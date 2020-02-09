‘It Ain’t Over Till the Bisexual Speaks’

In the early 70s, Lani Ka’ahumanu began to realize that she was very much attracted to women. Only later did she fall for a man, which led her to realize that she was, in fact, bisexual. Despite a bi-phobic undercurrent in the community, Lani pressed forward and devoted her energy to fighting for bisexual representation and inclusion.

I was conceived in Hawaii. This is how the story goes – conceived in Hawaii, born in

00:15

Canada. My mother was an immigrant to this country, and she was born in Japan, raised

00:20

in Japan. And then both her parents died, basically, and she was raised in Hawaii in

00:26

the thirties. My father is from a Minnesota family – Duluth, Minnesota – and his family

00:33

drifted out to California, and then he was stationed in Hawaii, and that’s how it all

00:37

began.

00:38

I was in San Francisco from about six months old to four-and-a-half years old, late forties,

00:44

when people from San Francisco moved to the peninsula, and so in the late forties, moved

00:50

to San Bruno, California.

00:56

Looking back on it, when I’m trying to figure things out, I was the kid that organized everything.

01:02

I organized the Kool-Aid stand. The Kool-Aid stand wasn’t good enough for me, so I added

01:08

a puppet show. Then I’d have a Kool-Aid stand and I had a circus, so I’ve been an organizer

01:15

and an activist from day one, when I look back on it. It kind of makes me laugh.

01:20

In high school, I was a rah-rah. I was in the finals for cheerleader, but then I got

01:27

a D minus in shorthand. Worst grade I ever got. And I got kicked out of the finals for

01:34

cheerleaders, which was, like, really a bummer for me, but I became rally commissioner. You

01:41

recover, and do something else. The captain of the football team and I fell in love, and

01:49

that was pretty amazing.

01:51

We went steady from the time I was 16, got married when I was 19, and by the time I was

01:57

24, I had been married five years and had two kids, and he was teaching high school

02:03

where we met.

02:05

Everything was perfect. Great husband, home, organic garden. It’s the sixties, and I started

02:12

reading – I watched a lot of talk shows, which were different then, and they’d have these

02:16

feminists that came on that were talking about the women’s movement.

02:21

So we started talking about women’s rights, and what’s going on. I remember changing from

02:25

Mrs. to Ms., and my father’s family was upset with me. It was so disrespectful, blah, blah,

02:36

blah. And I’m thinking, Really? My husband didn’t mind at all. He thought it was, Oh,

02:41

that’s kind of cool. He’s real laid back. But my consciousness was broken open, and

02:47

I got involved with the anti-Vietnam War movement. And as a housewife, with my limited experience

02:56

of the world, really, even if I was in my mid-twenties, where had I gone? I hadn’t gone

03:03

anywhere, really.

03:04

There came a point in our marriage and this was in the sixties – late sixties. And everything’s

03:11

changing around us. Very exciting, shifting in gender, the peace movement, the civil rights

03:20

move – you know, it was just like this time. And we were swept away in that. And he was

03:27

an anti-war activist and we were – you know, it was both of us doing that.

03:34

And there came a time in the late sixties, early seventies where I was just crying a

03:40

lot. I didn’t know why. I just couldn’t – I just was not happy, crying a lot, just

03:47

… it wasn’t making sense, since everything around me was so exciting. I was, like, a

03:54

Little League mom. I ran the art corner at my kid’s school… fieldtrip driver. Full,

04:01

you know, amazing life.

04:04

We just came to a point where I realized … I stood up for myself in a way I never had.

04:12

A good friend of mine was relaying a really moving story that had happened to her, like

04:20

reviewing something, and it was time for me to go home, and cook dinner for the kids.

04:25

I made a decision to stay there with her during this time. I’d never done that before. And

04:31

I called and told him. He’d go, “Okay. Fine.” But then I said, “I’m gonna stay with her.

04:36

I’m gonna stay overnight.” And he just kind of backed away. It was the first time I ever

04:42

kind of just did some – you know, like, said, “No. You can cook dinner,” because he cooked

04:48

sometimes, too.

