We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Home / Bits & Pieces / Jason B. Crawford – After Twerking in White Spaces (After Danez Smith) [Video]

Jason B. Crawford – After Twerking in White Spaces (After Danez Smith) [Video]

Every white person tries to claim their inheritance on the ability to twerk.

By Button Poetry

Jason B. Crawford, performing at Rustbelt 2019 in St. Louis, MO.

 

Transcript provided by YouTube:

00:06
On twerking in white spaces, after Danez Smith.
00:11
Usually seen at the college fraternity party
00:14
after the Smirnoff bottle has been licked clean
00:17
and any notion of shame has all but drowned,
00:21
every white person tries to claim their inheritance
00:24
on the ability to twerk.
00:28
The awkward flailing of the stiff back,
00:31
like a paper flag blowing in a windless tunnel.
00:36
The girl arching and concaving her spine,
00:40
broken cats heaving up a week’s old hairball.
00:44
The guy standing behind her,
00:47
Tayshaun Prince jersey, backwards fitted,
00:52
grinding circularly
00:56
behind flat cheeks tossed in a high-waisted short.
01:01
And then there’s me standing in the middle of all this
01:06
waiting to be BET’ed into the only box they know me to belong into,
01:11
where they ask me to teach them how to pussy pop on a handstand.
01:16
I knew when the one girl said she learned to twerk from “Bring It On,”
01:21
it was time for me to go.
01:27
And all I could think about was back home,
01:30
back to the last house party I went to with the fam.
01:36
Thick girls with jeans with enough give
01:39
to let the thunder work its way out of them.
01:42
Thighs with so much lineage, it must’ve took a village to raise them.
01:47
Where everyone says, “Ow” as they look over
01:52
the mountains of their shoulders
01:54
and watch the waves crash into their hips.
01:57
See this be the bad bitch ritual,
02:01
the everything’s good here,
02:02
with the moment’s wait for Petey to call out the freak-a-leeks
02:07
or the sermon that hits our ass
02:10
when we hear “3,6,9, damn she’s fine,”
02:15
and for that be the only ritual we didn’t know we came for.
02:20
Bodies filled to the bucket of melanin and sweat,
02:24
pouring over into each other until we can empty,
02:27
but that bottom never comes.
02:29
Plus, all my niggas there can say “nigga” with the song.
02:36
But here, these white folks say it like it’s something they can own again.
02:41
Like what do you call a dog shackled and beaten
02:45
until it learns how to muzzle its bark?
02:48
And that’s the thing about these house parties,
02:51
where everyone’s enjoying my culture but me,
02:54
the dead mutt hanging by the door.
02:56
I guess it’s easier for us to survive
03:02
if we’re silent,
03:04
if we just keep dancing.
03:06
(cheers and applause)

This post was previously published on YouTube.

***

