Lebanon is a really interesting very
small country in the Middle East that
I’ve actually wanted to visit for a very
long time and then the moment I booked
my flights it turned out that the
country was going through a full-blown
really big revolution when I went inside
the country I was pretty much the only
terrorist there because no one else
wanted to come and I drove a thousand
kilometers literally all around the
country that a lot of local people
talked with them about what was
happening you know saw all the crazy
protests happening everywhere and I
guess it was a very very interesting
experience this is my daily life in
Lebanon during the Revolution modern-day
Lebanon is the smallest recognized
sovereign state on the mainland Asian
continent that boasts a very long and
rich history the earliest evidence of
civilization in Lebanon dates back more
than 7,000 years predating recorded
history
you see Lebanon was the home of
definitions and their kingdoms the
maritime culture that flourished in the
Mediterranean for almost 3,000 years
fast-forward to 64 before Christ of
region came under the rule of the Roman
Empire later was conquered by the
Persian Empire then the strong Muslim
armies and eventually became part of the
Ottoman Empire that ruled these lands
for over 400 years
then the world was completely reshaped
the region and the future of Lebanon at
the end of World War one the country
came under the French mandate but in the
midst of World War 2 when Europe and the
world were tearing themselves to pieces
the various religious and political
factions came together in Lebanon and
declared their independence in 1943
despite its small size the country
developed a well-known culture and
became highly influential in the Arab
world in the 1960s Lebanon experienced a
period of renowned prosperity driven by
tourism agriculture Commerce and banking
the country became so rich that it was
even referred to as the Switzerland of
the East and its capital Beirut
attracted so many tourists that it was
widely known as the Paris of the Middle
East however everything changed in 1975
when long-standing religious
disagreements inside the country reached
a boiling point and became violent the
country found itself in a full-blown
civil war that divided
into Muslim and Christian factions that
actively fought each other for 15 long
years after the war relative stability
came back to Lebanon at a continued
growing every year slowly developing its
economy foreign investments in its
tourism industry however in 2019 right
before I came to Lebanon something very
important and very big was boiling again
the country was entangled in a
full-blown revolution okay so apparently
I just landed in beer it’s the capital
of Lebanon and there’s so many things I
want to check out here because I’ve
never been here before
and also they say there’s a potential
revolution going on right having left
the airport I had three taxi drivers
fight over who’s going to take me to
central Beirut and finally ended up any
car of this awesome guy by the name of
Ali who was apparently a big fan of fast
and furious have no idea how he’s
arrived the least driving but when I did
I found myself in Beirut the capital of
Lebanon and one of the largest cities in
the Arab world inhabited by over two
million people
Beirut is known for its beautiful
architecture museums they take you many
years back in time beautiful coffee
shops are inspiring mosques and churches
fairs like weekend markets gorgeous
natural sights and probably the best
nightlife in the Middle East as much as
I loved exploring the city though the
most interesting thing about it was that
I stumbled upon dozens and dozens of
protests absolutely anywhere I went they
have all these wires and all these
barricades all throughout the city
everywhere you go so you could you could
come to a really fancy restaurant really
fancy bang and right next to there would
be smashed windows wires
he’s military with the guns and stuff so
he did so much conscious look at that
the more I walked around the city the
clearer it became that literally
everyone was involved in the protests
especially the students who certainly
weren’t a living back as much as I could
about the protests so I spent quite a
bit of time talking to the people I met
on the streets who are all really happy
to talk to me especially this guy start
like a mess like the people are angry
about the government because they don’t
respect us respect our opinion they
don’t want peace they only want what I
hope we are going in the right way and
we are we will win at the end because
the God is with us and the good people
is with us thank you so much Amir food
everything works out everyone seems to
be really peaceful but walking around
the city I also run into places that
seem to be a little bit more
intimidating just Kim – newly
constructed building here in the
downtown area and apparently all the
glasses of the first floor are
completely shattered to pieces and then
I came to this site it says in case of
revolution break glass and so apparently
everything about
feeling a little confused about why the
protests had started and what that meant
for Beirut and Lebanon as a whole I
decided to go a short day trip with this
awesome tour guide called shall we shall
we is a 26 year old legend from Beirut
who is a recent university graduate that
speaks three languages fluently has a
girlfriend from Paris supports the LGBT