04:49

After that, I just remember I was still crying, and trying to figure things out. I’ll never

04:56

forget this. He looked at me, and he goes, “I figured out why you’re crying.” He just

05:00

said, “You need to leave.” He goes, “You’ve never, ever had a life of your own.” And he

05:07

goes, “I’ll have the kids.” He goes, “You can’t do what you need to do.”

05:10

As soon as I heard it, it was right, and within six weeks … I mean, we invited my sisters

05:15

and their husbands over, my mom, and we just told everybody at the same time. We’re trying

05:22

this out, although we knew. And six weeks later, I had an apartment. And I was still

05:28

the teacher’s aide at school. You know, like, I was still doing it. I was about a mile away

05:32

from the kids. And that’s the hardest thing I’ve ever done in my entire life is leave

05:38

those kids.

05:39

So he stayed in the suburbs, and I, after a year living near my kids’ school, I moved

05:45

to San Francisco, and I had a few years earlier started college. I took a night class, which

05:52

was huge for me. I was just like, Oh, wow, I really like this. I’d been going to night

05:58

school, and I started going to school full-time at San Francisco State, right when people

06:04

were organizing to found the Women’s Studies Department. So I got involved with all that,

06:10

and of course, it was complete lesbian, women’s, feminist, amazing people – leaders that I

06:18

got to meet, and have them as my professors, mentors.

06:25

And I came out as a lesbian. Because I knew I always loved women. I was attracted to women.

06:33

I think being raised Catholic and being so repressed, I didn’t connect it with sexuality

06:39

or anything. It was just like, I really was attracted to women. But it, kind of, the feminist

06:45

movement just kind of lined it up. There’s theory. Oh, my god. There’s – it was an

06:51

awakening, an amazing awakening.

06:59

I didn’t come out as a lesbian right away after I divorced. I moved to the city, and

07:05

it was the first time in my life that I had ever been on my own. I was 31 years old. I

07:11

met my husband when I’d just turned 16. I was a teenager.

07:15

Everything was an adventure. Every single moment of my life was an adventure. I didn’t

07:21

want to settle down. I didn’t want to be with anybody. I just wanted to find out, what could

07:25

I do? I got a job as a waitress in one of the jazz club restaurants in the Bay, by the

07:35

airport, and became friends with a lot of people. I had what I used to call – it’s a

07:43

line from a country western song – my one-night stand in boogie band days. It lasted about

07:48

six months. It got really boring.

07:51

I was the token feminist, and there was a token African American woman who – I would

07:56

pick her up in Honer’s Point and we would go to work, and then I would drop her off

08:01

on the way home, in the city. And come to find out she was a lesbian, on top of everything

08:08

else. So there was something about my life that I was ending up being around a lot of

08:15

lesbians, and going to school, and being a waitress. So it was a whirlwind and in this

08:22

whirlwind, it was like, Ugh, I’ve got to stop. What is going on? Am I a lesbian? Am I heterosexual?

08:29

What’s going on? You know, all my friends are starting to come out at school. I don’t

08:34

– what’s going on?

08:35

I was going through this whole period of, like, I’ve just got to … I just won’t be

08:41

sexual for a while, and just clear my head out, and try and figure out what’s going on.

08:46

But in that year, I was celibate for a whole year, and when I figured it out, it just felt

08:52

really good, and I came out as a lesbian. I did not fall in love with a woman right

08:57

away. It wasn’t because I left – the reason for leaving my husband, or anything at all

09:02

like that.

09:03

And coming out – coming out as a lesbian was a political statement, but it was much more

09:11

than that. You were becoming part of this growing community, this giant wave, and it

09:17

was – there was so much support, and a cheering section, literally. It was just like, Yeah,

09:23

you’re in the club. You know, there’s like this community feeling [that] just washes

09:27

over you, and it was exciting and wonderful and so supportive. And if something hard happened,

09:34

or you lost your kids, because that was happening, there was support. You know, there was like

09:39

– everywhere you went, you were supported and loved and honored. But the politics of

09:46

the time were so lesbian that if you said women, it equaled lesbian.

