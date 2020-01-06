Conversations about Top Chef (after Desireé Dallagiacomo)

00:01

so they take these 15 cooks and they put

them together in one kitchen and they

tell them to make an eight-course meal

out of vending machine snacks and then

the judges say ridiculous shit like I

wonder if perhaps the bugles would have

made for a better taste contrast than

the Doritos and then everyone cooks

scallops like all of the time they are

always cooking scallops and then

everyone says I am NOT a pastry chef and

then they have to make a wedding cake

out of taco shells and one time when my

brother Matthew was four years old he

went into our front yard and he planted

a packet of taco seed seasoning there

and waited for the taco shells to grow

and my mom told him buddy

there are some things that just don’t

grow here but the next morning she woke

up at 5:00 a.m. and went to her front

lawn and pushed six taco shells into the

soft dirt there and when he saw them he

said I knew and we did not have a

funeral just a barbecue just five jumbo

bags of Doritos and what was left of our

family and we did not bury his body but

if we had I know nothing would have

grown there you would not believe the

amount of salt that most things need

would not believe how hot you have to

get a pan to get a good sear on the week

after he died we found my brother’s Top

Chef audition tape and it was terrible

he’s holding a blood orange in his left

hand as he cuts it with his right and we

all watched breathless not knowing where

that knife would end up and I will never

again not know the sound of my mother

breaking so I chew on tinfoil and I call

it a meal I chew on the gristle of the

last time we talked on the phone and I

do not think I will ever be ready to

swallow it tell me again about the part

where grief is not my name I will tell

you my parents have not kissed on the

lips since the 90s

I will tell you there’s so much I did

not say out of respect for the living

I will tell you the first rule of

working in a kitchen is you never try to

catch a falling knife but lord if we

didn’t try anyhow Lord if we aren’t a

family of good intentions and cut off

02:30

hands