movement in the Arab world and looks
like a bloody rock star at the start of
our day trip we spent quite a bit of
time in the car before we reached our
first destination and I asked him lots
of questions about why the protests had
started this is what I learned
shall we told me that the protests were
initially triggered by the government
announcing new taxes on gasoline Tobacco
and online phone calls through whatsapp
which the people really didn’t like the
proposed laws were scrapped right away
but the protests continued and quickly
expanded into a countrywide condemnation
of stagnant economy unemployment and
lack of basic services such as
electricity water and sanitation he told
me that a big recent Lebanese people
weren’t happy with their leaders was
because of this unique sectarian
political system Lebanon employed you
see under Lebanon’s political system
leadership posts were apportioned based
on confession the President must be a
Maronite Christian the Prime Minister a
Sunni Muslim and the Speaker of
Parliament a Shia mosque this system was
created in goodwill so that all of
Lebanon’s 18 official religious groups
would be represented in the government
but it also led to certain inefficiency
since the jobs weren’t always given to
the people who could handle them best
shall we also told me that even though
the protesters we’re demanding a
sweeping overhaul of Lebanon’s political
system and literally the whole country
was involved they were all very peaceful
the Bursar’s do not carry guns and do
not fight the police they also clean up
after finishing your protests and want
to inspire other countries in the region
to follow their lead knowing this made
me very very very happy
having explained Lebanon situation to me
shall we took me to see some incredible
sights in the region first up we visited
Jada grotto the most famous cave system
in the country that’s 9 kilometres long
and looks absolutely spectacular
having admired the cable we were taking
thousands of years back in time by
visiting the town of dubrow’s a famous
unesco world heritage site that’s been
continuously inhabited for over 7000
years now and looks absolutely unreal
however even here in one of the most
risky coastal towns of Lebanon the
people were very vocal about their
wishes okay so I’m currently chilling at
one of the oldest inhabited cities in
the whole world that’s actually super
just to suit the peaceful super calm and
there’s hundreds of students protesting
here as well there’s the military the
police they have trucks and everyone’s
shouting the country definitely seems to
be an A in a in a pretty interesting
state I guess then we once again hopped
into our car and arrived at the
beautiful coastal city of June yet is
home to a world-famous pilgrimage site
and probably the coolest viewpoint in
the country called Our Lady of Lebanon I
spent a long time admiring the
magnificent views all around me and kept
thinking about how interesting it was
that one minute I could find myself
surrounded by thousands of people
protesting and the next I’d be
overlooking a gorgeous bay from the top
of an incredibly peaceful place this
experience made me realize that Lebanon
truly is a very beautiful country full
of mind-boggling contrasts
later that evening I eventually came
back to Bay Road for my one final day
which turned out to be a day of some of
the biggest protests throughout the
whole time today is a really big day
because from today all the banks in
Lebanon are gonna be closed and that has
huge implications for the Lebanese
people and that is why today there are
so many protests all throughout the city
yes literally the whole city was
protesting that day and hundreds of
thousands of people were out on the
streets students office workers doctors
musicians and even grandmas who didn’t
want to miss out on the action
the more of the protests that I saw the
more relaxed I became about the whole
situation because despite the
intimidating graffitis everyone was so
incredibly peaceful I could hardly
believe it
early next morning you rented a car and
went on a road trip all around the
country first up I went into the
mountains and met up with an awesome
follower of mine called Elias Elias took
me on a beautiful hike around the places
he was born and raised in the future
lots of all the buildings built during
the Roman times and eventually showed me
this beautiful Christian monastery
founded in the 17th century in addition
to its notable collection of icons and
library the monastery is also known as
the site of the Middle East’s first
Arabic printing press was original
publication appeared in 1734 I really
enjoyed walking around the monastery
learning about its interesting past but
I honestly never expected to find myself
playing ping-pong there what ok quick
status update so it turns out they have
a ping-pong table here at the monastery
and we were talking with father Fatih
and he agreed to play a match with me
which is incredible
after our world-class ping-pong match it
was time today some of the monasteries
famous sweet wine with father Fani okay
we just had half a bottle of holy
Christian wine and we’re gonna go
somewhere else now yes yep
then we hopped into my car and continued
exploring until we reached this crazy
abandoned hotel man we just came to one
of the most incredible places I’ve seen
in Lebanon so far apparently it’s a
hotel that used to be one of the
