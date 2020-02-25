Hitting Rock Bottom, Gay Man Adopts Dog

In the midst of addiction and in the aftermath of a violent attack and HIV diagnosis, Rob Garofalo decided to adopt a dog – despite never having even had a pet. And while this adorable little Yorkie didn’t solve all his problems, he did help Rob get his life back on track.
hi my name’s Rob Garr fellow from
Parsippany New Jersey I’ve led a pretty
charmed life or a life of privilege and
then you know at about the age of 39 or
right before my 40 40th birthday
things just went horribly wrong
I had a cancer diagnosis My partner and
I have 10 years went through a really
difficult breakup and divorce I was
pretty brutally like assaulted where I
was pretty much left for dead in an
alley and as a result of that assault I
sort of acquired HIV and I just found
myself in a really really dark and
horrible place I didn’t tell anyone so I
just sort of lived this life in sort of
a self-imposed like isolation the HIV
though was clearly the
the one thing that really brought me to
my knees I mean I’d spent my life as a
physician caring for people that were
living with HIV mostly teenagers and
there was no irony to the fact that like
I’d spent my entire life helping and
teaching these young people that there
was no shame in their diagnosis and to
have compassion for themselves and
others and yet it was exactly those
elements that I I couldn’t seem to
afford myself you know at that time I
you know I had a period where I got
involved with drugs and alcohol because
I just didn’t care whether I lived or
died and I’m not ashamed of talking
about that now but back then it was hard
to talk about those things
people around me saw me destroying
myself from within but they didn’t even
know how to reach me or had a guide me I
went home one Christmas and my family
could tell that something was way way
off I mean way way off and I just
remember that my mom when she dropped me
off at Newark Airport you know at the
kiss and cry area you know she grabbed
my arm as I was walking away from her
she looked me in the eye and she said
you can keep telling me that
everything’s ok but I know it’s not
and one day you’ll be able to tell me
what it is and things will get better
that was the most awful plane ride ever
but when I got home that that day I was
sitting in my bed really not sure if I
was gonna make it past another day I
don’t know what got into my head but I
was like maybe I should get a dog
I see the most irrational thought in the
world I mean what would make me think I
could take care of a dog I couldn’t even
take care of myself and so I got on my
computer and I googled the words puppy
Chicago and a pop this ad about this
Yorkie and I’ll never forget that I
contacted the breeder and she sent me
this video and I saw him and I thought I
have to have that I have to have that
dog and I’ve never had a pet I don’t
even know how to take care of a dog I
mean it was completely it was not
rational but with him like a day or two
like I had rented a Zipcar
drove up to gurney with a friend of mine
and I was determined to like if this dog
and I remember that I got there and this
woman like opened the door and she
opened the pen where these puppies were
and the one puppy like ran into my lap
and I was fucking out of there within
like maybe five minutes I mean I bear I
couldn’t write the check
fast enough it was actually the day of
like the Snowmageddon which was now
about nine years ago but I actually like
my car got stuck on Lakeshore Drive
because we couldn’t drive and I had to
walk the last bit home with this puppy
like underneath my winter coat you know
because I had to get him home you know
and we spent the next three days because
you know Chicago was shut down in my
condo like figuring each other out you
know before I got Fred after that
assault like I couldn’t eat I couldn’t
sleep I couldn’t I couldn’t get through
a night without waking up in the middle
of the night with night terrors just I
would just wake up screaming and it
wasn’t like flipping a switch
it wasn’t like instantly like things
start to get better but like with him in
the room I didn’t feel alone you know
with him in my room I felt
slowly like those night terrors went
from every night to every other night
and then maybe once a week and then
maybe once a month and I remember a
couple of times early on I would wake up
screaming and Fred would be scared and
he would run underneath my bed and I
have a big king-size bed so I couldn’t
reach him like with my arm and I would
just sit there like laying on the bed
laying on the floor in the middle of the
night talking to him like tell
reassuring him that it was okay that he
could come out you know and like that
was my life here was this puppy just
like perfect little soul that like he
didn’t care whether I’d cancer and it
didn’t bother him that I’d been
assaulted and it didn’t bother him that
I had HIV he just wanted me to be
present right and wanted to be fed and
walked and cared for and he wasn’t going
to take no for an answer
after like a year of having him I felt
like I wanted to give back to the world
I felt like I had my life back I had my
my drug and alcohol you said put to rest
I was doing better I mean I wouldn’t say
it was entirely resolved but I mean I
had it I had it in pretty good shape and
so I decided I would start this charity
with my child I wanted to start this
hiv-related charity that combined my
personal life with my professional stuff
and so I started this charity called
Fred says my dog is Fred and it was
designed to like raise money for young
people that were affected by HIV
I started this charity with the idea of
like yet making him like this musical
media presence that I would raise honey
money for solely but surely Fred had
this social media presence and he had I
mean didn’t have 19 million fans but he
had 50,000 I don’t even think he knew I
was pimping him out for money half the
time we did this mom we made a calendar
the men of Fred calendar once where we
held like a model search at sidetrack
one of the local gay bars movie took
kind of crazy shit men were holding Fred
on a bar and we were like taking their
picture I mean it was nuts but it was
fun you know
and and we were giving back so it’s like
2013
which is when we started the charity –
now we’ve raised over $300,000 that
we’ve given back to like to community
agencies all across the United States I
guess the one thing I that’s also
important to tell is that like you know
Fred wasn’t the panacea to everything
that held me in my life and wasn’t a
quick fix over the years I have
struggled particularly with addiction
and recovery and so I have discovered
that like Fred sometimes wasn’t enough
right you know life is a journey and so
I’ve had to supplement Fred with good
people good things for both him and
myself and so it’s it’s just the story
is more complicated than you just adopt
a dog and everything in your life gets
better cuz it’s just not that easy
I feel happy you know like I have a
great life with a amazing little bitchy
dog that is cute as a button and sassy
and he’s all of it I mean and I have
supportive friends and I still have my
career and so if you would have told me
that you know nine 10 years ago when I
was in that hopeless place that I
there’s no way I would have believed you