09:52

When I came out as a lesbian, two interesting things. My ex-husband said, “You’re not a

10:00

lesbian. You’re bisexual,” and I told him there was no such thing. And there was never

10:05

– I was never threatened with him taking the – you know, like, taking the kids, taking

10:13

my rights to see them away, or anything, but I did have friends that lost their rights.

10:19

One friend, the husband kidnapped them, and took them to Italy.

10:25

Coming out is so different if you’re isolated in a place, like rurally or whatever it is,

10:31

and you don’t have support anywhere around, it’s very hard to come out. But I know people

10:35

come out online, and then it’s a safer kind of a thing. And I think it’s important to

10:44

come out. Risking yourself is one of the most important things, and I guess I’ve been really

10:52

privileged to be able to have done that in my life, because there wasn’t violence around

11:00

me, or the possibility of violence around me, when I came out. And I came out twice.

11:06

There was emotional violence, and I had to deal with stuff coming out as bisexual that

11:11

was not nice. It was wrong.

11:14

It was basically safe for me to come out, and I think for somebody young coming out

11:19

and trying to figure it out, if you don’t feel safe, and you don’t have anybody to talk

11:23

to that could help you or protect you or give you advice, I would check out the internet

11:34

and find a safe place there to come out and connect with people. Because holding something

11:39

like that back in is not so good. Love yourself. Love yourself for exactly who you are. That’s

11:47

the most important thing.

11:50

In 1979, I was at San Francisco State. I graduated from Women’s Studies. The first job I got

12:01

… I was totally pride, activist, just needing some … and I’m a cook. I’ve cooked before,

12:09

and so I became the out lesbian chef at a new age, clothing-optional resort up in Mendocino

12:17

County. It was called The Village Oz, so structures all over the place, weekend massage, weekend

12:26

meditation, all that stuff. I was there the first summer, in ’79.

12:32

In the fall, I went to the first March on Washington for lesbian and gay rights, because

12:37

it just … I had never been to D.C. I went by myself. It was an amazing trip,

12:42

I went and lived in Hawaii for seven or eight months. I was a prep cook at the Aloha Cantina.

12:49

The first day of work, the cook sliced her hand, and I became the lunch person. The name

12:54

Lani was everywhere, the Hawaiian culture, the … I just felt at home instantly. I went

13:00

back, and was the chef at The Village Oz, kitchen manager, basically.

13:05

In July, this young man comes hitchhiking through. The first thing he said – because

13:11

everybody had come in the kitchen and would do karma yoga in the kitchen and in the garden

13:16

– so his first night there, he came and he goes, “Wow!” Because there’s feminist posters

13:21

everywhere in the kitchen. And he goes, “Have you read Of Woman Born, by Adrienne Rich?”

13:27

I said, “Yeah.” It talks about the institution of motherhood. It was a big book in the seventies

13:33

that we used in Women’s Studies. I said, “Yeah!”

13:35

He goes, “Oh, I’d love to just discuss it with you. That’d be great.” You know, no flirting.

13:40

Nothing. I’m going, Wow, that’s totally cool. And it just went on from there. Within a few

13:45

weeks, we’re sneaking around, because the owner of the resort had a cartoon book and

13:51

I was one of the main characters in the book, and I didn’t want him to know that I was having

13:56

sex with this young man, because I was the lesbian cartoon character in the book.

14:04

And then he caught us one day making out in the storage room, and then it was all in the

14:08

open. “Lan, what are you doing? You’re not a lesbian. You’re a bisexual.” No, there’s

14:12

no such thing. We argued. I couldn’t do it. My bi-phobia was so deep, and I knew when

14:19

I went back to my community in San Francisco, this was 1980, I knew what I was facing.

14:26

When I was an out lesbian, I fell in love with a man. Whoops. I had to prove that I

14:32

wasn’t a traitor. I didn’t want to be kicked out. It was my community, but the internalized

14:40

bi-phobia was enormous. There I was, in love with a man. I was truly in love with this

14:47

person, and how could that be wrong?”

14:50

When I moved back to the city, it was, like, horrible. It was so hard. It was like the

14:59

lesbian who fell from grace. I wasn’t invited to parties because people thought I’d bring

15:03

a man. Well, it’s like – you don’t forget, you know? Like, four years of lesbian feminist,

15:11

activism, and stuff, and you think I’m with a man and I’m going to forget everything?