fanciest and one of the most luxurious
hotels in the whole country yet during
the Civil War it was taken over by the
Syrian army who completely destroyed a
demolished it took everything you know
somewhere else even like bathtubs and
and since then it’s been it’s been
standing here like this yeah the hotel
certainly was a really interesting place
to visit as it was so big it seemed to
never end
also alas told me we can even go up on
the roof which is of course exactly what
we did when we climbed on the roof we
ran into a group of awesome Lebanese
students who were all incredibly
friendly okay I’m going to the very top
of the coolest abandoned place in all of
Lebanon right now
yeah they’re really really awesome
okay this rock is moving to parently
nice
nice very did you see the mountains all
around me the epic roof right there
super beautiful villages small towns and
stuff amazing then we have a very tasty
late lunch and went even higher into the
mountains in search of an epic sunset
spot man this census boat is so
beautiful I can see so much around me
all these mountains villages tiny houses
there sheep
absolutely no people whatever the Sun
still setting in Sochi every ride there
and these rocks are incredible there’s
so many Wow the next morning we
continued exploring the area by checking
out the betadine palace that was built
in the 18th century and was an important
administrative place for both the
Ottomans and the French during their
mandate these days it’s been turned into
the president’s summer residence some of
which is actually open to public we just
came to a really beautiful super thristy
sites somewhere here in the mountains
however there’s absolutely no people
here right now dude what why it’s
revolution revolution or not my boy
Elias and I kept exploring all the
awesome places in the area including a
very recently built modern castle what
this is one of the most inspiring place
I’ve seen in my entire life apparently
there was a guy who only passed away
just a couple of years ago but when he
was little during World War two I think
he came up with his dream to build
himself a castle and absolutely no one
believes him but he spent over 70 years
of his life building this castle with
his own bare hands and apparently it’s
here it asked for different floors lots
of beautiful embroidery lots of
beautiful
statues and and and and stuff portraying
the Lebanese culture they have a lot of
they have a huge collection of swords
jewelry bracelets arms literally
everything it’s it’s incredible so so so
inspiring this was our last evening
together so we decided to drive up a
tall mountain in the area and go on a
gorgeous hike while the Sun was setting
in the horizon at the end of our hike my
boy
Elias wanted to tell you a few last
things hey guys I invite you to join
Lebanon and visit all these places and
travel all around the country and while
you coming to the banan bring with you
the Explorer t-shirt that you can find
in the description box below next
morning I was on my own again but now
that I was trying to go to a completely
different area of Lebanon I faced some
pretty big problems okay so today the
strike is continuing big time apparently
yesterday the president went on TV and
said that there’s no problems
everything’s okay and you should stop
protesting so today everyone’s
protesting even more and all the roads
in Lebanon are closed including some
mountains like this yeah no problem
thank you thank you thank you thank you
I think they’re letting me pass yes yes
look at that
oh that’s the blockade right there boss
both exactly what thank you thank you
amazing okay so I’m gonna go in some
sort of an off-road or something that
looks like this but hopefully I should
reach the place that I need to reach
today apparently I had to take these
really tiny intricate country roads that
made my trip much longer and a lot more
complicated but eventually I reached my
first destination of the day the largest
winery in the country called kisara SATA
was founded in 1857 by Jesuit priests
and is currently Lebanon’s oldest
largest and most visited winery that is
also home to these tracking underground
tunnels that are over two kilometers
long Cheers having loved the winery I
had a few other places I wanted to check
out in the area but once again the roads
were blocked check this out
I found a virus right here you’re saying
no go home Beck I’ll be back okay well
that move I wrote guru good it’s a
Muslim gadget
once again these guys are blocking the
road but they’re so nice I can’t really
be angry let’s go my progress was very
very very slow because of all the
traffic everywhere due to the blocked
roads however I persevered and
eventually arrived one of the most
famous ancient sites in the whole
country called Baalbek Baalbek is home
to a huge temple complex which includes
some of the largest and grandest Roman
temple ruins in the Middle East that are
of course very well known UNESCO World
Heritage Sites the following morning I
felt really happy because I was
successfully led through the roadblock
here and went up the tallest mountain
pass in the whole country which
completely took my breath away I think
it just might be at the top of one of
the highest mountain passes in all of
Lebanon the views around me are
incredibly incredibly beautiful the only
problem is that in less than a month
this whole area will be completely
