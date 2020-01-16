My Daily Life in Iraq

00:00

growing up as most people in Europe I

00:01

was really really afraid of Iraq I mean

00:04

everything I saw about the country and

00:05

everything I heard about the country

00:07

seemed to me really dangerous and unsafe

00:10

to say the least however during my

00:12

travels over the last six years I’ve

00:14

realized that quite often the places

00:15

were most afraid of turned out not being

00:19

as bad so then I packed my bags and

00:22

travel to the northern part of Iraq

00:24

called Iraqi Kurdistan where I met a lot

00:26

of awesome people had great foods

00:28

explored caves and towns and villages

00:30

even hitchhiked and hung out with

00:32

soldiers and did so much more if you

00:35

watch the video until the end you’ll

00:36

obviously see all my adventures and I

00:38

really hope that this video will be one

00:40

of the many arguments out there for why

00:43

we need to make peace and not war

00:45

welcome to one of the most feared

00:48

countries in the world Iraq the Kurds

00:53

are the world’s largest ethnic group

00:55

that currently do not have their own

00:57

independent country comprising over 30

00:59

million people the Kurds make up the

01:01

fourth largest ethnic group in the

01:03

Middle East and inhabit a mountainous

01:04

region straddling the borders of Turkey

01:06

Iraq Syria Iran and Armenia in the early

01:09

20th century many Kurds began to

01:11

consider the creation of a homeland

01:13

generally referred to as Kurdistan after

01:16

World War one and the defeat of the

01:17

Ottoman Empire the victorious Western

01:19

Allies made provision for a Kurdish

01:21

state in 1920 such hopes were dashed

01:23

three years later however when the

01:25

Treaty of Lausanne made no provision for

01:28

a Kurdish state and left Kurds with

01:30

minority status in their respective

01:31

countries despite establishing a

01:33

short-lived kingdom of Kurdistan and

01:35

numerous other attempts to gain

01:36

independence or at least autonomy

01:38

nothing really belong

01:40

two results until the national uprising

01:42

that began in all of Iraq in 1991 you

01:46

see at that time Saddam Hussein was busy

01:48

trying to occupy Kuwait because of its

01:49

oil reserves and as he resolved the

01:51

people in Iraq both South and North

01:53

started a countrywide uprising that

01:56

spread to most of Iraq’s provinces in a

01:58

matter of days

01:59

however when Saddam’s ruthless army came

02:01

back everyone had to flee to the borders

02:03

of Iran and tuck in a massive exodus of

02:05

nearly 2 million people 75 percent of

02:08

whom were occurred when the

02:10

international community realized what

02:12

was happening in northern Iraq United

02:14

States and the coalition forced Saddam

02:16

to with Roy’s armies and established a

02:18

no-fly zone over the region bloody

02:21

clashes between Iraqi forces and Kurdish

02:22

troops continued and after an amazing

02:25

shaky balance of power was reached the

02:27

Iraqi government fully withdrew its

02:29

military and other personnel from the

02:31

region in October in 1991 allowing the

02:34

region to function defect who

02:35

independently given birth to the

02:38

autonomous region of the ratchet

02:39

Palestine I can’t believe I’m saying

02:45

this but I’m finally in in Iraq right

02:48

Stan check this out that’s quickstep

02:52

absolutely again we took spark I love

02:56

the openness fast as I could hopped into

02:58

a taxi and felt so excited I couldn’t

03:01

have written

03:04

amazing

03:05

it felt really crazy to see back that on

03:08

the roads hands but apart from that

03:09

everything looked very normal and

03:11

actually quite modern okay finally

03:15

checked into my hotel let’s go check out

03:16

the room it’s just yeah this is not just

03:19

a bit it’s a bed in Araki the next

03:29

morning I woke up as early as I could

03:30

and went out to explore the capital of

03:32

Iraqi Kurdistan on Erbil the traffic

03:35

here is crazy I’m trying to cross the

03:38

road

03:39

but apparently it’s not the easiest task

03:41

in Laurel though it’s working it was

03:44

early Friday morning which in Iraq is

03:46

the weekend and because of that the

03:47

local market was absolutely packed with

03:50

people and merchants selling all kinds

03:52

of goods for Mo’s DVD players and

03:54

second-hand shoes to hardware tools and

03:56

clothing to delicious foods and drinks

03:58

