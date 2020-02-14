Get Daily Email
Home / Bits & Pieces / Drag Queen Reveals Her True Colors

Drag Queen Reveals Her True Colors

"Drag queens break boundaries. We stand up against what's not necessarily the norm. We do things that a lot of people are afraid of."

by

00:04
I don’t know if this is a cliche or what
00:08
but it takes a really strong man to put
00:10
on a dress in a wig and it really takes
00:16
[Music]
00:17
loving who you are on the inside first
00:24
to really be a successful drag queen
00:31
I think a lot of you know people in the
00:34
community especially drying artists they
00:36
don’t realize how much importance we
00:41
have in this community
00:43
drag queens break boundaries we stand up
00:48
against what you know not necessarily
00:52
the norm we do things that a lot of
00:57
people are afraid of and what I found is
01:03
I could never be a successful drag queen
01:08
and make people love me is what I do if
01:11
I didn’t love my
01:12
[Music]
01:29
[Music]
01:35
I’ve noticed throughout life one a lot
01:42
of people don’t really exude kindness
01:47
like true kindness people are taken
01:50
off-guard when someone like me is just
01:54
genuinely nice just genuinely asks how
01:58
someone is how their day is I’m a
02:02
sensitive soul and I’ve been through a
02:06
lot I put myself through a lot but I’ve
02:08
also put a lot of the people around me
02:11
through a lot as well and I found that
02:15
if I can make one person smile or one
02:18
person laugh with what I’m doing I’m
02:21
doing my job and I’m doing my job well I
02:23
[Music]
02:31
I love drag I love it for me
02:36
but I was taught at you know early in my
02:42
career kind of what the power of drag
02:47
does for someone that might be going
02:49
through something you know we’re all
02:51
going through things bad good happy sad
02:56
and drag just provides a little bit of
03:01
an escape for people including myself I
03:03
have great days I have bad days but one
03:08
of the things that I’m proud of with my
03:10
drag is I just stay true to who I am
03:14
I don’t change myself for anyone I don’t
03:19
try to conform because I think that me
03:23
knowing who I am finally makes me
03:27
successful
03:30
because at the end of the day Lolita is
03:33
fabulous she’s beautiful she’s a great
03:36
performer but before I even knew who Tim
03:39
was and truly understood the essence of
03:43
myself and loved that person she
03:48
couldn’t really exist believe
03:51
because like with anything I take off
03:54
the makeup and take off the wings I
03:56
leave the club I leave all those people
03:59
and Who am I left with
04:01
I’m not left with Lolita I’m left with
04:03
Tim
05:07
I think a lot of people who do drag find
05:14
something in it that you know their
05:19
regular life doesn’t really provide and
05:22
I took that same thinking and I turned
05:25
it around
05:26
I wanted a leader to be an extension of
05:29
Tim I didn’t want Lolita to cover him up
05:32
you know I am Lolita
05:40
[Music]
06:06
you

