‘It Ain’t Over Till the Bisexual Speaks’

In the early 70s, Lani Ka’ahumanu began to realize that she was very much attracted to women. Only later did she fall for a man, which led her to realize that she was, in fact, bisexual. Despite a bi-phobic undercurrent in the community, Lani pressed forward and devoted her energy to fighting for bisexual representation and inclusion.
I was conceived in Hawaii. This is how the story goes – conceived in Hawaii, born in
00:15
Canada. My mother was an immigrant to this country, and she was born in Japan, raised
00:20
in Japan. And then both her parents died, basically, and she was raised in Hawaii in
00:26
the thirties. My father is from a Minnesota family – Duluth, Minnesota – and his family
00:33
drifted out to California, and then he was stationed in Hawaii, and that’s how it all
00:37
began.
00:38
I was in San Francisco from about six months old to four-and-a-half years old, late forties,
00:44
when people from San Francisco moved to the peninsula, and so in the late forties, moved
00:50
to San Bruno, California.
00:56
Looking back on it, when I’m trying to figure things out, I was the kid that organized everything.
01:02
I organized the Kool-Aid stand. The Kool-Aid stand wasn’t good enough for me, so I added
01:08
a puppet show. Then I’d have a Kool-Aid stand and I had a circus, so I’ve been an organizer
01:15
and an activist from day one, when I look back on it. It kind of makes me laugh.
01:20
In high school, I was a rah-rah. I was in the finals for cheerleader, but then I got
01:27
a D minus in shorthand. Worst grade I ever got. And I got kicked out of the finals for
01:34
cheerleaders, which was, like, really a bummer for me, but I became rally commissioner. You
01:41
recover, and do something else. The captain of the football team and I fell in love, and
01:49
that was pretty amazing.
01:51
We went steady from the time I was 16, got married when I was 19, and by the time I was
01:57
24, I had been married five years and had two kids, and he was teaching high school
02:03
where we met.
02:05
Everything was perfect. Great husband, home, organic garden. It’s the sixties, and I started
02:12
reading – I watched a lot of talk shows, which were different then, and they’d have these
02:16
feminists that came on that were talking about the women’s movement.
02:21
So we started talking about women’s rights, and what’s going on. I remember changing from
02:25
Mrs. to Ms., and my father’s family was upset with me. It was so disrespectful, blah, blah,
02:36
blah. And I’m thinking, Really? My husband didn’t mind at all. He thought it was, Oh,
02:41
that’s kind of cool. He’s real laid back. But my consciousness was broken open, and
02:47
I got involved with the anti-Vietnam War movement. And as a housewife, with my limited experience
02:56
of the world, really, even if I was in my mid-twenties, where had I gone? I hadn’t gone
03:03
anywhere, really.
03:04
There came a point in our marriage and this was in the sixties – late sixties. And everything’s
03:11
changing around us. Very exciting, shifting in gender, the peace movement, the civil rights
03:20
move – you know, it was just like this time. And we were swept away in that. And he was
03:27
an anti-war activist and we were – you know, it was both of us doing that.
03:34
And there came a time in the late sixties, early seventies where I was just crying a
03:40
lot. I didn’t know why. I just couldn’t – I just was not happy, crying a lot, just
03:47
… it wasn’t making sense, since everything around me was so exciting. I was, like, a
03:54
Little League mom. I ran the art corner at my kid’s school… fieldtrip driver. Full,
04:01
you know, amazing life.
04:04
We just came to a point where I realized … I stood up for myself in a way I never had.
04:12
A good friend of mine was relaying a really moving story that had happened to her, like
04:20
reviewing something, and it was time for me to go home, and cook dinner for the kids.
04:25
I made a decision to stay there with her during this time. I’d never done that before. And
04:31
I called and told him. He’d go, “Okay. Fine.” But then I said, “I’m gonna stay with her.
04:36
I’m gonna stay overnight.” And he just kind of backed away. It was the first time I ever
04:42
kind of just did some – you know, like, said, “No. You can cook dinner,” because he cooked
04:48
sometimes, too.