all of that and more was foreseen then I

04:00

proceeded to the city center of Erbil

04:02

were they having much more established

04:03

marketing from the ottoman period the

04:06

goods were so appealing this time that I

04:07

even got myself an awesome Kurdish suit

04:10

I’m currently buying a really cool a

04:12

Kurdish style hats and let’s let’s try

04:14

it on then it was time to explore I

04:25

decided to take a long walk around the

04:27

whole city but everyone was so happy to

04:29

see me was super hard to make products

04:33

it’s so interesting I’m in Iraq walking

04:37

with these sheets completely alone and I

04:40

feel totally secure eventually I came to

04:43

the largest public park in Erbil that

04:45

was built on the side of one of Saddam

04:47

Hussein’s most infamous detention

04:49

centers after his regime fun today the

04:52

peaceful Oasis covers several hectares

04:54

and is the perfect place for anyone

04:56

wishing to escape the hustle and bustle

04:57

of the city

04:58

and relax in big time when I left the

05:01

park I decided to check out the largest

05:02

and the most beautiful mosque in Erbil

05:04

known as the Jalil Cadmus

05:10

but I saw that I was filming it because

05:12

they like the mosque was begun by Jalil

05:17

yet who died in 2005 before its

05:20

completion

05:20

however Jalil Sons finished the mosque

05:22

in 2007 in memory of their beloved

05:25

father the mosque is 15,000 square

05:27

meters large and holds about 2,000

05:30

people not only is it large but also has

05:32

been cited as one of the most beautiful

05:34

mosque interiors in the Middle East I

05:36

definitely couldn’t agree more

05:38

having checked out the mosque I

05:40

proceeded to a place I certainly never

05:42

expected to find in Iraq a modern

05:44

shopping mall the mall had hundreds of

05:46

different star selling thousands of

05:48

different things as well as a large

05:50

print card with internationally

05:51

recognized brands what this mall is

05:54

completely packed there honestly the

05:56

horns to spend their weekends at the

05:58

part when you can go to a mall and have

06:00

yourself a burger no one not even in

06:03

Iraq at that point it was already

06:05

getting late so I went back to the city

06:06

center that was teeming with action and

06:08

entered the Citadel of Erbil that’s a

06:11

famous UNESCO World Heritage Site as

06:13

well as one of the oldest continuously

06:14

inhabited human settlements in the world

06:17

dating back to 5000 years before Christ

06:20

I just came inside the Citadel at the

06:22

very very center of of Erbil and as

06:24

opposed to just being a big tourist

06:26

attraction which is the case in most

06:28

other cities this is actually huge

06:31

supercool public space and so there’s no

06:34

entrance fees you can just get in

06:35

anytime you like and there’s so many

06:37

people here hang it around drinking and

06:40

eating foods whatever and and it’s a

06:42

very very exciting place I think it’s

06:44

it’s it’s completely packed

06:46

very very cool and there’s so many young

06:48

people here as well eventually went to

06:49

local coffee shop and what’s the sense

06:51

that over the horizon from the beautiful

06:53

city of Erbil the next morning things

06:57

got Friel you see my awesome friend

06:59

Gabriel who’s been traveling the world

07:00

for longer than I’ve been alive flew

07:02

interact to explore the country with me

07:04

for a couple days so we rented a car

07:06

together and went friends

07:09

Roadtrip oh man flooring Iraq at first

07:17

the roads were nothing out of the

07:18

ordinary but then we finally reached the

07:20

mountains where the local people were

07:21

incredibly friendly and the views well

07:24

they were so good and we could hardly

07:26

believe who would guess that this is

07:27

Iraq me me I would I would there’s more

07:34

to this country than you know you see in

07:35

the news later in the evening we hopped

07:37

into a cable car and went up the

07:39

mountain in search of our hotel located

07:41

any popular ski resort in the mountains

07:43

I just woke up in this pretty epic Rocky

07:49

Mountain Lodge and check out the views

07:58

Wow I honestly never expected to find

08:01

myself any fancy ski resort while

08:03

traveling around Iraq Andrew was super

08:05

awesome to be there as it was the low

08:07

season and s it was practically empty

08:09

and incredibly peaceful and calm what a

08:12

beautiful place later that day we once

08:14

again hit the road and continued

08:16

