Gay Man’s Life Changes After Adoption of Son

Working a demanding full-time job while studying for a Ph.D. is stressful enough, but throw in adopting a child? That’s what Tariem Burroughs did, and in the process of it all, learned what’s really most important in life.

00:03

Hi.

00:05

My name’s Tariem Burroughs and I am from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

00:09

My partner and I, we always knew we wanted to have kids, even when we first met.

00:14

Luckily a person that I had – went to grad school with randomly worked in an adoption

00:22

agency, so when it came time for us to think about becoming parents, it kind of worked

00:26

out.

00:27

We went through all the classes and everything and during this time, I was working full-time,

00:32

I was also starting a PhD and that was a lot.

00:37

It then hit a point that we thought that, all right, this might not happen.

00:42

And that sometimes happens with a lot of parents that go through the adoption process.

00:47

And I had also planned a trip to Europe with a friend because we wanted to like – this

00:56

is when… we never know… this is gonna be the last time that we’re able to do something

01:00

like that.

01:01

And so I talked to my partner, he was like, “You know what?

01:05

It’s been a minute.

01:07

Just go.”

01:08

So we actually put our adoption on hold.

01:09

After we came back, three days later, we got a call, and they’re like, “There’s a

01:14

kid.”

01:15

And we’re like, “Okay.”

01:16

We go through all the paperwork and 4 days after he’s born, we get to meet him.

01:21

There was some kind of an emergency placement and we’re going through everything, and so

01:26

I still was tying up some things for work.

01:30

Walk in the room and see this beautiful face and said, I told my partner, “Hold on.

01:35

I have to do this phone call for work.”

01:37

He’s like, “Okay.

01:38

He’s asleep.

01:39

It’s okay.”

01:40

I go out there, had a phone call.

01:41

The phone call did not go the way that I like it – like I would have liked to go – and to

01:50

a point to that stress of like just working and just going through all these emotional

01:56

things at the time, and also going through school – going through school at the time,

02:01

it just kind of all welled up at one moment and then I just started to cry.

02:05

So he was like, “Why are you crying?”

02:08

It’s just like, it’s just a lot.

02:09

I go back and I look at this little face, my son.

02:13

And it was like – it really got to the point, it’s like, What is important in my life?

02:18

It’s him.

02:19

He’s important.

02:20

He’s the most important thing in my life right now.

02:22

I was lucky enough that it was the summer.

02:25

He was born in June and I was able to take some time off of work and not have to worry

02:31

about school for that moment.

02:33

That was a very – a very great three months, a very long three months at the same time.

02:39

But it also came towards maybe around month 2 or towards the end of my leave that I started

02:48

getting a little down, started getting a little blue, started getting a little depressed.

02:51

So I – like everything’s like work’s going to come back, schools going to come back to

02:56

me at the same time.

02:58

And now I’m a parent and also a husband.

03:00

One day, like, I got up and I wrote myself a letter.

03:03

I just sat at the computer and started typing and just like kind of let it all out.

03:07

Because I didn’t know how to process the way I was feeling and in the past, if I was ever

03:12

feel this way, it was always through writing that really helped me, like, process.

03:18

I didn’t want to share with my partner at the time.

03:20

It’s like, We’re doing good… we’ll get through this.

03:24

But then it hit a point like, I need to share this with you.

03:27

This is how I… this is how I’m feeling.

03:29

There’s a lot going on.

03:30

He was very receptive to it and he was like, “You need a change.”

03:36

Once I wrote that letter and then I actually came back to work, then I sat in the chair

03:40

and kinda – everything kind of came back and I was like, Wow… this is… this is a lot.

03:49

And now I also have to go to daycare and I have to talk to his teacher, who is a very

03:53

lovely woman who talked a whole lot, and she kept us there for 15 extra minutes but she

03:59

gave me his whole entire day.

04:01

I was like, Man, I missed all that.

04:03

I missed seeing all these things that my little potato cat is doing and I don’t want to really

04:10

miss those things anymore.

04:13

And so that also kinda added to, like, the reason for, like, kind of making a real life

04:20

change.

04:21

A few months later, work ran out of funding.

04:22

I was like, Okay.

04:25

This is not the end of the world.

04:29

And I talked to my program and it was like, “We can fund you.”

04:31

My PhD program, that is.

04:33

It was like, “We can fund you so you can finish your studies.”

04:35

I was like, This is great.

04:38

And so I was able to continue on but also do some other’s side projects that I really

04:44

loved, but the greatest thing was I was able to take my son to school, I was able to be

04:51

here in the evening to, like, put him to bed, and I was also really able to focus on my

04:58

studies.

04:59

I wish I figured out sooner, rather, what was really important and it was actually him

05:03

and just kind of being a dad.

05:05

He is the greatest addition that we’ve ever created and I don’t care if the cats or the

05:11

dogs hear this – love them too – but this guy, Finn, was just amazing for us.

05:21

It’s so weird that – how certain things in your life just really change your perspective

05:26

on what is actually important in life.

05:28

Now that I’m talking about it, I didn’t realize that he changed my life and our lives

05:33

on multiple planes, and really made me focus and drive and do things that I really love.

05:41

But not only because I love it, I love it because it’s also I want to create a stronger

05:46

and a better world for you.

05:48

I have grown a lot and Finn is one of the reasons I feel like I have grown.

