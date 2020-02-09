Get Daily Email
Home / Bits & Pieces / 'It Ain't Over Till the Bisexual Speaks'

‘It Ain’t Over Till the Bisexual Speaks’

Activist fights for bi inclusion throughout the decades.

by

In the early 70s, Lani Ka’ahumanu began to realize that she was very much attracted to women. Only later did she fall for a man, which led her to realize that she was, in fact, bisexual. Despite a bi-phobic undercurrent in the community, Lani pressed forward and devoted her energy to fighting for bisexual representation and inclusion.

I was conceived in Hawaii. This is how the story goes – conceived in Hawaii, born in
00:15
Canada. My mother was an immigrant to this country, and she was born in Japan, raised
00:20
in Japan. And then both her parents died, basically, and she was raised in Hawaii in
00:26
the thirties. My father is from a Minnesota family – Duluth, Minnesota – and his family
00:33
drifted out to California, and then he was stationed in Hawaii, and that’s how it all
00:37
began.
00:38
I was in San Francisco from about six months old to four-and-a-half years old, late forties,
00:44
when people from San Francisco moved to the peninsula, and so in the late forties, moved
00:50
to San Bruno, California.
00:56
Looking back on it, when I’m trying to figure things out, I was the kid that organized everything.
01:02
I organized the Kool-Aid stand. The Kool-Aid stand wasn’t good enough for me, so I added
01:08
a puppet show. Then I’d have a Kool-Aid stand and I had a circus, so I’ve been an organizer
01:15
and an activist from day one, when I look back on it. It kind of makes me laugh.
01:20
In high school, I was a rah-rah. I was in the finals for cheerleader, but then I got
01:27
a D minus in shorthand. Worst grade I ever got. And I got kicked out of the finals for
01:34
cheerleaders, which was, like, really a bummer for me, but I became rally commissioner. You
01:41
recover, and do something else. The captain of the football team and I fell in love, and
01:49
that was pretty amazing.
01:51
We went steady from the time I was 16, got married when I was 19, and by the time I was
01:57
24, I had been married five years and had two kids, and he was teaching high school
02:03
where we met.
02:05
Everything was perfect. Great husband, home, organic garden. It’s the sixties, and I started
02:12
reading – I watched a lot of talk shows, which were different then, and they’d have these
02:16
feminists that came on that were talking about the women’s movement.
02:21
So we started talking about women’s rights, and what’s going on. I remember changing from
02:25
Mrs. to Ms., and my father’s family was upset with me. It was so disrespectful, blah, blah,
02:36
blah. And I’m thinking, Really? My husband didn’t mind at all. He thought it was, Oh,
02:41
that’s kind of cool. He’s real laid back. But my consciousness was broken open, and
02:47
I got involved with the anti-Vietnam War movement. And as a housewife, with my limited experience
02:56
of the world, really, even if I was in my mid-twenties, where had I gone? I hadn’t gone
03:03
anywhere, really.
03:04
There came a point in our marriage and this was in the sixties – late sixties. And everything’s
03:11
changing around us. Very exciting, shifting in gender, the peace movement, the civil rights
03:20
move – you know, it was just like this time. And we were swept away in that. And he was
03:27
an anti-war activist and we were – you know, it was both of us doing that.
03:34
And there came a time in the late sixties, early seventies where I was just crying a
03:40
lot. I didn’t know why. I just couldn’t – I just was not happy, crying a lot, just
03:47
… it wasn’t making sense, since everything around me was so exciting. I was, like, a
03:54
Little League mom. I ran the art corner at my kid’s school… fieldtrip driver. Full,
04:01
you know, amazing life.
04:04
We just came to a point where I realized … I stood up for myself in a way I never had.
04:12
A good friend of mine was relaying a really moving story that had happened to her, like
04:20
reviewing something, and it was time for me to go home, and cook dinner for the kids.
04:25
I made a decision to stay there with her during this time. I’d never done that before. And
04:31
I called and told him. He’d go, “Okay. Fine.” But then I said, “I’m gonna stay with her.
04:36
I’m gonna stay overnight.” And he just kind of backed away. It was the first time I ever
04:42
kind of just did some – you know, like, said, “No. You can cook dinner,” because he cooked
04:48
sometimes, too.