exploring as much as we could just up

08:19

that he completely random a Kurdish

08:21

village by the side of this beautiful

08:23

beautiful river let’s go the other way

08:45

even though the donkeys in that village

08:47

weren’t very welcoming the people

08:48

certainly we’re a few minutes later we

08:51

got invited to ask you to this beautiful

08:52

local family which was loads of fun

08:55

later that night we arrived to this tiny

08:57

mountain town called I may be where the

08:59

kids this shot is at football when the

09:01

sunset took our breath away and were the

09:03

local people were incredibly friendly as

09:06

everywhere in Iraqi Kurdistan ok man the

09:14

people here are so friendly it’s

09:17

incredible what do you think you really

09:19

absolutely people have been amazing yeah

09:21

everyone’s welcoming us as if we’re I

09:25

don’t know the most important guests

09:27

ever people are inviting us to their

09:29

whatever the workplace is I’ve gotten so

09:32

much free stuff already free teas free

09:34

waters free snacks free sweets Wow

09:37

the following morning we checked on the

09:39

old palace of Saddam Hussein that was

09:41

abandoned when his regime collapsed and

09:43

was later turned into a military base

09:44

where unfortunately we weren’t allowed

09:47

to visits so we hit the road again and

09:49

arrived to the holiest place in the

09:51

world for this ancient religion called

09:53

Yazidis Yazeed ISM is a monotheistic

09:55

faith followed by the Yazidi

09:57

people and based on belief in one God

09:59

who created the world and entrusted it

10:01

into the care of seven holy angels the

10:04

interesting thing about the Yazidis is

10:05

that they believe in reincarnation which

10:07

is very unique among the people of the

10:09

Middle East as beautiful as their faith

10:11

is di cities were actively persecuted by

10:13

both Saddam and later by Isis while a

10:16

strong foothold in Iraq which is where

10:18

the majority of the SED people live that

10:20

is why these days there are not that

10:22

many people still practicing as ilysm

10:24

however despite all the obstacles these

10:27

people face they don’t have any when we

10:54

got out of the temple we ran into a

10:55

group of wonderful ECB people invited us

10:57

to spend time together eventually back

11:17

in the parking lot I made friends with a

11:18

really cool local army guy who wanted to

11:20

show me his dorm and his car then once

11:32

again hit the gorgeous mountain roads of

11:34

Iraqi Kurdistan taking short breaks in

11:36

beautiful locations for some levitating

11:38

yoga until we arrived to this really

11:40

interesting place where there were

11:41

hundreds of huge frogs all painted in

11:44

bright colors

11:47

you see in the nineties after gaining

11:49

autonomy there was a civil war in

11:51

Kurdistan a well-known Kurdish artist by

11:54

the name of Ismael karate has fed up

11:56

with all the unrest and decided to paint

11:57

a mountainside in the center of one of

11:59

the worst areas for the blood he also

12:02

inscribed the words peace for Kurdistan

12:04

in Kurdish Arabic and English amongst

12:06

other peace sandals and words this

12:08

included the statement that this place

12:10

is not for fighting it is for picnics

12:13

did you expect this from Iraq no does it

12:16

exist in Iraq yes very much so sadly was

12:21

unfortunately the last David Gabriel and

12:23

I were traveling together so he had a

12:24

beautiful dinner and said goodbye ok so

12:31

Gabriel already left and with that we

12:33

also gave back the the rental car

12:35

however right now I really want to go to

12:37

this other big city here in Iraqi

12:40

Kurdistan but I don’t have any

12:42

transportation so because every single

12:44

person I’ve ever met here turned out to

12:46

be really really friendly I thought I

12:48

might as well hitchhike and there

12:50

see where life takes me it’s right now

12:52

walking to this really big highway here

12:54

around her bill and and hopefully it’s

12:59

gonna work out well we’ll see mom if

13:03

you’re watching their way I was trying

13:08

to hitchhike to the next 30 minutes but

13:10

every car that stopped told me they

13:11

weren’t going to the place I wanted to

13:13

go to because I was not far enough on

13:15

the highway so eventually I hopped into

13:17

a taxi with a super stylish Kurdish

13:19

robber and arrived to the third largest

13:20

city in Iraqi Kurdistan called Sunni

13:23

money where I met this bloody legend by

13:25

the name of the next morning bodycon