04:49
After that, I just remember I was still crying, and trying to figure things out. I’ll never
04:56
forget this. He looked at me, and he goes, “I figured out why you’re crying.” He just
05:00
said, “You need to leave.” He goes, “You’ve never, ever had a life of your own.” And he
05:07
goes, “I’ll have the kids.” He goes, “You can’t do what you need to do.”
05:10
As soon as I heard it, it was right, and within six weeks … I mean, we invited my sisters
05:15
and their husbands over, my mom, and we just told everybody at the same time. We’re trying
05:22
this out, although we knew. And six weeks later, I had an apartment. And I was still
05:28
the teacher’s aide at school. You know, like, I was still doing it. I was about a mile away
05:32
from the kids. And that’s the hardest thing I’ve ever done in my entire life is leave
05:38
those kids.
05:39
So he stayed in the suburbs, and I, after a year living near my kids’ school, I moved
05:45
to San Francisco, and I had a few years earlier started college. I took a night class, which
05:52
was huge for me. I was just like, Oh, wow, I really like this. I’d been going to night
05:58
school, and I started going to school full-time at San Francisco State, right when people
06:04
were organizing to found the Women’s Studies Department. So I got involved with all that,
06:10
and of course, it was complete lesbian, women’s, feminist, amazing people – leaders that I
06:18
got to meet, and have them as my professors, mentors.
06:25
And I came out as a lesbian. Because I knew I always loved women. I was attracted to women.
06:33
I think being raised Catholic and being so repressed, I didn’t connect it with sexuality
06:39
or anything. It was just like, I really was attracted to women. But it, kind of, the feminist
06:45
movement just kind of lined it up. There’s theory. Oh, my god. There’s – it was an
06:51
awakening, an amazing awakening.
06:59
I didn’t come out as a lesbian right away after I divorced. I moved to the city, and
07:05
it was the first time in my life that I had ever been on my own. I was 31 years old. I
07:11
met my husband when I’d just turned 16. I was a teenager.
07:15
Everything was an adventure. Every single moment of my life was an adventure. I didn’t
07:21
want to settle down. I didn’t want to be with anybody. I just wanted to find out, what could
07:25
I do? I got a job as a waitress in one of the jazz club restaurants in the Bay, by the
07:35
airport, and became friends with a lot of people. I had what I used to call – it’s a
07:43
line from a country western song – my one-night stand in boogie band days. It lasted about
07:48
six months. It got really boring.
07:51
I was the token feminist, and there was a token African American woman who – I would
07:56
pick her up in Honer’s Point and we would go to work, and then I would drop her off
08:01
on the way home, in the city. And come to find out she was a lesbian, on top of everything
08:08
else. So there was something about my life that I was ending up being around a lot of
08:15
lesbians, and going to school, and being a waitress. So it was a whirlwind and in this
08:22
whirlwind, it was like, Ugh, I’ve got to stop. What is going on? Am I a lesbian? Am I heterosexual?
08:29
What’s going on? You know, all my friends are starting to come out at school. I don’t
08:34
– what’s going on?
08:35
I was going through this whole period of, like, I’ve just got to … I just won’t be
08:41
sexual for a while, and just clear my head out, and try and figure out what’s going on.
08:46
But in that year, I was celibate for a whole year, and when I figured it out, it just felt
08:52
really good, and I came out as a lesbian. I did not fall in love with a woman right
08:57
away. It wasn’t because I left – the reason for leaving my husband, or anything at all
09:02
like that.
09:03
And coming out – coming out as a lesbian was a political statement, but it was much more
09:11
than that. You were becoming part of this growing community, this giant wave, and it
09:17
was – there was so much support, and a cheering section, literally. It was just like, Yeah,
09:23
you’re in the club. You know, there’s like this community feeling [that] just washes
09:27
over you, and it was exciting and wonderful and so supportive. And if something hard happened,
09:34
or you lost your kids, because that was happening, there was support. You know, there was like
09:39
– everywhere you went, you were supported and loved and honored. But the politics of
09:46
the time were so lesbian that if you said women, it equaled lesbian.