04:49
After that, I just remember I was still crying, and trying to figure things out. I’ll never
04:56
forget this. He looked at me, and he goes, “I figured out why you’re crying.” He just
05:00
said, “You need to leave.” He goes, “You’ve never, ever had a life of your own.” And he
05:07
goes, “I’ll have the kids.” He goes, “You can’t do what you need to do.”
05:10
As soon as I heard it, it was right, and within six weeks … I mean, we invited my sisters
05:15
and their husbands over, my mom, and we just told everybody at the same time. We’re trying
05:22
this out, although we knew. And six weeks later, I had an apartment. And I was still
05:28
the teacher’s aide at school. You know, like, I was still doing it. I was about a mile away
05:32
from the kids. And that’s the hardest thing I’ve ever done in my entire life is leave
05:38
those kids.
05:39
So he stayed in the suburbs, and I, after a year living near my kids’ school, I moved
05:45
to San Francisco, and I had a few years earlier started college. I took a night class, which
05:52
was huge for me. I was just like, Oh, wow, I really like this. I’d been going to night
05:58
school, and I started going to school full-time at San Francisco State, right when people
06:04
were organizing to found the Women’s Studies Department. So I got involved with all that,
06:10
and of course, it was complete lesbian, women’s, feminist, amazing people – leaders that I
06:18
got to meet, and have them as my professors, mentors.
06:25
And I came out as a lesbian. Because I knew I always loved women. I was attracted to women.
06:33
I think being raised Catholic and being so repressed, I didn’t connect it with sexuality
06:39
or anything. It was just like, I really was attracted to women. But it, kind of, the feminist
06:45
movement just kind of lined it up. There’s theory. Oh, my god. There’s – it was an
06:51
awakening, an amazing awakening.
06:59
I didn’t come out as a lesbian right away after I divorced. I moved to the city, and
07:05
it was the first time in my life that I had ever been on my own. I was 31 years old. I
07:11
met my husband when I’d just turned 16. I was a teenager.
07:15
Everything was an adventure. Every single moment of my life was an adventure. I didn’t
07:21
want to settle down. I didn’t want to be with anybody. I just wanted to find out, what could
07:25
I do? I got a job as a waitress in one of the jazz club restaurants in the Bay, by the
07:35
airport, and became friends with a lot of people. I had what I used to call – it’s a
07:43
line from a country western song – my one-night stand in boogie band days. It lasted about
07:48
six months. It got really boring.
07:51
I was the token feminist, and there was a token African American woman who – I would
07:56
pick her up in Honer’s Point and we would go to work, and then I would drop her off
08:01
on the way home, in the city. And come to find out she was a lesbian, on top of everything
08:08
else. So there was something about my life that I was ending up being around a lot of
08:15
lesbians, and going to school, and being a waitress. So it was a whirlwind and in this
08:22
whirlwind, it was like, Ugh, I’ve got to stop. What is going on? Am I a lesbian? Am I heterosexual?
08:29
What’s going on? You know, all my friends are starting to come out at school. I don’t
08:34
– what’s going on?
08:35
I was going through this whole period of, like, I’ve just got to … I just won’t be
08:41
sexual for a while, and just clear my head out, and try and figure out what’s going on.
08:46
But in that year, I was celibate for a whole year, and when I figured it out, it just felt
08:52
really good, and I came out as a lesbian. I did not fall in love with a woman right
08:57
away. It wasn’t because I left – the reason for leaving my husband, or anything at all
09:02
like that.
09:03
And coming out – coming out as a lesbian was a political statement, but it was much more
09:11
than that. You were becoming part of this growing community, this giant wave, and it
09:17
was – there was so much support, and a cheering section, literally. It was just like, Yeah,
09:23
you’re in the club. You know, there’s like this community feeling [that] just washes
09:27
over you, and it was exciting and wonderful and so supportive. And if something hard happened,
09:34
or you lost your kids, because that was happening, there was support. You know, there was like
09:39
– everywhere you went, you were supported and loved and honored. But the politics of
09:46
the time were so lesbian that if you said women, it equaled lesbian.
