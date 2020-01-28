Get Daily Email
Gay Musician Leaves Home After Being Attacked

“I'm from Russia... Moscow. In 2016 I was attacked on the street for being gay.”

by Leave a Comment

00:02
or I’ll take one second sticks
00:07
I’m from Russian Moscow in 2016 I was
00:12
attacked on the street for being gay so
00:16
I moved here
00:20
Los Angeles
00:23
these attacks happen all the time still
00:28
when someone attacks you it puts on fear
00:35
in you I didn’t realize how hard is
00:41
gonna be leaving home
00:47
being new place new places feel weird at
00:56
first
00:56
Nova feels like home there is nothing
01:02
like home it’s always a part of you I’d
01:08
like to play piano I always played piano
01:13
and look at the world as sound
01:17
vibrations in the air like waves always
01:25
moving out slowly disappearing when
01:31
you’re alone for so long one day you
01:36
meet yourself but that other self is
01:42
like music like waves
01:51
[Music]
01:53
what’s the most beautiful thing that
01:56
beautiful thing about me about me
02:04
[Music]
02:32
music made me feel comfortable and I
02:41
don’t need anything
02:44
[Music]
02:59
– I love about making music
03:05
so show Who I am just so what inside me
03:08
and what I feel I’m just a guy
03:33
who are you without
03:40
I don’t know
03:43
I have never at the time without music
03:59
[Music]
04:04
you