15:15

No.

15:16

Or really rude things would happen. Really, really hurtful things, everything from people

15:26

just talking like I was not there. After a big march, like a NOW march for choice in

15:32

Golden Gate Park… everybody’s very high. You know, you’ve just – you feel good at

15:36

the end. And we’re standing around and this lesbian who I knew had this infamous dog,

15:44

little black lab, very sharp, always had a red scarf on her neck, the dog, was a legendary

15:51

crotch sniffer. This woman, who will remain nameless, told me, made this loud announcement

16:01

after this exhilarating march, that her dog Natalie was never going to sniff my tainted

16:08

crotch again. Announced it to everybody there. I didn’t know everybody there. It was, like,

16:14

so humiliating. What do you do with that?

16:18

And her lover just said – said her name, and you know, kind of, she kind of withdrew. But

16:25

it was, like, just sitting there. The shunning, people just not looking at me. I’m still doing

16:32

the work. I’m producing women’s dances, lesbian dances. I’m still producing – you know,

16:38

like, I’m still a member of the community like I was before, and more so, but the only

16:45

difference is, is I’m naming myself “lesbian-identified bisexual” right away. You know, I dropped

16:50

the lesbian-identified after a while, because I started realizing, well, it’s more than

16:55

that. You know, I’m bisexual. I have to say that several lesbians did stand strong with

17:01

me. Bless them, because it was not easy for them to do.

17:05

At the time, another interesting thing that I learned is that there was a bisexual center

17:10

in San Francisco on Hayes Street. They had – It was internationally renowned. Support

17:21

groups, social, therapists, parent groups, newsletter. I mean, you know, it was a big

17:28

deal. And so I went to their coming out group, all women, and every woman there said, “How

17:37

do you ask a woman to dance? What is it like to kiss a woman? Why are lesbians angry?”

17:46

They were coming from a heterosexual place into bisexuality. And I was just like, I could

17:52

answer all their questions. My question was, what do I … I didn’t ask it, but what do

17:57

I do with this man? How do I integrate my life as a bisexual, because I’m not going

18:03

to leave that community. That’s – my heart was home in that lesbian and lesbian and gay

18:09

community.

18:10

All this identity stuff is getting in the way of us taking care of the mess this world

18:16

is in. It’s just like, we’re human beings here together, and we need to start identifying

18:23

ourselves as human beings with other living things because our world is in big trouble.

18:29

If we don’t gather, we might not be here.

18:37

I was in the lesbian community, and part of our idea was to organize bisexuals within

18:44

the lesbian and gay community, because the farther I came out, I became a confessional

18:49

to all these people that were having – sleeping with the wrong gender. So the farther I came

18:54

out, I started writing to get visibility, because I knew I wasn’t alone, even though

18:59

nobody’s standing around me going, “Yay!” except for a small handful of people. So I

19:05

started writing. Started – I organized Bi-Pole with a bunch of other people, which so politically,

19:12

we started becoming more visible and loud. And then in ’87, there was the March on Washington.

19:18

Bisexuals were very visible there.

19:20

There was a pre-march gathering. I walked into that room, and on my gut, in my gut,

19:26

I thought, “We have a national movement.”

19:29

Part of what happened in that room that day, there was a flyer: “Are we ready for a national

19:34

organization?” Bi-Pole, the organization I helped found, our address was on there.

19:42

So between ’87 and ’90, or late eighties, we got so much mail saying, “Yes.” People

19:50

sending money. Cash was coming in, 500 or 600 bucks. And we planned the 1990 conference

19:56

– National Bisexual Conference. So that was huge. Another huge step. And it was during

20:05

that time that the right wing started recognizing bisexual people.

