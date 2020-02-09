‘I Can Be Free on Stage’

Former Love Island star Curtis Pritchard has overcome serious injury to perform on The Greatest Dancer, one of his proudest achievements.

I remember regaining consciousness and

first thing that flashed into my head

was my gosh like my dancing career my

everything have done

I can’t walk what’s going on here a lot

of people don’t realize that I actually

have danced pretty much all of my life I

was brought up in a dancing household my

dad was a professional watermelon dancer

my mom and dad actually never wanted me

or my brother to dance but I thought I

want to just give it a go so following

the footsteps of my father slightly so I

started dancing at the age of 10 I fell

in love with dancing to become a

professional dancer you’ve got to be

focused very focused have to be willing

to to sacrifice a lot throughout my

teens I couldn’t go and party and going

out after school was not an option I

needed to Train I needed to dance but

I’ve always been on the larger side of

the physique than some of the other

dancers and stuff and in my competing

days there was a lot of pressure of body

image and dance shouldn’t be about

things like that I sort of didn’t want

to have to play all of these games and

that’s why I took a bit of time off

dancing

I ended up going onto a touring company

um I danced around the world and then

after that I had the opportunity to go

and dance some of the stars in Island I

absolutely loved it

I was performing and I just wanted to

you know keep going

my knee isn’t 100% you know and this is

over a year later now so it has affected

my dancing career but I’m not going to

let it stop my dancing career

I’m a dancer Dancing’s my passion it’s

my love it’s my blood the greatest

answer is one of the proudest things

I’ve ever done I’m not gonna lie it

truly is welcome to the greatest dancer

Kurtis I can relate to every single

person that steps into my reception area

because I’ve been through it I’ve had

the nerves how bad the anxiousness I’ve

been scared I’ve been excited I can find

out about people

I can watch Dancing I can be around that

dancing atmosphere

I still want to dance throughout the

rest of my life because I love the

adrenaline rush from it I love the

excitement I love the fact that I’m

pushing myself I can just be free on

stage and enjoy doing something I love

to do