13:30

took me around his beautiful home city

13:32

sulemani is a very modern and tolerant

13:34

city that’s widely known as the cultural

13:36

capital of the rocky Kurdistan since

13:39

always been a center of great poets

13:40

writers historians scholars and singers

13:42

the city also boasts the largest market

13:45

in all of Iraqi Kurdistan and deftly the

13:47

craziest food I’ve ever seen in the

13:49

Middle East your hands apart from

14:10

Shoney’s favorite crazy foods bodycon

14:12

also told me so much about the city’s

14:14

history which apparently is really

14:17

fascinating remembered the kingdom of

14:19

Kurdistan that I mentioned before well

14:20

its capital was none other but the city

14:22

of saline money you see after World War

14:25

one the British and other Western powers

14:27

occupied parts of the Ottoman Empire and

14:29

Britain was designated as the mandate

14:31

power the British had promised the Kurds

14:33

during the Great War that they would

14:35

receive their own land to form a Kurdish

14:37

States however the British did not keep

14:39

their promise and the Kurdish people

14:40

were really unhappy

14:42

so they revolted to try to solve the

14:44

situation the British tried to establish

14:45

a puppet government in the region and

14:47

self-appointed a popular local leader

14:49

volume of wound butter Sanji

14:51

however Muhammad didn’t want to stay

14:53

under the British control he wanted to

14:55

gain independence very soon Suleymaniye

14:58

was declared the capital of the kingdom

14:59

of Kurdistan and Muhammad himself became

15:01

the first and the only king of Kurdistan

15:04

by 1920 Mahmoud to British displeasure

15:07

was using his power against the British

15:08

by starting uprisings the rebellion

15:11

lasted until Mahmoud was wounded in

15:12

combat captured by British forces he was

15:15

sentenced to death but later imprisoned

15:17

in a British fort in India even though

15:19

he managed to come back from Indian

15:21

continually revolting against the

15:22

British his future attempts weren’t as

15:24

successful however he became a national

15:26

hero and is still remembered today with

15:28

this place of him around suleimani you

15:31

know is the craziest part of this story

15:33

Mahmoud was actually the

15:34

great-grandfather of none other but my

15:37

boy one of the first places bad economy

15:44

too was this large old cigarette factory

15:46

that was turned into a beautiful

15:48

creative space for young Kurdish people

15:50

who want to write books create art play

15:52

music and do all sorts of other creative

15:54

things man this place is huge and so so

15:58

so beautiful look at all

15:59

the wall art and all the graffitis and

16:01

all the installations it’s incredible

16:05

there’s got a few people doing arts

16:07

discussing poetry right there and Steven

16:10

have a sin or what it’s insane

16:13

Wow and apparently the monthly fee is

16:15

only three and a half dollars so yeah

16:19

that’s definitely good value for money

16:21

well if I lived here I’d definitely be a

16:24

loyal member on our way out of the

16:26

creative space we checked out this very

16:27

emotional photo exhibition dedicated to

16:30

the victims of the fight against the

16:32

terrorists and later went to the old

16:33

intelligence headquarters of Saddam’s

16:35

regime this place is a veritable

16:37

significance in the people of

16:38

Suleymaniye because this is the first

16:40

place that the people attacked and took

16:42

down during the national uprising of

16:44

1991 these days has been turning to

16:46

amuse him to show his the crimes

16:48

committed by Saddam’s regime it’s also

16:50

home to a striking Hall of Mirrors an

16:52

exhibit dedicated to the thousands who

16:53

died during Saddam’s war against the

16:56

cuts it’s only Carter is lined with

16:58

shards of mirrors each one representing

17:00

the thousands of cuts killed by Saddam

17:03

during his campaign I’m currently

17:04

standing on top of a random tank here at

17:08

the Museum in the city center of

17:10

sulemani apparently there’s so many of

17:12

them everywhere you go look at that

17:14

everywhere all around me right now these

17:18

things are so deadly so dangerous if any

17:24

of our technologies are really really

17:27

really sad that has to be tanks so

17:30

unfortunately we have these things

17:33

so I’m fortunate

17:35

the next morning walked into baddha

17:37

Khan’s car and went on a road trip

17:39

high up in the mountains

17:42

[Music]

