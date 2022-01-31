Get Daily Email
My Love Belongs To You

— Poem

by Leave a Comment

 

To the girl so captivating

Who’s smile can conquer hearts

You make the world a brighter place

A lavish work of art

To the woman I fell hard for

Who’s cuddles feel so warm

You and I in full embrace

Can vanquish any storm

To the love that my heart longs for

Who’s answer shook my core

You make my world a better place

And leave me wanting more

To the wife that my soul clings to

Who’s roots entangled mine

Built upon a strong foundation

We’re lasting throughout time

To the perfect one for me

Who’s making each day new

I’m still enthralled and captivated

My love belongs to you

Previously Published on medium

Photo credit: Shutterstock

About Phoenix Mōsher

Writer. Critical Thinker. Mental Health advocate. Caregiver (CLN3 Batten Disease).
Spreading love from experience, through poetry and with Dungeons & Dragons.
TikTok: @phoenixmosher

Follow me on Medium:
phoenixmosher.medium.com

