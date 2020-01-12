‘I Felt I Could Take Over The World’

Johannes grew up facing hardship and bullying but through dance he discovered he could make his dreams come true.
00:00
every boy or every man that has ever
00:03
danced in their lives they will tell you
00:06
that they’ve had a little bit of
00:08
bullying in their lives
00:10
[Music]
00:12
growing up in a small town ship in the
00:15
dusty streets of South Africa you have
00:18
to understand you either have to be a
00:20
soccer player or rugby player and here I
00:22
came Johannes who wanted to dance and of
00:26
course that brought a lot of attention
00:29
some kids were not nice in our tell my
00:32
mom it’s funny because she always said
00:34
they know what they saying and she used
00:36
to assure me that she loved me so much
00:38
so for me honestly at that time as young
00:41
as I was I would go to school come back
00:44
home and I would go to dance and that’s
00:47
way that’s the two places I found safe
00:49
home and at dance practice I was very
00:54
aware of the situation that we didn’t
00:56
have much at home the whole club where I
00:59
used to dance they would fundraise so
01:02
that I could go and have a private
01:05
lesson with a tutor come back and teach
01:08
them what I learned in that lesson
01:11
that’s how it used to work I danced my
01:14
first competition and I came back home
01:16
with a trophy even though I was like
01:18
five or six or something it’s fine fine
01:21
but when I saw my mom’s face and how
01:23
proud she was I wanted to hold on to to
01:26
to that feeling for as long as possible
01:28
because I’ve never seen my mom that
01:31
happy it was one random morning and I
01:38
remember my phone rang and it was a
01:41
dance job there was a life-changing
01:43
decision
01:44
because there was my first professional
01:46
job I got paid and for the first time I
01:49
could send money to my mama
01:50
there was before me
01:55
to go abroad and dance internationally
01:58
it was such a beautiful moment for both
02:00
me and my mom after that I just felt
02:03
like I could take over the world
02:05
[Music]
02:09
it was 2018 the 27th of April when I got
02:15
a phone call hi Johanna this is BBC
02:17
strictly we would like to invite you to
02:20
come to the United Kingdom and be a part
02:23
of super come dancing excuse me white
02:26
this meant everything to me everything
02:30
to everybody back where I come from it
02:33
was a big big moment and I realize it
02:36
now more than ever now that I’m here
02:38
because look where dance brought me look
02:41
at how far does has taken me from my
02:44
small town I honestly live in a sparking
02:47
world and I feel like my dreams have
02:49
come true it blows my mind
