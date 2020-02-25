Hitting Rock Bottom, Gay Man Adopts Dog

In the midst of addiction and in the aftermath of a violent attack and HIV diagnosis, Rob Garofalo decided to adopt a dog – despite never having even had a pet. And while this adorable little Yorkie didn’t solve all his problems, he did help Rob get his life back on track.

[Music]

hi my name’s Rob Garr fellow from

Parsippany New Jersey I’ve led a pretty

charmed life or a life of privilege and

then you know at about the age of 39 or

right before my 40 40th birthday

things just went horribly wrong

I had a cancer diagnosis My partner and

I have 10 years went through a really

difficult breakup and divorce I was

pretty brutally like assaulted where I

was pretty much left for dead in an

alley and as a result of that assault I

sort of acquired HIV and I just found

myself in a really really dark and

horrible place I didn’t tell anyone so I

just sort of lived this life in sort of

a self-imposed like isolation the HIV

though was clearly the

the one thing that really brought me to

my knees I mean I’d spent my life as a

physician caring for people that were

living with HIV mostly teenagers and

there was no irony to the fact that like

I’d spent my entire life helping and

teaching these young people that there

was no shame in their diagnosis and to

have compassion for themselves and

others and yet it was exactly those

elements that I I couldn’t seem to

afford myself you know at that time I

you know I had a period where I got

involved with drugs and alcohol because

I just didn’t care whether I lived or

died and I’m not ashamed of talking

about that now but back then it was hard

to talk about those things

people around me saw me destroying

myself from within but they didn’t even

know how to reach me or had a guide me I

went home one Christmas and my family

could tell that something was way way

off I mean way way off and I just

remember that my mom when she dropped me

off at Newark Airport you know at the

kiss and cry area you know she grabbed

my arm as I was walking away from her

she looked me in the eye and she said

you can keep telling me that

everything’s ok but I know it’s not

and one day you’ll be able to tell me

what it is and things will get better

that was the most awful plane ride ever

but when I got home that that day I was

sitting in my bed really not sure if I

was gonna make it past another day I

don’t know what got into my head but I

was like maybe I should get a dog

I see the most irrational thought in the

world I mean what would make me think I

could take care of a dog I couldn’t even

take care of myself and so I got on my

computer and I googled the words puppy

Chicago and a pop this ad about this

Yorkie and I’ll never forget that I

contacted the breeder and she sent me

this video and I saw him and I thought I

have to have that I have to have that

dog and I’ve never had a pet I don’t

even know how to take care of a dog I

mean it was completely it was not

rational but with him like a day or two

like I had rented a Zipcar

drove up to gurney with a friend of mine

and I was determined to like if this dog

and I remember that I got there and this

woman like opened the door and she

opened the pen where these puppies were

and the one puppy like ran into my lap

and I was fucking out of there within

like maybe five minutes I mean I bear I

couldn’t write the check

fast enough it was actually the day of

like the Snowmageddon which was now

about nine years ago but I actually like

my car got stuck on Lakeshore Drive

because we couldn’t drive and I had to

walk the last bit home with this puppy

like underneath my winter coat you know

because I had to get him home you know

and we spent the next three days because

you know Chicago was shut down in my

condo like figuring each other out you

know before I got Fred after that

assault like I couldn’t eat I couldn’t

sleep I couldn’t I couldn’t get through

a night without waking up in the middle

of the night with night terrors just I

would just wake up screaming and it

wasn’t like flipping a switch

it wasn’t like instantly like things

start to get better but like with him in

the room I didn’t feel alone you know

with him in my room I felt

slowly like those night terrors went

from every night to every other night

and then maybe once a week and then

maybe once a month and I remember a

couple of times early on I would wake up

screaming and Fred would be scared and

he would run underneath my bed and I

have a big king-size bed so I couldn’t

reach him like with my arm and I would

just sit there like laying on the bed

laying on the floor in the middle of the

night talking to him like tell

reassuring him that it was okay that he

could come out you know and like that

was my life here was this puppy just

like perfect little soul that like he

didn’t care whether I’d cancer and it

didn’t bother him that I’d been

assaulted and it didn’t bother him that

I had HIV he just wanted me to be

present right and wanted to be fed and

walked and cared for and he wasn’t going

to take no for an answer

after like a year of having him I felt

like I wanted to give back to the world

I felt like I had my life back I had my

my drug and alcohol you said put to rest

I was doing better I mean I wouldn’t say

it was entirely resolved but I mean I

had it I had it in pretty good shape and

so I decided I would start this charity

with my child I wanted to start this

hiv-related charity that combined my

personal life with my professional stuff

and so I started this charity called

Fred says my dog is Fred and it was

designed to like raise money for young

people that were affected by HIV

I started this charity with the idea of

like yet making him like this musical

media presence that I would raise honey

money for solely but surely Fred had

this social media presence and he had I

mean didn’t have 19 million fans but he

had 50,000 I don’t even think he knew I

was pimping him out for money half the

time we did this mom we made a calendar

the men of Fred calendar once where we

held like a model search at sidetrack

one of the local gay bars movie took

kind of crazy shit men were holding Fred

on a bar and we were like taking their

picture I mean it was nuts but it was

fun you know

and and we were giving back so it’s like

2013

which is when we started the charity –

now we’ve raised over $300,000 that

we’ve given back to like to community

agencies all across the United States I

guess the one thing I that’s also

important to tell is that like you know

Fred wasn’t the panacea to everything

that held me in my life and wasn’t a

quick fix over the years I have

struggled particularly with addiction

and recovery and so I have discovered

that like Fred sometimes wasn’t enough

right you know life is a journey and so

I’ve had to supplement Fred with good

people good things for both him and

myself and so it’s it’s just the story

is more complicated than you just adopt

a dog and everything in your life gets

better cuz it’s just not that easy

I feel happy you know like I have a

great life with a amazing little bitchy

dog that is cute as a button and sassy

and he’s all of it I mean and I have

supportive friends and I still have my

career and so if you would have told me

that you know nine 10 years ago when I

was in that hopeless place that I

there’s no way I would have believed you

[Music]

you

[Music]

