Drag Queen Reveals Her True Colors

I don’t know if this is a cliche or what

but it takes a really strong man to put

on a dress in a wig and it really takes

loving who you are on the inside first

to really be a successful drag queen

I think a lot of you know people in the

community especially drying artists they

don’t realize how much importance we

have in this community

drag queens break boundaries we stand up

against what you know not necessarily

the norm we do things that a lot of

people are afraid of and what I found is

I could never be a successful drag queen

and make people love me is what I do if

I didn’t love my

I’ve noticed throughout life one a lot

of people don’t really exude kindness

like true kindness people are taken

off-guard when someone like me is just

genuinely nice just genuinely asks how

someone is how their day is I’m a

sensitive soul and I’ve been through a

lot I put myself through a lot but I’ve

also put a lot of the people around me

through a lot as well and I found that

if I can make one person smile or one

person laugh with what I’m doing I’m

doing my job and I’m doing my job well I

I love drag I love it for me

but I was taught at you know early in my

career kind of what the power of drag

does for someone that might be going

through something you know we’re all

going through things bad good happy sad

and drag just provides a little bit of

an escape for people including myself I

have great days I have bad days but one

of the things that I’m proud of with my

drag is I just stay true to who I am

I don’t change myself for anyone I don’t

try to conform because I think that me

knowing who I am finally makes me

successful

because at the end of the day Lolita is

03:33

fabulous she’s beautiful she’s a great

performer but before I even knew who Tim

03:39

was and truly understood the essence of

myself and loved that person she

couldn’t really exist believe

because like with anything I take off

the makeup and take off the wings I

leave the club I leave all those people

and Who am I left with

I’m not left with Lolita I’m left with

Tim

I think a lot of people who do drag find

something in it that you know their

regular life doesn’t really provide and

I took that same thinking and I turned

it around

I wanted a leader to be an extension of

Tim I didn’t want Lolita to cover him up

you know I am Lolita

