To the girl so captivating
Who’s smile can conquer hearts
You make the world a brighter place
A lavish work of art
To the woman I fell hard for
Who’s cuddles feel so warm
You and I in full embrace
Can vanquish any storm
To the love that my heart longs for
Who’s answer shook my core
You make my world a better place
And leave me wanting more
To the wife that my soul clings to
Who’s roots entangled mine
Built upon a strong foundation
We’re lasting throughout time
To the perfect one for me
Who’s making each day new
I’m still enthralled and captivated
My love belongs to you
Previously Published on medium
Photo credit: Shutterstock