09:52
When I came out as a lesbian, two interesting things. My ex-husband said, “You’re not a
10:00
lesbian. You’re bisexual,” and I told him there was no such thing. And there was never
10:05
– I was never threatened with him taking the – you know, like, taking the kids, taking
10:13
my rights to see them away, or anything, but I did have friends that lost their rights.
10:19
One friend, the husband kidnapped them, and took them to Italy.
10:25
Coming out is so different if you’re isolated in a place, like rurally or whatever it is,
10:31
and you don’t have support anywhere around, it’s very hard to come out. But I know people
10:35
come out online, and then it’s a safer kind of a thing. And I think it’s important to
10:44
come out. Risking yourself is one of the most important things, and I guess I’ve been really
10:52
privileged to be able to have done that in my life, because there wasn’t violence around
11:00
me, or the possibility of violence around me, when I came out. And I came out twice.
11:06
There was emotional violence, and I had to deal with stuff coming out as bisexual that
11:11
was not nice. It was wrong.
11:14
It was basically safe for me to come out, and I think for somebody young coming out
11:19
and trying to figure it out, if you don’t feel safe, and you don’t have anybody to talk
11:23
to that could help you or protect you or give you advice, I would check out the internet
11:34
and find a safe place there to come out and connect with people. Because holding something
11:39
like that back in is not so good. Love yourself. Love yourself for exactly who you are. That’s
11:47
the most important thing.
11:50
In 1979, I was at San Francisco State. I graduated from Women’s Studies. The first job I got
12:01
… I was totally pride, activist, just needing some … and I’m a cook. I’ve cooked before,
12:09
and so I became the out lesbian chef at a new age, clothing-optional resort up in Mendocino
12:17
County. It was called The Village Oz, so structures all over the place, weekend massage, weekend
12:26
meditation, all that stuff. I was there the first summer, in ’79.
12:32
In the fall, I went to the first March on Washington for lesbian and gay rights, because
12:37
it just … I had never been to D.C. I went by myself. It was an amazing trip,
12:42
I went and lived in Hawaii for seven or eight months. I was a prep cook at the Aloha Cantina.
12:49
The first day of work, the cook sliced her hand, and I became the lunch person. The name
12:54
Lani was everywhere, the Hawaiian culture, the … I just felt at home instantly. I went
13:00
back, and was the chef at The Village Oz, kitchen manager, basically.
13:05
In July, this young man comes hitchhiking through. The first thing he said – because
13:11
everybody had come in the kitchen and would do karma yoga in the kitchen and in the garden
13:16
– so his first night there, he came and he goes, “Wow!” Because there’s feminist posters
13:21
everywhere in the kitchen. And he goes, “Have you read Of Woman Born, by Adrienne Rich?”
13:27
I said, “Yeah.” It talks about the institution of motherhood. It was a big book in the seventies
13:33
that we used in Women’s Studies. I said, “Yeah!”
13:35
He goes, “Oh, I’d love to just discuss it with you. That’d be great.” You know, no flirting.
13:40
Nothing. I’m going, Wow, that’s totally cool. And it just went on from there. Within a few
13:45
weeks, we’re sneaking around, because the owner of the resort had a cartoon book and
13:51
I was one of the main characters in the book, and I didn’t want him to know that I was having
13:56
sex with this young man, because I was the lesbian cartoon character in the book.
14:04
And then he caught us one day making out in the storage room, and then it was all in the
14:08
open. “Lan, what are you doing? You’re not a lesbian. You’re a bisexual.” No, there’s
14:12
no such thing. We argued. I couldn’t do it. My bi-phobia was so deep, and I knew when
14:19
I went back to my community in San Francisco, this was 1980, I knew what I was facing.
14:26
When I was an out lesbian, I fell in love with a man. Whoops. I had to prove that I
14:32
wasn’t a traitor. I didn’t want to be kicked out. It was my community, but the internalized
14:40
bi-phobia was enormous. There I was, in love with a man. I was truly in love with this
14:47
person, and how could that be wrong?”
