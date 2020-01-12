Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Bits & Pieces / ‘I Felt I Could Take Over The World’

‘I Felt I Could Take Over The World’

"Why I Dance" by Johannes Radebe.

by Leave a Comment

Johannes grew up facing hardship and bullying but through dance he discovered he could make his dreams come true.


00:00
every boy or every man that has ever
00:03
danced in their lives they will tell you
00:06
that they’ve had a little bit of
00:08
bullying in their lives
00:10
[Music]
00:12
growing up in a small town ship in the
00:15
dusty streets of South Africa you have
00:18
to understand you either have to be a
00:20
soccer player or rugby player and here I
00:22
came Johannes who wanted to dance and of
00:26
course that brought a lot of attention
00:29
some kids were not nice in our tell my
00:32
mom it’s funny because she always said
00:34
they know what they saying and she used
00:36
to assure me that she loved me so much
00:38
so for me honestly at that time as young
00:41
as I was I would go to school come back
00:44
home and I would go to dance and that’s
00:47
way that’s the two places I found safe
00:49
home and at dance practice I was very
00:54
aware of the situation that we didn’t
00:56
have much at home the whole club where I
00:59
used to dance they would fundraise so
01:02
that I could go and have a private
01:05
lesson with a tutor come back and teach
01:08
them what I learned in that lesson
01:11
that’s how it used to work I danced my
01:14
first competition and I came back home
01:16
with a trophy even though I was like
01:18
five or six or something it’s fine fine
01:21
but when I saw my mom’s face and how
01:23
proud she was I wanted to hold on to to
01:26
to that feeling for as long as possible
01:28
because I’ve never seen my mom that
01:31
happy it was one random morning and I
01:38
remember my phone rang and it was a
01:41
dance job there was a life-changing
01:43
decision
01:44
because there was my first professional
01:46
job I got paid and for the first time I
01:49
could send money to my mama
01:50
there was before me
01:55
to go abroad and dance internationally
01:58
it was such a beautiful moment for both
02:00
me and my mom after that I just felt
02:03
like I could take over the world
02:05
[Music]
02:09
it was 2018 the 27th of April when I got
02:15
a phone call hi Johanna this is BBC
02:17
strictly we would like to invite you to
02:20
come to the United Kingdom and be a part
02:23
of super come dancing excuse me white
02:26
this meant everything to me everything
02:30
to everybody back where I come from it
02:33
was a big big moment and I realize it
02:36
now more than ever now that I’m here
02:38
because look where dance brought me look
02:41
at how far does has taken me from my
02:44
small town I honestly live in a sparking
02:47
world and I feel like my dreams have
02:49
come true it blows my mind

Have you read the original anthology that was the catalyst for The Good Men Project? Buy here: The Good Men Project: Real Stories from the Front Lines of Modern Manhood

◊♦◊

If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project and want to join our calls, please join us as a Premium Member, today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

About BBC Three

We've all been faced with stereotypes depending on our appearance, background, beliefs or conditions. Avoid being that person by watching our videos.
***
We engage with the issues that matter to you, bringing you stories so fresh you can practically splash your face with them.

From videos about love, sex and relationships to investigations about crime and drugs.

Our channel is here to make you think, laugh and give you a voice.

Best of BBC Three: www.bbc.co.uk/bbcthree
iPlayer: http://www.bbc.co.uk/tv/bbcthree
Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/bbcthree
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/bbcthree
Instagram: http://instagram.com/bbcthree
Tumblr: http://bbcthree.tumblr.com

Leave a Reply

Please Login to comment
Login
Become a Member

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.