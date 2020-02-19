How I Knew I Was Transgender (FTM)

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

so Doug I’ve said it before and I will

say again if more men have stuffed

animals I swear to god this world would

be a better place what’s up guys welcome

back to my channel my name is Sam and

I’m female to male transgender at 40

cents a saucer in a three years post off

top surgery today I’m going to be

talking to you guys about how I knew I

was transgender and my journey through

discovering that and what it all entails

for me specifically everyone’s journey

is different but this is mine I’m gonna

do a very broad overview of it let’s go

on this journey together I was born in

San Diego and Carlsbad specifically I

think that has a lot to do with how

accepting I was of myself how I dealt

with it and how I experienced everything

I guess friends and your family hugely

influenced that I grew up basically in

an atmosphere where I didn’t think about

gender anything like I’m a girl and I’m

a tomboy until people like told me that

growing up like I just liked playing

outside I had a lot of energy I played

this little motorcycle toys

stereotypical guy things that doesn’t

make you that gender but that was

definitely a good indicator for me in my

journey like I would cry to my mom just

wanting to run around on the beach like

the boys with their shirts off like I

hated wearing tank tankinis or whatever

I wore at the time at like ten years old

I felt so uncomfortable I just wanted to

feel like they did I just would look at

him again

my mom would show me like Oprah where

she would bring on transgender people

and I really cared about the female to

me I was like there was like a gap in

between what I knew it was and how I

felt

and I knew it was intriguing but I

couldn’t put it together quite yet until

puberty hit and that smacked me right in

the face and I went downhill

I hated that I felt very uncomfortable

your body starts to transform into a

little bit more of like a

stereotypically female figure of like

kind of hourglass with the hips and

waist but I remember a big moment for me

it was in the 8th grade I went on a trip

to San Francisco with my mom and holy

crap there’s different genders different

sexualities people have their hair

completely different there’s different

incomes different races and I was so

inspired that I came back and cut my

hair super short I just felt so free I

was like oh my god and then going

through high school puberty got more

intense obviously because it’s

progressing I just think it’s important

to realize like dysphoria is more than

just oh I don’t like this body part it

feels like the wrong body part that was

a big indicator early on that I may be

transgender because it felt wrong on me

I started doing insanity the workout

video non-stop for like years and years

because I thought it was maybe just like

a weight thing and then I started

talking to there kind of like a

therapist and I started talking about

how I was really uncomfortable being

seen as a lesbian and again sexuality

and gender are different I knew I liked

girls but I hated being called a lesbian

of zero hate for the LGBT community

obviously so anyway I was talking to my

therapist and she said one sentence I’d

like flipped my entire world around and

she said Sam maybe you’re not a lesbian

maybe you’re transgender and my whole

world holy I think you’re right

throughout the next year I basically

like came out I hate that term for

transgender people because I think it

just further and confuses sexuality and

gender but whatever I came out everyone

is super chill it was crazy

they only like alright you want to get a

break over this next year which i think

is important for everyone to do is I

took time to work through all my

hesitations and my fears and you just

have to be open to it and work through

it honestly and you’ll get to wherever

you need to go and the next year I was

ready to start testosterone and it just

kind of happened usually takes months

and months and months maybe even a year

if it took me a month

my first testosterone shot was on July

10 2015 it was amazing day if you guys

want to check out more of the story

behind that I have a video then I moved

to San Francisco which is a great place

to transition if you’re wondering I

didn’t move there for that but it just

happened to be like an amazing place to

do that so I medically transitioned I

had my top surgery on May 24th of 2016

and if you want to check out that video

on the story behind that cheer and then

I came back to Southern California I

moved to LA to pursue music what you’re

still doing when I lived there I went

and did some revision surgery so I had a

revision surgery on my top surgery and

then I got liposuction then six months

later I had another one because it

needed more work and I went to a doctor

to where they do kind of it’s called IPL

and it’s the laser thing trying to work

on the scars and now I’m four years on

testosterone three years post off the

top surgery of my og surgery it’s been

amazing it’s been a very intense ride

obviously there’s so much that goes into

it that’s a broad overview of my

transition and kind of how I discovered

my gender identity if I can offer any

advice to anyone that is going to go

through this

it’s just give yourself time there’s no

rush on jumping into hormones and

surgeries that’s a lot to come to terms

with and work through and things come up

that you don’t expect you don’t want to

do something that you actually don’t

want to do in the end you guys all Rock

thank you so much for supporting me I’m

just trying to spread love in my men

and everything that I possibly can thank

you so much for watching I’ll be back

next week with another video you guys

want to hear any more on specific areas

of my life or subject within it let me

know in the comments and I will

definitely make a video on that I also

wanted to say hello to my new

subscribers thank you so much for

joining me I am truly humbled and

honored that you chose to subscribe to

me and hello to all of the former

subscribers in the hall so Rach

I appreciate you I love you and I will

talk to you later of the awesome back