covered in snow and that means is
already incredibly cold here and I’m
standing with shirts and stuff
it’s so cold so windy when I got down
the mountain it was time to check out
the pride of the Lebanese nation the
world famous setter trees
apparently the national tree of Lebanon
is the setter tree right and they have
quite a few of them now not as many as
before but but still a lot and on the
Lebanese flag you can also see huge huge
territory turns out that the centre tree
on the flag is actually this tree right
here it’s 1,300 years old I think and
it’s by far the tallest that our tree in
the whole country it felt really good to
be back in the nature breathing in the
fresh air admiring the gorgeous trees
around me and feeling very free and
alive I really didn’t want to go back to
a big city just yet so I decided to
change my plants and do something a
little bit different I spend quite a bit
of time driving my car which was
obviously quite beautiful but at the
same time I really miss being out into
nature and obviously into the mountains
so today I’m going on a really epic six
hour long hike in this valley that’s
called kadesha Valley the very first
steps of the hike absolutely took my
breath away and made me realize that
this valley could have easily been a
good location for the filming of the
Lord of the Rings however even in place
as heavenly as this has some downsides
I am somehow trying not to fall down but
it’s almost impossible I’m trying to
save the camera and my clothes and stuff
but it’s also quite impossible so just
see what happens but it’s so slippery
here it’s crazy the muddy path ended as
quickly as it appeared and I continued
hiking this gorgeous valley taking in
every second of my high the reason
kadesha valley so well known in lebanon
is not only because of its soaring rocky
hillsides but also because it is home to
historic Maronite monasteries and
chapels that are all very old and
interestingly built into the mountains
having spent the whole day hiking i was
walking towards the tiny town i stayed
in and all of a sudden found myself in a
huge mountain rainstorm so apparently
began raining really really really
heavily it’s thundering all around
there’s clouds all around it’s super
cold because I’m so high up in the
mountains I’m completely completely I
didn’t really know what to do then and
so I decided to go in in a random shop I
saw and it turned out that it was run by
the most hospitable woman in the history
of the world or sad me by the far gave
me free food and drinks and even a dry
t-shirt not only that she made her 40
year old sand hop into his truck and
take me all the way to my town which was
quite a while away incredible you’re the
best the next morning he finally got
down the mountain and entered Lebanon
second-largest city called Tripoli man
absolutely hate being back in a city the
traffic is completely crazy
I’ve been I’ve been sitting here in this
traffic for over an hour now only did
one kilometer or so and it’s crazy again
I can’t go anywhere there’s so many
scooters cars everyone’s beeping
everyone so in half it’s crazy
despite the hectic traffic triple is a
beautiful ancient port city that was
established over 3,000 years ago it’s
famous for its medieval Mameluke
architecture including a bustling and
labyrinthine souk in the off town the
city is also blessed with handsome
examples of ottoman and Crusader
architecture and it’s also home to the
largest crusader fortress in Lebanon
that was built a thousand years as much
as I enjoyed getting lost in tripolis
ancient streets the most interesting
part about visiting the city was
observing its never-ending protests
where all the locals welcomed me as if I
was a long-lost brother of theirs
and everyone so clearly here there’s
people performing there’s a lot of music
they have a DJ it’s sort of like a party
but also furnished really exciting and
everyone wants to make friends it’s
incredible at that point of the trip had
very little time left and pests made the
most of it by visiting lots of exciting
places such as the coolest waterfall in
the country that drops 255 meters as
well as the largest artificial lake in
Lebanon that was surrounded by really
beautiful nature all around just a
regular Lake here in Lebanon what so
good eventually I made my way to the
village of Cana at the southern tip of
Lebanon where some people believe Jesus
performed his first public miracle by
turning water into wine making this a
holy place for the many thousands of
Christian people living in Lebanon I was
the very last person to visit Cana daddy
and I said they’re admiring the
magnificent son sit in front of my eyes
feeling happy and grateful for
everything that I experienced in Lebanon
you see before coming to Lebanon I
didn’t tell my parents or my friends
that I was going because they are all
seeing the massive protests happening in
the country and would have been very
worried about my safety however having
driven over a thousand kilometres all
around the country
I faced absolutely no problems on the
contrary every single person that I
encountered was incredibly friendly and
Hospital the Lebanese people also showed
me that you don’t need to get file and
to successfully fight for your rights
and that it is possible to solve any
kinds of disagreements peacefully thank
you to the wonderful Lebanese people I
encountered during my trip I wish you
peace and happiness in whatever you do
you
