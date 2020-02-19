How I Knew I Was Transgender (FTM)

so Doug I’ve said it before and I will
say again if more men have stuffed
animals I swear to god this world would
be a better place what’s up guys welcome
back to my channel my name is Sam and
I’m female to male transgender at 40
cents a saucer in a three years post off
top surgery today I’m going to be
talking to you guys about how I knew I
was transgender and my journey through
discovering that and what it all entails
for me specifically everyone’s journey
is different but this is mine I’m gonna
do a very broad overview of it let’s go
on this journey together I was born in
San Diego and Carlsbad specifically I
think that has a lot to do with how
accepting I was of myself how I dealt
with it and how I experienced everything
I guess friends and your family hugely
influenced that I grew up basically in
an atmosphere where I didn’t think about
gender anything like I’m a girl and I’m
a tomboy until people like told me that
growing up like I just liked playing
outside I had a lot of energy I played
this little motorcycle toys
stereotypical guy things that doesn’t
make you that gender but that was
definitely a good indicator for me in my
journey like I would cry to my mom just
wanting to run around on the beach like
the boys with their shirts off like I
hated wearing tank tankinis or whatever
I wore at the time at like ten years old
I felt so uncomfortable I just wanted to
feel like they did I just would look at
him again
my mom would show me like Oprah where
she would bring on transgender people
and I really cared about the female to
me I was like there was like a gap in
between what I knew it was and how I
felt
and I knew it was intriguing but I
couldn’t put it together quite yet until
puberty hit and that smacked me right in
the face and I went downhill
I hated that I felt very uncomfortable
your body starts to transform into a
little bit more of like a
stereotypically female figure of like
kind of hourglass with the hips and
waist but I remember a big moment for me
it was in the 8th grade I went on a trip
to San Francisco with my mom and holy
crap there’s different genders different
sexualities people have their hair
completely different there’s different
incomes different races and I was so
inspired that I came back and cut my
hair super short I just felt so free I
was like oh my god and then going
through high school puberty got more
intense obviously because it’s
progressing I just think it’s important
to realize like dysphoria is more than
just oh I don’t like this body part it
feels like the wrong body part that was
a big indicator early on that I may be
transgender because it felt wrong on me
I started doing insanity the workout
video non-stop for like years and years
because I thought it was maybe just like
a weight thing and then I started
talking to there kind of like a
therapist and I started talking about
how I was really uncomfortable being
seen as a lesbian and again sexuality
and gender are different I knew I liked
girls but I hated being called a lesbian
of zero hate for the LGBT community
obviously so anyway I was talking to my
therapist and she said one sentence I’d
like flipped my entire world around and
she said Sam maybe you’re not a lesbian
maybe you’re transgender and my whole
world holy I think you’re right
throughout the next year I basically
like came out I hate that term for
transgender people because I think it
just further and confuses sexuality and
gender but whatever I came out everyone
is super chill it was crazy
they only like alright you want to get a
break over this next year which i think
is important for everyone to do is I
took time to work through all my
hesitations and my fears and you just
have to be open to it and work through
it honestly and you’ll get to wherever
you need to go and the next year I was
ready to start testosterone and it just
kind of happened usually takes months
and months and months maybe even a year
if it took me a month
my first testosterone shot was on July
10 2015 it was amazing day if you guys
want to check out more of the story
behind that I have a video then I moved
to San Francisco which is a great place
to transition if you’re wondering I
didn’t move there for that but it just
happened to be like an amazing place to
do that so I medically transitioned I
had my top surgery on May 24th of 2016
and if you want to check out that video
on the story behind that cheer and then
I came back to Southern California I
moved to LA to pursue music what you’re
still doing when I lived there I went
and did some revision surgery so I had a
revision surgery on my top surgery and
then I got liposuction then six months
later I had another one because it
needed more work and I went to a doctor
to where they do kind of it’s called IPL
and it’s the laser thing trying to work
on the scars and now I’m four years on
testosterone three years post off the
top surgery of my og surgery it’s been
amazing it’s been a very intense ride
obviously there’s so much that goes into
it that’s a broad overview of my
transition and kind of how I discovered
my gender identity if I can offer any
advice to anyone that is going to go
through this
it’s just give yourself time there’s no
rush on jumping into hormones and
surgeries that’s a lot to come to terms
with and work through and things come up
that you don’t expect you don’t want to
do something that you actually don’t
want to do in the end you guys all Rock
thank you so much for supporting me I’m
just trying to spread love in my men
and everything that I possibly can thank
you so much for watching I’ll be back
next week with another video you guys
want to hear any more on specific areas
of my life or subject within it let me
know in the comments and I will
definitely make a video on that I also
wanted to say hello to my new
subscribers thank you so much for
joining me I am truly humbled and
honored that you chose to subscribe to
me and hello to all of the former
subscribers in the hall so Rach
I appreciate you I love you and I will
talk to you later of the awesome back
