To the girl so captivating

Who’s smile can conquer hearts

You make the world a brighter place

A lavish work of art

To the woman I fell hard for

Who’s cuddles feel so warm

You and I in full embrace

Can vanquish any storm

To the love that my heart longs for

Who’s answer shook my core

You make my world a better place

And leave me wanting more

To the wife that my soul clings to

Who’s roots entangled mine

Built upon a strong foundation

We’re lasting throughout time

To the perfect one for me

Who’s making each day new

I’m still enthralled and captivated

My love belongs to you

—

Photo credit: Shutterstock