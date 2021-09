Jason B. Crawford – After Twerking in White Spaces (After Danez Smith) [Video]

By Button Poetry

Jason B. Crawford, performing at Rustbelt 2019 in St. Louis, MO.

Transcript provided by YouTube:

Usually seen at the college fraternity party

after the Smirnoff bottle has been licked clean

and any notion of shame has all but drowned,

every white person tries to claim their inheritance

And then there’s me standing in the middle of all this

waiting to be BET’ed into the only box they know me to belong into,

where they ask me to teach them how to pussy pop on a handstand.

I knew when the one girl said she learned to twerk from “Bring It On,”

it was time for me to go.

And all I could think about was back home,

back to the last house party I went to with the fam.

to let the thunder work its way out of them.

Thighs with so much lineage, it must’ve took a village to raise them.

Where everyone says, “Ow” as they look over

and watch the waves crash into their hips.

See this be the bad bitch ritual,

with the moment’s wait for Petey to call out the freak-a-leeks

or the sermon that hits our ass

and for that be the only ritual we didn’t know we came for.

Bodies filled to the bucket of melanin and sweat,

pouring over into each other until we can empty,

but that bottom never comes.

Plus, all my niggas there can say “nigga” with the song.

But here, these white folks say it like it’s something they can own again.

Like what do you call a dog shackled and beaten

until it learns how to muzzle its bark?

And that’s the thing about these house parties,

where everyone’s enjoying my culture but me,

if we just keep dancing.

—

This post was previously published on YouTube.

