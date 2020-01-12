‘I Felt I Could Take Over The World’

Johannes grew up facing hardship and bullying but through dance he discovered he could make his dreams come true.



every boy or every man that has ever

danced in their lives they will tell you

that they’ve had a little bit of

bullying in their lives

[Music]

growing up in a small town ship in the

dusty streets of South Africa you have

to understand you either have to be a

soccer player or rugby player and here I

came Johannes who wanted to dance and of

course that brought a lot of attention

some kids were not nice in our tell my

mom it’s funny because she always said

they know what they saying and she used

to assure me that she loved me so much

so for me honestly at that time as young

as I was I would go to school come back

home and I would go to dance and that’s

way that’s the two places I found safe

home and at dance practice I was very

aware of the situation that we didn’t

have much at home the whole club where I

used to dance they would fundraise so

that I could go and have a private

lesson with a tutor come back and teach

them what I learned in that lesson

that’s how it used to work I danced my

first competition and I came back home

with a trophy even though I was like

five or six or something it’s fine fine

but when I saw my mom’s face and how

proud she was I wanted to hold on to to

to that feeling for as long as possible

because I’ve never seen my mom that

happy it was one random morning and I

remember my phone rang and it was a

dance job there was a life-changing

decision

because there was my first professional

job I got paid and for the first time I

could send money to my mama

there was before me

to go abroad and dance internationally

it was such a beautiful moment for both

me and my mom after that I just felt

like I could take over the world

[Music]

it was 2018 the 27th of April when I got

a phone call hi Johanna this is BBC

strictly we would like to invite you to

come to the United Kingdom and be a part

of super come dancing excuse me white

this meant everything to me everything

to everybody back where I come from it

was a big big moment and I realize it

now more than ever now that I’m here

because look where dance brought me look

at how far does has taken me from my

small town I honestly live in a sparking

world and I feel like my dreams have

come true it blows my mind