14:50
When I moved back to the city, it was, like, horrible. It was so hard. It was like the
14:59
lesbian who fell from grace. I wasn’t invited to parties because people thought I’d bring
15:03
a man. Well, it’s like – you don’t forget, you know? Like, four years of lesbian feminist,
15:11
activism, and stuff, and you think I’m with a man and I’m going to forget everything?
15:15
No.
15:16
Or really rude things would happen. Really, really hurtful things, everything from people
15:26
just talking like I was not there. After a big march, like a NOW march for choice in
15:32
Golden Gate Park… everybody’s very high. You know, you’ve just – you feel good at
15:36
the end. And we’re standing around and this lesbian who I knew had this infamous dog,
15:44
little black lab, very sharp, always had a red scarf on her neck, the dog, was a legendary
15:51
crotch sniffer. This woman, who will remain nameless, told me, made this loud announcement
16:01
after this exhilarating march, that her dog Natalie was never going to sniff my tainted
16:08
crotch again. Announced it to everybody there. I didn’t know everybody there. It was, like,
16:14
so humiliating. What do you do with that?
16:18
And her lover just said – said her name, and you know, kind of, she kind of withdrew. But
16:25
it was, like, just sitting there. The shunning, people just not looking at me. I’m still doing
16:32
the work. I’m producing women’s dances, lesbian dances. I’m still producing – you know,
16:38
like, I’m still a member of the community like I was before, and more so, but the only
16:45
difference is, is I’m naming myself “lesbian-identified bisexual” right away. You know, I dropped
16:50
the lesbian-identified after a while, because I started realizing, well, it’s more than
16:55
that. You know, I’m bisexual. I have to say that several lesbians did stand strong with
17:01
me. Bless them, because it was not easy for them to do.
17:05
At the time, another interesting thing that I learned is that there was a bisexual center
17:10
in San Francisco on Hayes Street. They had – It was internationally renowned. Support
17:21
groups, social, therapists, parent groups, newsletter. I mean, you know, it was a big
17:28
deal. And so I went to their coming out group, all women, and every woman there said, “How
17:37
do you ask a woman to dance? What is it like to kiss a woman? Why are lesbians angry?”
17:46
They were coming from a heterosexual place into bisexuality. And I was just like, I could
17:52
answer all their questions. My question was, what do I … I didn’t ask it, but what do
17:57
I do with this man? How do I integrate my life as a bisexual, because I’m not going
18:03
to leave that community. That’s – my heart was home in that lesbian and lesbian and gay
18:09
community.
18:10
All this identity stuff is getting in the way of us taking care of the mess this world
18:16
is in. It’s just like, we’re human beings here together, and we need to start identifying
18:23
ourselves as human beings with other living things because our world is in big trouble.
18:29
If we don’t gather, we might not be here.
18:37
I was in the lesbian community, and part of our idea was to organize bisexuals within
18:44
the lesbian and gay community, because the farther I came out, I became a confessional
18:49
to all these people that were having – sleeping with the wrong gender. So the farther I came
18:54
out, I started writing to get visibility, because I knew I wasn’t alone, even though
18:59
nobody’s standing around me going, “Yay!” except for a small handful of people. So I
19:05
started writing. Started – I organized Bi-Pole with a bunch of other people, which so politically,
19:12
we started becoming more visible and loud. And then in ’87, there was the March on Washington.
19:18
Bisexuals were very visible there.
19:20
There was a pre-march gathering. I walked into that room, and on my gut, in my gut,
19:26
I thought, “We have a national movement.”
19:29
Part of what happened in that room that day, there was a flyer: “Are we ready for a national
19:34
organization?” Bi-Pole, the organization I helped found, our address was on there.
19:42
So between ’87 and ’90, or late eighties, we got so much mail saying, “Yes.” People
19:50
sending money. Cash was coming in, 500 or 600 bucks. And we planned the 1990 conference
19:56
– National Bisexual Conference. So that was huge. Another huge step. And it was during
20:05
that time that the right wing started recognizing bisexual people.
