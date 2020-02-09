‘I Can Be Free on Stage’

Former Love Island star Curtis Pritchard has overcome serious injury to perform on The Greatest Dancer, one of his proudest achievements.
00:00
I remember regaining consciousness and
00:03
first thing that flashed into my head
00:04
was my gosh like my dancing career my
00:08
everything have done
00:09
I can’t walk what’s going on here a lot
00:17
of people don’t realize that I actually
00:20
have danced pretty much all of my life I
00:23
was brought up in a dancing household my
00:26
dad was a professional watermelon dancer
00:28
my mom and dad actually never wanted me
00:30
or my brother to dance but I thought I
00:32
want to just give it a go so following
00:35
the footsteps of my father slightly so I
00:38
started dancing at the age of 10 I fell
00:41
in love with dancing to become a
00:46
professional dancer you’ve got to be
00:48
focused very focused have to be willing
00:51
to to sacrifice a lot throughout my
00:53
teens I couldn’t go and party and going
00:56
out after school was not an option I
00:59
needed to Train I needed to dance but
01:02
I’ve always been on the larger side of
01:07
the physique than some of the other
01:08
dancers and stuff and in my competing
01:12
days there was a lot of pressure of body
01:14
image and dance shouldn’t be about
01:16
things like that I sort of didn’t want
01:19
to have to play all of these games and
01:21
that’s why I took a bit of time off
01:23
dancing
01:26
I ended up going onto a touring company
01:34
um I danced around the world and then
01:37
after that I had the opportunity to go
01:40
and dance some of the stars in Island I
01:42
absolutely loved it
01:44
I was performing and I just wanted to
01:46
you know keep going
01:50
[Music]
01:55
I remember regaining consciousness and
02:01
not being able to walk the first thing
02:04
that flashed into my head was my gosh
02:07
like my dancing career might everything
02:10
have done I can’t walk
02:12
what’s going on here basically my
02:14
dancing career could have been over at
02:15
that point and that’s what was going
02:16
through my head
02:21
my knee isn’t 100% you know and this is
02:26
over a year later now so it has affected
02:28
my dancing career but I’m not going to
02:31
let it stop my dancing career
02:33
[Music]
02:35
I’m a dancer Dancing’s my passion it’s
02:39
my love it’s my blood the greatest
02:43
answer is one of the proudest things
02:45
I’ve ever done I’m not gonna lie it
02:47
truly is welcome to the greatest dancer
02:49
Kurtis I can relate to every single
02:52
person that steps into my reception area
02:55
because I’ve been through it I’ve had
02:56
the nerves how bad the anxiousness I’ve
02:58
been scared I’ve been excited I can find
03:01
out about people
03:02
I can watch Dancing I can be around that
03:04
dancing atmosphere
03:07
I still want to dance throughout the
03:10
rest of my life because I love the
03:12
adrenaline rush from it I love the
03:15
excitement I love the fact that I’m
03:17
pushing myself I can just be free on
03:19
stage and enjoy doing something I love
03:23
to do
03:23
[Music]
—
Have you read the original anthology that was the catalyst for The Good Men Project? Buy here: The Good Men Project: Real Stories from the Front Lines of Modern Manhood
◊♦◊
If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project and want to join our calls, please join us as a Premium Member, today.
All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.
Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.
—
Leave a Reply
.