Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Bits & Pieces / Hitting Rock Bottom, Gay Man Adopts Dog

Hitting Rock Bottom, Gay Man Adopts Dog

“I have a great life with an amazing, little, dog.”

by Leave a Comment

In the midst of addiction and in the aftermath of a violent attack and HIV diagnosis, Rob Garofalo decided to adopt a dog – despite never having even had a pet. And while this adorable little Yorkie didn’t solve all his problems, he did help Rob get his life back on track.

00:00
[Music]
00:04
hi my name’s Rob Garr fellow from
00:06
Parsippany New Jersey I’ve led a pretty
00:08
charmed life or a life of privilege and
00:10
then you know at about the age of 39 or
00:13
right before my 40 40th birthday
00:15
things just went horribly wrong
00:18
I had a cancer diagnosis My partner and
00:21
I have 10 years went through a really
00:23
difficult breakup and divorce I was
00:27
pretty brutally like assaulted where I
00:29
was pretty much left for dead in an
00:31
alley and as a result of that assault I
00:33
sort of acquired HIV and I just found
00:39
myself in a really really dark and
00:41
horrible place I didn’t tell anyone so I
00:46
just sort of lived this life in sort of
00:49
a self-imposed like isolation the HIV
00:53
though was clearly the
00:56
the one thing that really brought me to
00:59
my knees I mean I’d spent my life as a
01:01
physician caring for people that were
01:03
living with HIV mostly teenagers and
01:07
there was no irony to the fact that like
01:09
I’d spent my entire life helping and
01:13
teaching these young people that there
01:14
was no shame in their diagnosis and to
01:17
have compassion for themselves and
01:19
others and yet it was exactly those
01:21
elements that I I couldn’t seem to
01:23
afford myself you know at that time I
01:25
you know I had a period where I got
01:27
involved with drugs and alcohol because
01:29
I just didn’t care whether I lived or
01:31
died and I’m not ashamed of talking
01:33
about that now but back then it was hard
01:36
to talk about those things
01:37
people around me saw me destroying
01:40
myself from within but they didn’t even
01:42
know how to reach me or had a guide me I
01:47
went home one Christmas and my family
01:49
could tell that something was way way
01:51
off I mean way way off and I just
01:55
remember that my mom when she dropped me
01:57
off at Newark Airport you know at the
01:59
kiss and cry area you know she grabbed
02:03
my arm as I was walking away from her
02:05
she looked me in the eye and she said
02:08
you can keep telling me that
02:10
everything’s ok but I know it’s not
02:12
and one day you’ll be able to tell me
02:14
what it is and things will get better
02:19
that was the most awful plane ride ever
02:22
but when I got home that that day I was
02:25
sitting in my bed really not sure if I
02:28
was gonna make it past another day I
02:30
don’t know what got into my head but I
02:31
was like maybe I should get a dog
02:33
I see the most irrational thought in the
02:37
world I mean what would make me think I
02:38
could take care of a dog I couldn’t even
02:40
take care of myself and so I got on my
02:42
computer and I googled the words puppy
02:45
Chicago and a pop this ad about this
02:49
Yorkie and I’ll never forget that I
02:53
contacted the breeder and she sent me
02:55
this video and I saw him and I thought I
02:58
have to have that I have to have that
02:59
dog and I’ve never had a pet I don’t
03:02
even know how to take care of a dog I
03:03
mean it was completely it was not
03:06
rational but with him like a day or two
03:09
like I had rented a Zipcar
03:11
drove up to gurney with a friend of mine
03:14
and I was determined to like if this dog
03:16
and I remember that I got there and this
03:18
woman like opened the door and she
03:19
opened the pen where these puppies were
03:22
and the one puppy like ran into my lap
03:24
and I was fucking out of there within
03:25
like maybe five minutes I mean I bear I
03:28
couldn’t write the check
03:30
fast enough it was actually the day of
03:31
like the Snowmageddon which was now
03:34
about nine years ago but I actually like
03:36
my car got stuck on Lakeshore Drive
03:38
because we couldn’t drive and I had to
03:39
walk the last bit home with this puppy
03:42
like underneath my winter coat you know
03:44
because I had to get him home you know
03:46
and we spent the next three days because
03:49
you know Chicago was shut down in my
03:53
condo like figuring each other out you
03:58
know before I got Fred after that
04:01
assault like I couldn’t eat I couldn’t
04:03
sleep I couldn’t I couldn’t get through
04:07
a night without waking up in the middle
04:08
of the night with night terrors just I
04:11
would just wake up screaming and it
04:13
wasn’t like flipping a switch
