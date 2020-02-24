How to Emotionally Recover When Your Ex Moves on Too Fast

And a split can be even more excruciating when your partner moves on while you’re still healing.

It can leave you with all kinds of painful questions like:

“Why wasn’t I good enough?”

“What does that person have that I don’t have?”

“Have I lost the love of my life to someone else?”

It’s one of the worst types of pain there is. And if we don’t learn the right lessons from our breakup, it can create baggage in the form of insecurities and an unwillingness to open up to someone new. (Risking your chance to find real, lasting love.)

But closure can come faster than you expect with a simple shift in the way you choose to think about your ex, and yourself. I’m sharing this powerful shift with you today.

If there’s anything I want you to take from this video, it’s that while what you’re going through is hard, it’s also an opportunity. A chance to let go of someone who couldn’t see your value, so that you can make space for a man who can.

If someone doesn’t choose you, they cannot be right for you. Period. There’s someone better on the other side of all this. I promise.

Today’s video was inspired by a brave male audience member who was devastated when his girlfriend of 5 years moved on only four months after their breakup. Not only will you learn something from the response I give him, but you’ll also get insight into how men process pain. Spoiler alert… we ain’t that different.