09:52
When I came out as a lesbian, two interesting things. My ex-husband said, “You’re not a
10:00
lesbian. You’re bisexual,” and I told him there was no such thing. And there was never
10:05
– I was never threatened with him taking the – you know, like, taking the kids, taking
10:13
my rights to see them away, or anything, but I did have friends that lost their rights.
10:19
One friend, the husband kidnapped them, and took them to Italy.
10:25
Coming out is so different if you’re isolated in a place, like rurally or whatever it is,
10:31
and you don’t have support anywhere around, it’s very hard to come out. But I know people
10:35
come out online, and then it’s a safer kind of a thing. And I think it’s important to
10:44
come out. Risking yourself is one of the most important things, and I guess I’ve been really
10:52
privileged to be able to have done that in my life, because there wasn’t violence around
11:00
me, or the possibility of violence around me, when I came out. And I came out twice.
11:06
There was emotional violence, and I had to deal with stuff coming out as bisexual that
11:11
was not nice. It was wrong.
11:14
It was basically safe for me to come out, and I think for somebody young coming out
11:19
and trying to figure it out, if you don’t feel safe, and you don’t have anybody to talk
11:23
to that could help you or protect you or give you advice, I would check out the internet
11:34
and find a safe place there to come out and connect with people. Because holding something
11:39
like that back in is not so good. Love yourself. Love yourself for exactly who you are. That’s
11:47
the most important thing.
11:50
In 1979, I was at San Francisco State. I graduated from Women’s Studies. The first job I got
12:01
… I was totally pride, activist, just needing some … and I’m a cook. I’ve cooked before,
12:09
and so I became the out lesbian chef at a new age, clothing-optional resort up in Mendocino
12:17
County. It was called The Village Oz, so structures all over the place, weekend massage, weekend
12:26
meditation, all that stuff. I was there the first summer, in ’79.
12:32
In the fall, I went to the first March on Washington for lesbian and gay rights, because
12:37
it just … I had never been to D.C. I went by myself. It was an amazing trip,
12:42
I went and lived in Hawaii for seven or eight months. I was a prep cook at the Aloha Cantina.
12:49
The first day of work, the cook sliced her hand, and I became the lunch person. The name
12:54
Lani was everywhere, the Hawaiian culture, the … I just felt at home instantly. I went
13:00
back, and was the chef at The Village Oz, kitchen manager, basically.
13:05
In July, this young man comes hitchhiking through. The first thing he said – because
13:11
everybody had come in the kitchen and would do karma yoga in the kitchen and in the garden
13:16
– so his first night there, he came and he goes, “Wow!” Because there’s feminist posters
13:21
everywhere in the kitchen. And he goes, “Have you read Of Woman Born, by Adrienne Rich?”
13:27
I said, “Yeah.” It talks about the institution of motherhood. It was a big book in the seventies
13:33
that we used in Women’s Studies. I said, “Yeah!”
13:35
He goes, “Oh, I’d love to just discuss it with you. That’d be great.” You know, no flirting.
13:40
Nothing. I’m going, Wow, that’s totally cool. And it just went on from there. Within a few
13:45
weeks, we’re sneaking around, because the owner of the resort had a cartoon book and
13:51
I was one of the main characters in the book, and I didn’t want him to know that I was having
13:56
sex with this young man, because I was the lesbian cartoon character in the book.
14:04
And then he caught us one day making out in the storage room, and then it was all in the
14:08
open. “Lan, what are you doing? You’re not a lesbian. You’re a bisexual.” No, there’s
14:12
no such thing. We argued. I couldn’t do it. My bi-phobia was so deep, and I knew when
14:19
I went back to my community in San Francisco, this was 1980, I knew what I was facing.
14:26
When I was an out lesbian, I fell in love with a man. Whoops. I had to prove that I
14:32
wasn’t a traitor. I didn’t want to be kicked out. It was my community, but the internalized
14:40
bi-phobia was enormous. There I was, in love with a man. I was truly in love with this
14:47
person, and how could that be wrong?”
14:50
When I moved back to the city, it was, like, horrible. It was so hard. It was like the
14:59
lesbian who fell from grace. I wasn’t invited to parties because people thought I’d bring
15:03
a man. Well, it’s like – you don’t forget, you know? Like, four years of lesbian feminist,
15:11
activism, and stuff, and you think I’m with a man and I’m going to forget everything?
