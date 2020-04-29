Gay Couples Give Each Other Haircuts in Quarantine

By Intomore
Transcript provided by YouTube:
00:00
– I am so scared
00:01
– You’re gonna love this trust me
00:04
– Oh jeez
00:09
– I’m scared
00:11
– I don’t know if that’s right
00:11
– Hello my name is Colby and this is my fiance Alexis
00:15
– I’m Michael and this is my fiance Jonathan
00:18
– My name is Isreal and this is my fiance Luis
00:19
– Hi my name is Beto and he is my boyfriend Gil
00:23
– We have never cut hair before
00:25
– I’ve actually cut hair once. It didn’t turn out well.
00:29
– Great.
00:31
– You know my usual
00:33
– I trust you
00:34
– You shouldn’t
00:35
– Are you nervous?
00:36
– Just a little bit
00:40
– It’s almost like if I lost a bet or something
00:45
– I’m glad you’re enjoying this
00:47
Right.
00:48
– Why do you even make that face?
00:51
– You’re a pro darling
00:53
– I never thought I would be doing this
00:55
– Neither did I
00:57
– Oh my God, I don’t even know where to start
00:59
– Does it hurt?
01:01
– Um no, should it?
01:03
– Ow, this is an aggressive barber
01:08
– That’s a three?
01:09
– Um yeah
01:10
– Okay
01:11
– You look like so emo style
01:12
– No!
01:13
– It looks like you just put a bowl around my head
01:17
– Uh I wanna be clear, we did not do any
01:20
preparation whatsoever
01:21
– In retrospect that probably would have been
01:23
a good idea
01:24
– He never stops making me laugh
01:25
– Aren’t the barbers supposed to like
01:27
wipe you off?
01:27
– I will do my best to do so
01:30
– A paint brush
01:32
– This is harder than it looks
01:34
– Wow that looks really good
01:37
– Thank you
01:37
– Oh I am sorry your ear
01:38
– I know
01:39
– Oh my God I am so sorry
01:41
– I can not wait to cut your hair
01:42
And start commenting on this.
01:45
– Ow! Okay you’re done
01:46
– I am gonna be writing a strongly worded
01:48
yelp review on this
01:51
– Remember who has the razor right now
01:52
– Yeah thanks darling
01:54
– All right, ready for the big reveal?
01:55
– Are you ready?
01:56
– Ready.
01:57
– It’s actually not a bad job
01:59
– Oh it’s really good
02:01
– It’s cool right
02:02
– I am very surprised
02:03
– It didn’t turn out all too bad from what
02:06
I was expecting I guess
02:08
– You’re almost a piece of art
02:09
– I think I did a great job
02:12
– I don’t dislike it
02:14
– I am not paying you for this
02:17
– Are you ready?
02:18
– Yes I am
02:19
– I am nervous
02:20
– Don’t do anything crazy
02:22
– I think we are just gonna take a little bit
02:23
off the top
02:24
– What is a little bit? I need specifics
02:26
– I don’t know you’re gonna have to figure that out
02:28
– I trust you
02:29
– I guess you could consider this payback
02:31
– It’s payback time
02:33
– Here we go
02:34
– Oh my god I am so scared
02:37
– You’re going way to faster, go more softly
02:43
– Oh you’re gonna kill me
02:46
– So change of plans, now we’re gonna have to
02:51
even this all out
02:52
– I have never missed my barber as much
02:55
as today
02:56
– Thanks baby
02:58
– Maybe we can think about shaving it all if you’d like
03:02
because I don’t know what to do here
03:04
– You cannot say those things
03:06
– This is not what we talked about at all
03:08
– It was purely accidental
03:10
It’ll grow back
03:13
– What are you…
03:14
– I don’t know I don’t know what I am doing
03:15
– I don’t know what to do
03:18
– This is a disaster, I love you very much
03:23
– Who would have thought back meeting on Grindr
03:25
that I would be cutting your hair
03:28
– No
03:28
– What?
03:30
– I don’t know if it’s…
03:33
– He’s laughing, I’m nervous
03:34
– I don’t know what happened here.
03:36
– Someday when all my hair falls out
03:38
this is what it’s going to look like
03:40
– I am afraid of you leaving a big spot
03:43
– Like you said you don’t have to go anywhere
03:46
– I am an artist
03:49
– He looks at me He starts to laugh
03:52
– Someone help
03:56
– You can’t see it on the camera
03:58
there’s hair flying everywhere
03:59
I didn’t even need a haircut for another week or two
04:03
– Maybe I can be a barber
04:09
– Have you developed any new pet peeves
04:12
over these past few months?
04:15
– No new ones
04:16
– We had zero fights until today
04:20
and I hope this won’t become a fight
04:23
– Can’t wait for the big reveal
04:24
– Close your eyes
04:26
– And now our big reveal
04:29
– One two three now
04:34
– I can’t take my hands off
04:37
– Okay here we go
04:45
– I actually do like it a lot
04:47
– Oh good
04:51
– I like it
04:55
– What do you think?
04:58
– It’s not bad
05:00
– Thank God
05:00
– So I think I had asked for a little bit off
05:03
the top and short on the sides
05:05
– Yeah
05:06
– Shaved head is what I got
05:08
– I am so sorry
05:09
– Would you come back to me as a barber?
05:12
– Uh yeah as long we’re quarantined
05:14
– I’ll run back to my barber as soon as I can to fix it
05:18
– I thought it was gonna be worse but I like it
05:21
– I like to do this
05:23
– Uh so this experience has been very enlightening
05:26
– The experience was fun
05:27
– Yeah it was something different
05:30
– Yeah we should probably never ever do that again
05:31
Never Never again
05:32
– It’s best to leave the hair cutting to the professionals
05:34
– And that was us cutting our hair during quarantine
05:38
– Stay safe stay home during the pandemic
05:41
– Stay home so we can go back to the professionals
05:44
– Yeah that would be great
05:46
– Thank you babe I really liked it
05:47
– Thanks babe
05:49
– I love you
05:50
– I love you too
05:51
– Bye bye
05:54
– Have a good rest of your quarantine
05:55
– Bye
This post was previously published on YouTube.
Talk to you soon.
Photo credit: Screenshot from video
