is not my name I will tell
02:05
you my parents have not kissed on the
02:07
lips since the 90s
02:08
I will tell you there’s so much I did
02:11
not say out of respect for the living
02:15
I will tell you the first rule of
02:17
working in a kitchen is you never try to
02:19
catch a falling knife but lord if we
02:23
didn’t try anyhow Lord if we aren’t a
02:27
family of good intentions and cut off
02:30
hands
02:35
[Applause]

