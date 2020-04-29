Gay Couples Give Each Other Haircuts in Quarantine

By Intomore

.

.

Transcript provided by YouTube:

00:00

– I am so scared

00:01

– You’re gonna love this trust me

00:04

– Oh jeez

00:09

– I’m scared

00:11

– I don’t know if that’s right

00:11

– Hello my name is Colby and this is my fiance Alexis

00:15

– I’m Michael and this is my fiance Jonathan

00:18

– My name is Isreal and this is my fiance Luis

00:19

– Hi my name is Beto and he is my boyfriend Gil

00:23

– We have never cut hair before

00:25

– I’ve actually cut hair once. It didn’t turn out well.

00:29

– Great.

00:31

– You know my usual

00:33

– I trust you

00:34

– You shouldn’t

00:35

– Are you nervous?

00:36

– Just a little bit

00:40

– It’s almost like if I lost a bet or something

00:45

– I’m glad you’re enjoying this

00:47

Right.

00:48

– Why do you even make that face?

00:51

– You’re a pro darling

00:53

– I never thought I would be doing this

00:55

– Neither did I

00:57

– Oh my God, I don’t even know where to start

00:59

– Does it hurt?

01:01

– Um no, should it?

01:03

– Ow, this is an aggressive barber

01:08

– That’s a three?

01:09

– Um yeah

01:10

– Okay

01:11

– You look like so emo style

01:12

– No!

01:13

– It looks like you just put a bowl around my head

01:17

– Uh I wanna be clear, we did not do any

01:20

preparation whatsoever

01:21

– In retrospect that probably would have been

01:23

a good idea

01:24

– He never stops making me laugh

01:25

– Aren’t the barbers supposed to like

01:27

wipe you off?

01:27

– I will do my best to do so

01:30

– A paint brush

01:32

– This is harder than it looks

01:34

– Wow that looks really good

01:37

– Thank you

01:37

– Oh I am sorry your ear

01:38

– I know

01:39

– Oh my God I am so sorry

01:41

– I can not wait to cut your hair

01:42

And start commenting on this.

01:45

– Ow! Okay you’re done

01:46

– I am gonna be writing a strongly worded

01:48

yelp review on this

01:51

– Remember who has the razor right now

01:52

– Yeah thanks darling

01:54

– All right, ready for the big reveal?

01:55

– Are you ready?

01:56

– Ready.

01:57

– It’s actually not a bad job

01:59

– Oh it’s really good

02:01

– It’s cool right

02:02

– I am very surprised

02:03

– It didn’t turn out all too bad from what

02:06

I was expecting I guess

02:08

– You’re almost a piece of art

02:09

– I think I did a great job

02:12

– I don’t dislike it

02:14

– I am not paying you for this

02:17

– Are you ready?

02:18

– Yes I am

02:19

– I am nervous

02:20

– Don’t do anything crazy

02:22

– I think we are just gonna take a little bit

02:23

off the top

02:24

– What is a little bit? I need specifics

02:26

– I don’t know you’re gonna have to figure that out

02:28

– I trust you

02:29

– I guess you could consider this payback

02:31

– It’s payback time

02:33

– Here we go

02:34

– Oh my god I am so scared

02:37

– You’re going way to faster, go more softly

02:43

– Oh you’re gonna kill me

02:46

– So change of plans, now we’re gonna have to

02:51

even this all out

02:52

– I have never missed my barber as much

02:55

as today

02:56

– Thanks baby

02:58

– Maybe we can think about shaving it all if you’d like

03:02

because I don’t know what to do here

03:04

– You cannot say those things

03:06

– This is not what we talked about at all

03:08

– It was purely accidental

03:10

It’ll grow back

03:13

– What are you…

03:14

– I don’t know I don’t know what I am doing

03:15

– I don’t know what to do

03:18

– This is a disaster, I love you very much

03:23

– Who would have thought back meeting on Grindr

03:25

that I would be cutting your hair

03:28

– No

03:28

– What?

03:30

– I don’t know if it’s…

03:33

– He’s laughing, I’m nervous

03:34

– I don’t know what happened here.

03:36

– Someday when all my hair falls out

03:38

this is what it’s going to look like

03:40

– I am afraid of you leaving a big spot

03:43

– Like you said you don’t have to go anywhere

03:46

– I am an artist

03:49

– He looks at me He starts to laugh

03:52

– Someone help

03:56

– You can’t see it on the camera

03:58

there’s hair flying everywhere

03:59

I didn’t even need a haircut for another week or two

04:03

– Maybe I can be a barber

04:09

– Have you developed any new pet peeves

04:12

over these past few months?

04:15

– No new ones

04:16

– We had zero fights until today

04:20

and I hope this won’t become a fight

04:23

– Can’t wait for the big reveal

04:24

– Close your eyes

04:26

– And now our big reveal

04:29

– One two three now

04:34

– I can’t take my hands off

04:37

– Okay here we go

04:45

– I actually do like it a lot

04:47

– Oh good

04:51

– I like it

04:55

– What do you think?

04:58

– It’s not bad

05:00

– Thank God

05:00

– So I think I had asked for a little bit off

05:03

the top and short on the sides

05:05

– Yeah

05:06

– Shaved head is what I got

05:08

– I am so sorry

05:09

– Would you come back to me as a barber?

05:12

– Uh yeah as long we’re quarantined

05:14

– I’ll run back to my barber as soon as I can to fix it

05:18

– I thought it was gonna be worse but I like it

05:21

– I like to do this

05:23

– Uh so this experience has been very enlightening

05:26

– The experience was fun

05:27

– Yeah it was something different

05:30

– Yeah we should probably never ever do that again

05:31

Never Never again

05:32

– It’s best to leave the hair cutting to the professionals

05:34

– And that was us cutting our hair during quarantine

05:38

– Stay safe stay home during the pandemic

05:41

– Stay home so we can go back to the professionals

05:44

– Yeah that would be great

05:46

– Thank you babe I really liked it

05:47

– Thanks babe

05:49

– I love you

05:50

– I love you too

05:51

– Bye bye

05:54

– Have a good rest of your quarantine

05:55

– Bye

—

This post was previously published on YouTube.

—

***

—

Photo credit: Screenshot from video