17:51

we visited quite a few different ancient

17:54

monuments tiny villages in the beautiful

17:55

natural sites until we came to the fuzz

17:58

destination of our trip the city of

18:00

halabja that is home to one of the

18:01

saddest events in the history of Iraqi

18:03

Kurdistan you see in 1988 in the final

18:07

stages of the iran-iraq war the Kurdish

18:09

guerrillas captured the Halabja after

18:11

two days of conventional artillery

18:13

attacks Iraqi planes dropped gas

18:15

canisters on the town in a large-scale

18:17

chemical attack on the local population

18:19

at least 5000 people died as an

18:22

immediate result of the chemical attack

18:24

and it is estimated that a further seven

18:26

thousand people were injured or suffered

18:28

long-term illness this was the first

18:30

time in history that a government used

18:32

chemical weapons on their own people

18:33

which was an incredibly sad event in

18:35

Iraq’s history inside the building they

18:38

also have a museum where they’re showing

18:39

the the replicas of some of the most

18:41

famous photos taken our that time and

18:45

it’s such a such a sad memory I felt

18:49

devastated after learning about this

18:51

catastrophe but my brother bodycon told

18:53

me that his fellow countrymen have

18:55

definitely been through so many crazy

18:57

events in the past but we shouldn’t feel

18:59

too sad about it we should learn from

19:01

those horrendous mistakes and make sure

19:03

to do all we can to prevent things like

19:05

this from happening in the future and so

19:08

who went on our one final adventure

19:10

together hiking with his friends in the

19:12

mountains of Iraqi Kurdistan the Kurdish

19:14

people in their Mountain say they love

19:17

each other

19:19

butters is a mountain man having hiked

19:33

from quite a bit we made ourselves a

19:35

wonderful picnic together all watching

19:37

the sunset over the gorgeous gorgeous

19:39

horizon when the Sun finally said it was

19:42

time to explore the coolest place I had

19:44

visited throughout my time in Iraqi

19:46

Kurdistan an absolutely incredible two

19:49

kilometer Lanakila we’re trying to go

19:52

inside one of the caves

19:53

the entrance is so narrow

20:04

okay the reason these kids were so

20:06

fascinating was not only because they

20:08

were so long and so big but also because

20:10

thousands of guerrilla soldiers used to

20:12

live there during Saddam’s regime which

20:14

is simply incredible given how humid and

20:17

dark the place really is in this part of

20:19

the cave the ceiling is actually super

20:21

high I don’t know probably 15 minutes

20:23

obviously committed with this this

20:25

camera but it’s really really high it’s

20:28

so humid in here feel like I’m sweating

20:30

all over it’s incredible and they

20:35

imagine me that so many people had to

20:37

live here for many many years in these

20:38

conditions two kilometres thousands of

20:41

people

20:43

[Music]

20:48

okay so I’m so apparently we just came

20:51

to the very end of the cave which is two

20:53

kilometers away from the entrance and

20:55

here they have this tiny tiny tiny tiny

20:57

gap apparently if you lay down you could

21:01

go to the other side and pop out but

21:04

it’s really called the mud and

21:13

everything under under walls then we

21:20

walk two kilometers all do we back to

21:21

where we came from and exiting the cable

21:23

is certainly not as easy as we thought

21:25

ah the bat hit me did that hit me man oh

21:32

my god there’s some one does he do just

21:40

one more only God please don’t there are

21:46

like five to hit me then we caught up

22:02

with even more of vatican’s awesome

22:04

friends and had so much fun camping in

22:07

the wild

22:07

[Music]

22:13

traveling around Iraqi Kurdistan I

22:16

witnessed so much hospitality warmth and

22:18

kindness that had simply blew me away I

22:21

experienced firsthand how positive and

22:22

friendly the local people really went

22:24

they hosted me they took me around it

22:26

had given me three things they played

22:28

with me in welcoming up as if I was one

22:30

of their own

22:31

you know what felt a little better

22:32

though the fact that most people

22:34

including me would never expect to

22:36

experience something like this in that

22:38

part of the world because we’re afraid

22:40

afraid of things we don’t know afraid of

22:42

particularly having that afraid of

22:44

places we hardly know anything about

22:46

however this ship once again proved to

22:49

me that reality is generally very

22:50

different because most people are very

22:52

kind friendly and welcoming in every

22:55

part of the world

23:03

[Music]

23:05

you

