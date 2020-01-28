Gay Musician Leaves Home After Being Attacked

00:02

or I’ll take one second sticks

00:07

I’m from Russian Moscow in 2016 I was

00:12

attacked on the street for being gay so

00:16

I moved here

00:20

Los Angeles

00:23

these attacks happen all the time still

00:28

when someone attacks you it puts on fear

00:35

in you I didn’t realize how hard is

00:41

gonna be leaving home

00:47

being new place new places feel weird at

00:56

first

00:56

Nova feels like home there is nothing

01:02

like home it’s always a part of you I’d

01:08

like to play piano I always played piano

01:13

and look at the world as sound

01:17

vibrations in the air like waves always

01:25

moving out slowly disappearing when

01:31

you’re alone for so long one day you

01:36

meet yourself but that other self is

01:42

like music like waves

01:51

[Music]

01:53

what’s the most beautiful thing that

01:56

beautiful thing about me about me

02:04

[Music]

02:32

music made me feel comfortable and I

02:41

don’t need anything

02:44

[Music]

02:59

– I love about making music

03:05

so show Who I am just so what inside me

03:08

and what I feel I’m just a guy

03:33

who are you without

03:40

I don’t know

03:43

I have never at the time without music

03:59

[Music]

04:04

you