15:15
No.
15:16
Or really rude things would happen. Really, really hurtful things, everything from people
15:26
just talking like I was not there. After a big march, like a NOW march for choice in
15:32
Golden Gate Park… everybody’s very high. You know, you’ve just – you feel good at
15:36
the end. And we’re standing around and this lesbian who I knew had this infamous dog,
15:44
little black lab, very sharp, always had a red scarf on her neck, the dog, was a legendary
15:51
crotch sniffer. This woman, who will remain nameless, told me, made this loud announcement
16:01
after this exhilarating march, that her dog Natalie was never going to sniff my tainted
16:08
crotch again. Announced it to everybody there. I didn’t know everybody there. It was, like,
16:14
so humiliating. What do you do with that?
16:18
And her lover just said – said her name, and you know, kind of, she kind of withdrew. But
16:25
it was, like, just sitting there. The shunning, people just not looking at me. I’m still doing
16:32
the work. I’m producing women’s dances, lesbian dances. I’m still producing – you know,
16:38
like, I’m still a member of the community like I was before, and more so, but the only
16:45
difference is, is I’m naming myself “lesbian-identified bisexual” right away. You know, I dropped
16:50
the lesbian-identified after a while, because I started realizing, well, it’s more than
16:55
that. You know, I’m bisexual. I have to say that several lesbians did stand strong with
17:01
me. Bless them, because it was not easy for them to do.
17:05
At the time, another interesting thing that I learned is that there was a bisexual center
17:10
in San Francisco on Hayes Street. They had – It was internationally renowned. Support
17:21
groups, social, therapists, parent groups, newsletter. I mean, you know, it was a big
17:28
deal. And so I went to their coming out group, all women, and every woman there said, “How
17:37
do you ask a woman to dance? What is it like to kiss a woman? Why are lesbians angry?”
17:46
They were coming from a heterosexual place into bisexuality. And I was just like, I could
17:52
answer all their questions. My question was, what do I … I didn’t ask it, but what do
17:57
I do with this man? How do I integrate my life as a bisexual, because I’m not going
18:03
to leave that community. That’s – my heart was home in that lesbian and lesbian and gay
18:09
community.
18:10
All this identity stuff is getting in the way of us taking care of the mess this world
18:16
is in. It’s just like, we’re human beings here together, and we need to start identifying
18:23
ourselves as human beings with other living things because our world is in big trouble.
18:29
If we don’t gather, we might not be here.
18:37
I was in the lesbian community, and part of our idea was to organize bisexuals within
18:44
the lesbian and gay community, because the farther I came out, I became a confessional
18:49
to all these people that were having – sleeping with the wrong gender. So the farther I came
18:54
out, I started writing to get visibility, because I knew I wasn’t alone, even though
18:59
nobody’s standing around me going, “Yay!” except for a small handful of people. So I
19:05
started writing. Started – I organized Bi-Pole with a bunch of other people, which so politically,
19:12
we started becoming more visible and loud. And then in ’87, there was the March on Washington.
19:18
Bisexuals were very visible there.
19:20
There was a pre-march gathering. I walked into that room, and on my gut, in my gut,
19:26
I thought, “We have a national movement.”
19:29
Part of what happened in that room that day, there was a flyer: “Are we ready for a national
19:34
organization?” Bi-Pole, the organization I helped found, our address was on there.
19:42
So between ’87 and ’90, or late eighties, we got so much mail saying, “Yes.” People
19:50
sending money. Cash was coming in, 500 or 600 bucks. And we planned the 1990 conference
19:56
– National Bisexual Conference. So that was huge. Another huge step. And it was during
20:05
that time that the right wing started recognizing bisexual people.