04:14
it wasn’t like instantly like things
04:17
start to get better but like with him in
04:19
the room I didn’t feel alone you know
04:22
with him in my room I felt
04:24
slowly like those night terrors went
04:27
from every night to every other night
04:29
and then maybe once a week and then
04:30
maybe once a month and I remember a
04:32
couple of times early on I would wake up
04:36
screaming and Fred would be scared and
04:39
he would run underneath my bed and I
04:41
have a big king-size bed so I couldn’t
04:43
reach him like with my arm and I would
04:46
just sit there like laying on the bed
04:47
laying on the floor in the middle of the
04:50
night talking to him like tell
04:52
reassuring him that it was okay that he
04:54
could come out you know and like that
04:56
was my life here was this puppy just
04:59
like perfect little soul that like he
05:02
didn’t care whether I’d cancer and it
05:05
didn’t bother him that I’d been
05:07
assaulted and it didn’t bother him that
05:09
I had HIV he just wanted me to be
05:12
present right and wanted to be fed and
05:14
walked and cared for and he wasn’t going
05:17
to take no for an answer
05:18
after like a year of having him I felt
05:20
like I wanted to give back to the world
05:25
I felt like I had my life back I had my
05:28
my drug and alcohol you said put to rest
05:31
I was doing better I mean I wouldn’t say
05:35
it was entirely resolved but I mean I
05:36
had it I had it in pretty good shape and
05:39
so I decided I would start this charity
05:41
with my child I wanted to start this
05:44
hiv-related charity that combined my
05:46
personal life with my professional stuff
05:49
and so I started this charity called
05:51
Fred says my dog is Fred and it was
05:54
designed to like raise money for young
05:57
people that were affected by HIV
05:58
I started this charity with the idea of
06:01
like yet making him like this musical
06:04
media presence that I would raise honey
06:06
money for solely but surely Fred had
06:09
this social media presence and he had I
06:11
mean didn’t have 19 million fans but he
06:13
had 50,000 I don’t even think he knew I
06:15
was pimping him out for money half the
06:16
time we did this mom we made a calendar
06:19
the men of Fred calendar once where we
06:22
held like a model search at sidetrack
06:24
one of the local gay bars movie took
06:26
kind of crazy shit men were holding Fred
06:28
on a bar and we were like taking their
06:30
picture I mean it was nuts but it was
06:32
fun you know
06:33
and and we were giving back so it’s like
06:37
2013
06:38
which is when we started the charity –
06:40
now we’ve raised over $300,000 that
06:42
we’ve given back to like to community
06:45
agencies all across the United States I
06:47
guess the one thing I that’s also
06:49
important to tell is that like you know
06:53
Fred wasn’t the panacea to everything
06:56
that held me in my life and wasn’t a
07:01
quick fix over the years I have
07:03
struggled particularly with addiction
07:06
and recovery and so I have discovered
07:10
that like Fred sometimes wasn’t enough
07:12
right you know life is a journey and so
07:15
I’ve had to supplement Fred with good
07:21
people good things for both him and
07:24
myself and so it’s it’s just the story
07:26
is more complicated than you just adopt
07:29
a dog and everything in your life gets
07:30
better cuz it’s just not that easy
07:33
I feel happy you know like I have a
07:35
great life with a amazing little bitchy
07:38
dog that is cute as a button and sassy
07:42
and he’s all of it I mean and I have
07:48
supportive friends and I still have my
07:50
career and so if you would have told me
07:53
that you know nine 10 years ago when I
07:57
was in that hopeless place that I
08:00
there’s no way I would have believed you
08:02
[Music]
08:22
you
08:23
[Music]

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Have you read the original anthology that was the catalyst for The Good Men Project? Buy here: The Good Men Project: Real Stories from the Front Lines of Modern Manhood

◊♦◊

If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project and want to join our calls, please join us as a Premium Member, today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

About I'm From Driftwood

I'm From Driftwood aims to help lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer people learn more about their community, straight people learn more about their neighbors and everyone learn more about themselves through the power of storytelling and storysharing.

Connect with us:

Website:  http://www.imfromdriftwood.com/

YouTube

Instagram

Tumblr

Twitter: @ImFromDriftwood

Facebook

@ImFromDriftwood

Leave a Reply

Please Login to comment
Login
Become a Member

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.