20:09
There was a call for another March on Washington. With the right wing, you know, we were in
20:15
their sights. And I realized – I’m a good strategist. I didn’t know that about myself,
20:26
but it just made sense to me. It’s time. This march, I’d been to the last two, we can get
20:31
our name in the march this time. We’re visible enough. We’re organized enough. We have enough
20:35
visible people in big cities around the country. I organized a 12-city endorsement campaign,
20:42
and I wrote up this little thing, “It’s time for bisexuals to be recognized. We’re being
20:47
included in the veterans’ organizations. We’re being included in campus groups.”
20:52
You know, I just made the list, and it’s time, and then I organized, on-phone, 12 cities,
21:00
and had people go get signatures from well-known people, lesbian and gay people, because my
21:05
idea was, the strategy was, is that they’ve been doing a lot of talk, but they haven’t
21:12
done any walking at all. It’s time for them to put their – their name on a piece of paper
21:18
that says it’s time to endorse, you know, for “bisexual” to be in the name on the
21:23
March on Washington.
21:24
And we got – we were successful, but we had to remove “sexual” from it, so when you see
21:30
it, it’s, “The 1993 March on Washington for Lesbian, Gay, and Bi Equal Rights and Liberation.”
21:36
They couldn’t deal with sexual. What is our movement about? Sexual liberation, hello.
21:42
But they couldn’t deal, No, we got to take the sexual out. So, got the bi in, and so
21:48
bisexuals were active in every city. We were carrying the banner in the front. We were
21:53
on the stage, the small day stage, and I was asked to be a speaker for the day. There were
22:00
18 speakers of the day. Guess which one I was? Eighteen.
22:02
I was supposed to go on at 5:30, and it was 6:45, and I still wasn’t up. I’m going in
22:10
to look in the mirror, to see, okay, and one of the co-chairs comes to me and says, “You
22:15
have to make your speech two minutes.” I’m going, What do you… You know, like, what?
22:20
The park is going to turn off the speakers at 7:00. It’s after, you know, it’s less
22:25
than 15 minutes by that time. So I’m furious.
22:30
Another co-chair comes up, and, “What’s wrong?” I said, “They just told me my speech is two
22:34
minutes.” And she was always an ally. She said, “That’s wrong. Let me go see what I
22:38
can do.” Within ten seconds, I’m not kidding, they said, “You’re on.” And I get up there,
22:45
and then Robin Tyler, who I knew from the eighties, West Coast Women Music Festival,
22:53
gets on her knees to me, and says, “Please make your speech two minutes.”
22:57
She goes, “We have to shorten your intro.”
22:59
I said, “It’s two sentences.” And she wanted one, and I wanted the one that was more radical,
23:05
saying I had been a housewife, I had identified as a lesbian, and I’m bisexual now. The media
23:12
tent had already collapsed. There was no media, you know, the press.
23:18
So I walk up there, and I had … you know, a five minute speech isn’t that long, and
23:23
I knew it was a little too long, and I just trusted myself to edit as I went. It was longer
23:29
than two minutes, but as she’s introduc … people are leaving the stage. The musical group,
23:36
Minaj, is leaving. I’m walking up. Robin is at the podium, introducing me, and I’m on.
23:43
That’s, like, maybe a minute and a half after I was told. I mean, seriously, it was that
23:48
quick. I just said, “Aloha. It ain’t over till the bisexual speaks.” And then I launched
24:00
into my speech. And they were breaking down the stage around me.
24:06
The March on Washington and getting our name in that title, at that time, was, we were
24:13
at that national table. Before the March on Washington in ’93, the buildup to that was,
24:20
you know, the religious right, radical right, was targeting gay, lesbian, bisexual, and
24:27
transgender people. And yet, the lesbian and gay movement could not recognize us. They
24:33
didn’t recognize us as part of the movement. It’s just like… completely frustrating.
24:39
I think it’s important that the B and T got added to LGBT, because it represented all
24:50
the work that had come before, but it doesn’t mean that everybody understand B or T at all,
24:57
and what the connections are, and what the history is, and especially the history.
25:02
My whole life, my organizing, my activism, it’s all of us and. And I’m so glad I’m mentoring,
25:09
and there’s so many young bisexuals coming up, and transgender people, and pansexuals,
25:13
and sexuals, and fluids, and whatever you want to call yourself. Yes, do it! Just push
25:18
it. Push it all. Please.