20:09
There was a call for another March on Washington. With the right wing, you know, we were in
20:15
their sights. And I realized – I’m a good strategist. I didn’t know that about myself,
20:26
but it just made sense to me. It’s time. This march, I’d been to the last two, we can get
20:31
our name in the march this time. We’re visible enough. We’re organized enough. We have enough
20:35
visible people in big cities around the country. I organized a 12-city endorsement campaign,
20:42
and I wrote up this little thing, “It’s time for bisexuals to be recognized. We’re being
20:47
included in the veterans’ organizations. We’re being included in campus groups.”
20:52
You know, I just made the list, and it’s time, and then I organized, on-phone, 12 cities,
21:00
and had people go get signatures from well-known people, lesbian and gay people, because my
21:05
idea was, the strategy was, is that they’ve been doing a lot of talk, but they haven’t
21:12
done any walking at all. It’s time for them to put their – their name on a piece of paper
21:18
that says it’s time to endorse, you know, for “bisexual” to be in the name on the
21:23
March on Washington.
21:24
And we got – we were successful, but we had to remove “sexual” from it, so when you see
21:30
it, it’s, “The 1993 March on Washington for Lesbian, Gay, and Bi Equal Rights and Liberation.”
21:36
They couldn’t deal with sexual. What is our movement about? Sexual liberation, hello.
21:42
But they couldn’t deal, No, we got to take the sexual out. So, got the bi in, and so
21:48
bisexuals were active in every city. We were carrying the banner in the front. We were
21:53
on the stage, the small day stage, and I was asked to be a speaker for the day. There were
22:00
18 speakers of the day. Guess which one I was? Eighteen.
22:02
I was supposed to go on at 5:30, and it was 6:45, and I still wasn’t up. I’m going in
22:10
to look in the mirror, to see, okay, and one of the co-chairs comes to me and says, “You
22:15
have to make your speech two minutes.” I’m going, What do you… You know, like, what?
22:20
The park is going to turn off the speakers at 7:00. It’s after, you know, it’s less
22:25
than 15 minutes by that time. So I’m furious.
22:30
Another co-chair comes up, and, “What’s wrong?” I said, “They just told me my speech is two
22:34
minutes.” And she was always an ally. She said, “That’s wrong. Let me go see what I
22:38
can do.” Within ten seconds, I’m not kidding, they said, “You’re on.” And I get up there,
22:45
and then Robin Tyler, who I knew from the eighties, West Coast Women Music Festival,
22:53
gets on her knees to me, and says, “Please make your speech two minutes.”
22:57
She goes, “We have to shorten your intro.”
22:59
I said, “It’s two sentences.” And she wanted one, and I wanted the one that was more radical,
23:05
saying I had been a housewife, I had identified as a lesbian, and I’m bisexual now. The media
23:12
tent had already collapsed. There was no media, you know, the press.
23:18
So I walk up there, and I had … you know, a five minute speech isn’t that long, and
23:23
I knew it was a little too long, and I just trusted myself to edit as I went. It was longer
23:29
than two minutes, but as she’s introduc … people are leaving the stage. The musical group,
23:36
Minaj, is leaving. I’m walking up. Robin is at the podium, introducing me, and I’m on.
23:43
That’s, like, maybe a minute and a half after I was told. I mean, seriously, it was that
23:48
quick. I just said, “Aloha. It ain’t over till the bisexual speaks.” And then I launched
24:00
into my speech. And they were breaking down the stage around me.
24:06
The March on Washington and getting our name in that title, at that time, was, we were
24:13
at that national table. Before the March on Washington in ’93, the buildup to that was,
24:20
you know, the religious right, radical right, was targeting gay, lesbian, bisexual, and
24:27
transgender people. And yet, the lesbian and gay movement could not recognize us. They
24:33
didn’t recognize us as part of the movement. It’s just like… completely frustrating.
24:39
I think it’s important that the B and T got added to LGBT, because it represented all
24:50
the work that had come before, but it doesn’t mean that everybody understand B or T at all,
24:57
and what the connections are, and what the history is, and especially the history.
25:02
My whole life, my organizing, my activism, it’s all of us and. And I’m so glad I’m mentoring,
25:09
and there’s so many young bisexuals coming up, and transgender people, and pansexuals,
25:13
and sexuals, and fluids, and whatever you want to call yourself. Yes, do it! Just push
25:18
it. Push it all. Please.
.