20:09

There was a call for another March on Washington. With the right wing, you know, we were in

20:15

their sights. And I realized – I’m a good strategist. I didn’t know that about myself,

20:26

but it just made sense to me. It’s time. This march, I’d been to the last two, we can get

20:31

our name in the march this time. We’re visible enough. We’re organized enough. We have enough

20:35

visible people in big cities around the country. I organized a 12-city endorsement campaign,

20:42

and I wrote up this little thing, “It’s time for bisexuals to be recognized. We’re being

20:47

included in the veterans’ organizations. We’re being included in campus groups.”

20:52

You know, I just made the list, and it’s time, and then I organized, on-phone, 12 cities,

21:00

and had people go get signatures from well-known people, lesbian and gay people, because my

21:05

idea was, the strategy was, is that they’ve been doing a lot of talk, but they haven’t

21:12

done any walking at all. It’s time for them to put their – their name on a piece of paper

21:18

that says it’s time to endorse, you know, for “bisexual” to be in the name on the

21:23

March on Washington.

21:24

And we got – we were successful, but we had to remove “sexual” from it, so when you see

21:30

it, it’s, “The 1993 March on Washington for Lesbian, Gay, and Bi Equal Rights and Liberation.”

21:36

They couldn’t deal with sexual. What is our movement about? Sexual liberation, hello.

21:42

But they couldn’t deal, No, we got to take the sexual out. So, got the bi in, and so

21:48

bisexuals were active in every city. We were carrying the banner in the front. We were

21:53

on the stage, the small day stage, and I was asked to be a speaker for the day. There were

22:00

18 speakers of the day. Guess which one I was? Eighteen.

22:02

I was supposed to go on at 5:30, and it was 6:45, and I still wasn’t up. I’m going in

22:10

to look in the mirror, to see, okay, and one of the co-chairs comes to me and says, “You

22:15

have to make your speech two minutes.” I’m going, What do you… You know, like, what?

22:20

The park is going to turn off the speakers at 7:00. It’s after, you know, it’s less

22:25

than 15 minutes by that time. So I’m furious.

22:30

Another co-chair comes up, and, “What’s wrong?” I said, “They just told me my speech is two

22:34

minutes.” And she was always an ally. She said, “That’s wrong. Let me go see what I

22:38

can do.” Within ten seconds, I’m not kidding, they said, “You’re on.” And I get up there,

22:45

and then Robin Tyler, who I knew from the eighties, West Coast Women Music Festival,

22:53

gets on her knees to me, and says, “Please make your speech two minutes.”

22:57

She goes, “We have to shorten your intro.”

22:59

I said, “It’s two sentences.” And she wanted one, and I wanted the one that was more radical,

23:05

saying I had been a housewife, I had identified as a lesbian, and I’m bisexual now. The media

23:12

tent had already collapsed. There was no media, you know, the press.

23:18

So I walk up there, and I had … you know, a five minute speech isn’t that long, and

23:23

I knew it was a little too long, and I just trusted myself to edit as I went. It was longer

23:29

than two minutes, but as she’s introduc … people are leaving the stage. The musical group,

23:36

Minaj, is leaving. I’m walking up. Robin is at the podium, introducing me, and I’m on.

23:43

That’s, like, maybe a minute and a half after I was told. I mean, seriously, it was that

23:48

quick. I just said, “Aloha. It ain’t over till the bisexual speaks.” And then I launched

24:00

into my speech. And they were breaking down the stage around me.

24:06

The March on Washington and getting our name in that title, at that time, was, we were

24:13

at that national table. Before the March on Washington in ’93, the buildup to that was,

24:20

you know, the religious right, radical right, was targeting gay, lesbian, bisexual, and

24:27

transgender people. And yet, the lesbian and gay movement could not recognize us. They

24:33

didn’t recognize us as part of the movement. It’s just like… completely frustrating.

24:39

I think it’s important that the B and T got added to LGBT, because it represented all

24:50

the work that had come before, but it doesn’t mean that everybody understand B or T at all,

24:57

and what the connections are, and what the history is, and especially the history.

25:02

My whole life, my organizing, my activism, it’s all of us and. And I’m so glad I’m mentoring,

25:09

and there’s so many young bisexuals coming up, and transgender people, and pansexuals,

25:13

and sexuals, and fluids, and whatever you want to call yourself. Yes, do it! Just push

25:18

it. Push it all. Please.

