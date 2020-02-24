Get Daily Email
How to Emotionally Recover When Your Ex Moves on Too Fast

How to Emotionally Recover When Your Ex Moves on Too Fast

Breakups are incredibly hard.

And a split can be even more excruciating when your partner moves on while you’re still healing.

It can leave you with all kinds of painful questions like:

“Why wasn’t I good enough?”

“What does that person have that I don’t have?”

“Have I lost the love of my life to someone else?”

It’s one of the worst types of pain there is. And if we don’t learn the right lessons from our breakup, it can create baggage in the form of insecurities and an unwillingness to open up to someone new. (Risking your chance to find real, lasting love.)

But closure can come faster than you expect with a simple shift in the way you choose to think about your ex, and yourself. I’m sharing this powerful shift with you today.

If there’s anything I want you to take from this video, it’s that while what you’re going through is hard, it’s also an opportunity. A chance to let go of someone who couldn’t see your value, so that you can make space for a man who can.

If someone doesn’t choose you, they cannot be right for you. Period. There’s someone better on the other side of all this. I promise.

Today’s video was inspired by a brave male audience member who was devastated when his girlfriend of 5 years moved on only four months after their breakup. Not only will you learn something from the response I give him, but you’ll also get insight into how men process pain. Spoiler alert… we ain’t that different.

About Matthew Hussey

Relationship Expert Matthew Hussey
Matthew Hussey is the world’s leading dating expert for women.

For the past 8 years he has coached millions of women around the world to help them get the love lives of their dreams.

He is a New York Times bestselling author, he has his own national radio show, he’s been given his own television show, Rachael Ray, Katie Couric, Ryan Seacrest, Meredith Vieira, Elvis Duran, Match.com and many others frequently invite him to share his advice.

Matthew is also a monthly relationship advice columnist for Cosmopolitan Magazine and the dating expert on ABC’s digital series What To Text Him Back.

He’s had the privilege of working with royalties and celebrities like Christina Aguilera and Eva Longoria. He’s also coached over 100,000 women in his live seminars and his training videos have reached over 217,000,000 women around the world.

Connect with him on Facebook, Twitter @MatthewHussey, and on his website, HowToGetTheGuy.com.

